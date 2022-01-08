Check out these homes on the Parksville market now

(Parksville, KY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Parksville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1020 Argyll Woods, Danville, 40422 3 Beds 2 Baths | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,276 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Check this out! One owner gardenhome with hardwood, lvt, & other gorgeous amenities. Enjoy living with little to no maintenance, turn the key and lock it up for the winter! This home features nine foot ceilings, LED lighting, granite countertops, spacious kitchen and bar area, one car garage and other nifty perks. This unit is 100% electric with a heat pump system. This is a great first home or a great retirement home, or maybe just for a small family also. You may put up a small fenced area if you desire, as the neighbors have done. Argyll Woods gardenhomes have a private concrete drive in the Lannock / Argyll neighborhood. You can also walk into millenium Park from this home, which makes it all that much more desirable.

For open house information, contact D Tanner Good, Black Tie Real Estate Services, Inc. at 859-339-8105

135 Raleigh Ct, Danville, 40422 4 Beds 4 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,793 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Location! Location! Located in the cul-de-sac of Williamsburg Village is an immaculate 4 BR, 3.5 bath Colonial home boasting over 3,700 SQFT. Step into the front entryway of the home to be greeted by soaring ceilings and gorgeous hardwood flooring. Main level features formal living room, den, large utility room w/ pantry room, and half bath. Also on the main level is a primary bedroom w/ dual walk-in closets and an ensuite equipped w/ a spa tub. The eat-in kitchen is a chef's dream w/ custom cabinetry and all new stainless steel appliances. The large family room is equipped w/ built-in bookshelves surrounding by a gas log fireplace. The perfect place to relax at the end of your day. Follow the stairs to the second level w/ a catwalk overlooking the gorgeous kitchen & family room. The second level features a 2nd Primary bedroom flowing into an office/nursery w/ a full bath. Follow the hall to two large bedroom suites, a full bath, and an exceptionally large rec room w/ private stair

For open house information, contact BILLY WILSON, GUERRANT REAL ESTATE at 859-236-6680

700 Upper Salt River Rd, Danville, 40422 4 Beds 0 Bath | $384,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,706 Square Feet | Built in 1999

One of Boyle Counties finest homes has hit the market. Offering 4 bedroom and 4 bath, this spacious 3700 sq ft home is move in ready with a full basement and extras included. Enjoy the beautiful breath taking scenery or enjoy the galaxy through telescopes from your choice of the private balconies located off the second floor. Surrounded by mature trees and grazing fields, this property also includes a long private drive way, a hot tub and swimming pool with partial deck. Equipped with 2 sheds and 2 buildings, outdoor storage is not an issue. This property is 8.5 acres partially fenced, offering sufficient space for livestock. With a master on the main level as well as the 2nd floor, this home is sure to please. Immaculate stone fireplace that runs from the basement through all levels of the home, hardwood flooring and granite counter tops, you wont want to miss the opportunity to own this home. Plenty of space for entertaining all your family and guests.

For open house information, contact JAMIE KARR, REALTY WORLD DOWELL & ASSOCIATES at 606-219-4845

74 Kings Mill Road, Danville, 40422 4 Beds 4 Baths | $710,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,936 Square Feet | Built in 2000

First time on the market! Make your way up the new driveway to this custom built, one-owner home and 11 acres nestled in the trees with breath-taking views of Herrington Lake and nearby golf course all within 30 minutes of Lexington! Sit by the double-sided fireplace in the cozy den and take in the view of historic Chenault Bridge year-round. This immaculate home offers oak floors throughout, custom oak cabinets in the kitchen, a breakfast nook as well as formal dining room and living room. The Owner's suite boasts great privacy with a jetted garden tub, double vanities, large walk-in closet, shower and water closet. The home office space brings inspiration to your work overlooking the pergola in the yard and views of the nearby golf course. BUT WAIT, THERE'S MORE! Upstairs offers 3 more bedrooms with a Jack & Jill bath for 2 of the bedrooms and a private bath for the 3rd bedroom. The full basement has a roughed-in bath if you need even more room to grow! The partially wooded 11.3 acres is gently rolling and offers plenty of room to roam. Store your farm toys and equipment in the equipment shed found off the driveway. Some farm/lawn equipment negotiable to convey with property.

For open house information, contact Denise Terry, a ShowCase Real Estate Group LLC at 859-209-2017