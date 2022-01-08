ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parksville, KY

Check out these homes on the Parksville market now

Parksville Bulletin
Parksville Bulletin
 1 day ago

(Parksville, KY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Parksville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o57u5_0dgPS5O300

1020 Argyll Woods, Danville, 40422

3 Beds 2 Baths | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,276 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Check this out! One owner gardenhome with hardwood, lvt, & other gorgeous amenities. Enjoy living with little to no maintenance, turn the key and lock it up for the winter! This home features nine foot ceilings, LED lighting, granite countertops, spacious kitchen and bar area, one car garage and other nifty perks. This unit is 100% electric with a heat pump system. This is a great first home or a great retirement home, or maybe just for a small family also. You may put up a small fenced area if you desire, as the neighbors have done. Argyll Woods gardenhomes have a private concrete drive in the Lannock / Argyll neighborhood. You can also walk into millenium Park from this home, which makes it all that much more desirable.

For open house information, contact D Tanner Good, Black Tie Real Estate Services, Inc. at 859-339-8105

Copyright © 2022 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20120927)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13AV17_0dgPS5O300

135 Raleigh Ct, Danville, 40422

4 Beds 4 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,793 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Location! Location! Located in the cul-de-sac of Williamsburg Village is an immaculate 4 BR, 3.5 bath Colonial home boasting over 3,700 SQFT. Step into the front entryway of the home to be greeted by soaring ceilings and gorgeous hardwood flooring. Main level features formal living room, den, large utility room w/ pantry room, and half bath. Also on the main level is a primary bedroom w/ dual walk-in closets and an ensuite equipped w/ a spa tub. The eat-in kitchen is a chef's dream w/ custom cabinetry and all new stainless steel appliances. The large family room is equipped w/ built-in bookshelves surrounding by a gas log fireplace. The perfect place to relax at the end of your day. Follow the stairs to the second level w/ a catwalk overlooking the gorgeous kitchen & family room. The second level features a 2nd Primary bedroom flowing into an office/nursery w/ a full bath. Follow the hall to two large bedroom suites, a full bath, and an exceptionally large rec room w/ private stair

For open house information, contact BILLY WILSON, GUERRANT REAL ESTATE at 859-236-6680

Copyright © 2022 Central Kentucky Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CKARKY-CK8908685)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aHV2u_0dgPS5O300

700 Upper Salt River Rd, Danville, 40422

4 Beds 0 Bath | $384,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,706 Square Feet | Built in 1999

One of Boyle Counties finest homes has hit the market. Offering 4 bedroom and 4 bath, this spacious 3700 sq ft home is move in ready with a full basement and extras included. Enjoy the beautiful breath taking scenery or enjoy the galaxy through telescopes from your choice of the private balconies located off the second floor. Surrounded by mature trees and grazing fields, this property also includes a long private drive way, a hot tub and swimming pool with partial deck. Equipped with 2 sheds and 2 buildings, outdoor storage is not an issue. This property is 8.5 acres partially fenced, offering sufficient space for livestock. With a master on the main level as well as the 2nd floor, this home is sure to please. Immaculate stone fireplace that runs from the basement through all levels of the home, hardwood flooring and granite counter tops, you wont want to miss the opportunity to own this home. Plenty of space for entertaining all your family and guests.

For open house information, contact JAMIE KARR, REALTY WORLD DOWELL & ASSOCIATES at 606-219-4845

Copyright © 2022 Central Kentucky Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CKARKY-CK8908623)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Vpq6_0dgPS5O300

74 Kings Mill Road, Danville, 40422

4 Beds 4 Baths | $710,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,936 Square Feet | Built in 2000

First time on the market! Make your way up the new driveway to this custom built, one-owner home and 11 acres nestled in the trees with breath-taking views of Herrington Lake and nearby golf course all within 30 minutes of Lexington! Sit by the double-sided fireplace in the cozy den and take in the view of historic Chenault Bridge year-round. This immaculate home offers oak floors throughout, custom oak cabinets in the kitchen, a breakfast nook as well as formal dining room and living room. The Owner's suite boasts great privacy with a jetted garden tub, double vanities, large walk-in closet, shower and water closet. The home office space brings inspiration to your work overlooking the pergola in the yard and views of the nearby golf course. BUT WAIT, THERE'S MORE! Upstairs offers 3 more bedrooms with a Jack & Jill bath for 2 of the bedrooms and a private bath for the 3rd bedroom. The full basement has a roughed-in bath if you need even more room to grow! The partially wooded 11.3 acres is gently rolling and offers plenty of room to roam. Store your farm toys and equipment in the equipment shed found off the driveway. Some farm/lawn equipment negotiable to convey with property.

