On the hunt for a home in Willcox? These houses are on the market

(Willcox, AZ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Willcox will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

2888 N Yentsch Lane, Willcox, 85643 3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,568 Square Feet | Built in 1998

28 x 56 MFGDW Affixed, on 10 acres. Detached single car garage, shared well, back yard fenced with chain link, and a metal roof. Split bedroom floor plan, two full baths, master bath has a soaking tub with a seperate shower, living room has a wood burning fireplace. Dining room, kitchen with natural gas oven/stove and laundry room.

For open house information, contact Katherine L Mendez, Mesquite Ranch Realty Inc at 520-766-6778

1209 S Taylor Road, Willcox, 85643 4 Beds 2 Baths | $240,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,681 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Out in the country but close to town. Home has 9 plus acres, metal roof, beautiful kitchen cabinets, 4 bedroom, split bedroom floor plan. Covered porch in front for outdoor living, wonderful mountain views. Easy access to I-10. Zoning is RU2, one house per two acres. Private well, 55-570592. No HOA. Please do not disturb tenant, we need two-day notice to show. Tenant needs 60 days to vacate.

For open house information, contact Leisa Michelle Johnson, DiPeso Realty at 520-586-2122

608 S Bowie Avenue, Willcox, 85643 3 Beds 2 Baths | $39,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,226 Square Feet | Built in 1963

2226 SQ FT. FIXER UPPER HOME ON SOUTH BOWIE AVE IN WILLCOX , AZ . WITH A LITTLE TLC THIS COULD MAKE A GREAT HOME OR RENTAL.

For open house information, contact Rey Martinez, DiPeso Realty at 520-384-0011

22008 S Wells Road Road, Wilcox, 85643 3 Beds 1 Bath | $1,250,000 | Farm | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1970

The White Ranch is a 1,200.39 Acre, working Cattle Ranch tucked away at the north end of the Sulphur Springs Valley. Stunning views of the Graham mountain range to the north east and the and the Galiuro Mountain Range to the west and surrounded by the beautiful foothills of the Ash Creek hills.The ranch has 640 Acres of deeded land with 560.39 acres of state grazing lease. With a total of 1,200.39 The ranch headquarters is improved with a fully renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch house. 750 Square foot shop and 750 covered hay enclosure. In addition, to the main home the property is improved with a 1 bed 1 bath bunk house storage shop. The headquarters is very private with no adjacent neighbors and beautiful views of open grass land.

For open house information, contact David Mills, SEI Real Estate Professionals - Show Low at 928-457-0748