For open house information, contact Denise Terry, a ShowCase Real Estate Group LLC at 859-209-2017

Copyright © 2022 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20117958)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1778 Potomac Greens Drive

Open Saturday, January 8th, 12:00 to 2:00. Fabulous two-car garage townhome in terrific Potomac Greens just two blocks from the soon-to-open Potomac Yards Metro Station . This well-loved home is filled with great quality features: Hardwood floors, 10-foot ceilings, moldings, open staircases with runners, tall windows with plantation shutters, and a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite, tall cabinetry and large island. It has a great owner's suite with upgraded luxury bath and walk-in closets. Welcome your guests via a stunning brick walkway into the terrific greeting area/recreation room/office with a gas fireplace, crown molding and tall windows. The main living level is completely open, sunny and inviting. The living room and dining room have hardwood floors and crown molding. The area off the kitchen is perfect for both a great family room or a large breakfast room table. The bedroom level includes the large owner's suite, two additional bedrooms, (all with hardwood floors,) a second full bath with recent newer lighting and mirror, and the laundry area. Wow!!! What an awesome fourth level with another bedroom area and a third full bath. There is a large family room area on this upper level with a rough-in for a bar and French doors leading to a sunny, private, southern-facing balcony. This home is relaxing and updated so you can move right in!!! There are gas utilities, three-zone heating and cooling, the large two-car garage and the convenience of North Old Town...... Just two lights to D.C. and blocks to the heart of Old Town with its restaurants, shops, grocery stores and offices. The Potomac Greens community has a beautiful club house, swimming pool, exercise facility and gathering space. There are nearby tot lots, open space right across the street to access Potomac Greens Park and its trails, and the W&OD trail to DC and Mount Vernon. Visit this home and Fall in Love!!!
POTOMAC, VA
thexunewswire.com

316 Herbert Avenue,

316 Herbert Ave 4BR/2.5BA (Lockland) - **Coming Soon** Have you ever dreamed of living in a gorgeous brand new home? We can make your dreams come true!! We have newly constructed, beautifully appointed, traditional home that is almost ready for your move in. Gorgeous 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home. Open floor plan, walk in closets in every bedroom, en-suite master bath, laundry on the second floor, two car attached garage….it’s everything you have been dreaming of and more! Family oriented neighborhood, Lockland schools, fabulous living space inside and out! Don’t miss an opportunity to live the dream! Visit us at BBRents.com.
LOCKLAND, OH
News Argus

241 Fiddlers Knoll Ct

One Level House With an Open Floor Plan and Double Garage - Hard to find one level home with no steps that also has a double garage. This classy and comfortable home has fresh interior paint plus recent flooring updates. The kitchen and breakfast area features granite countertops plus a pantry. There is also a formal dining room and you will love the large family room with the vaulted ceiling. The primary bedroom has a large walk in closet plus a garden tub and separate shower in the bathroom. There is also a laundry room and level backyard. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home won't last long!
REAL ESTATE
Silicon Valley

Panoramic Lake Tahoe view

This turnkey condo is just steps from the beach and buoy, pier and clubhouse. Enjoy the panoramic lake view and the condo’s features, including maple hardwood flooring, custom cabinetry, cedar plank ceilings, Viking kitchen appliances and a separate dining area. The condo also showcases a custom wine bar, a...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kentucky State
Kentucky Real Estate
Local
Kentucky Business
City
Parksville, KY
City
Lexington, KY
urbnlivn.com

Untouched Mercer Island midcentury

An untouched midcentury home came on the market yesterday in Mercer Island’s at 4226 85th Ave SE. Tucked on a quiet street in the North End, this five bedroom, three bathroom house boasts nearly 4,000 square feet of living space. Buyers can enjoy living styles of all types – single level, multi-level or multi-family while enjoying a private 11,987 square foot lot surrounded by trees.
MERCER ISLAND, WA
96.1 The Eagle

This Is The Ugliest House For Sale On Zillow [PHOTOS]

They say real estate is all about location, location, and location, but sometimes you still have to have a little style in order to sell your home. I found this home on Zillow and while on the outside it looks like your typical all brick ranch home. It has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and offers 4100 square feet of living space. Of course, it is what the owner did with that living space that might leave you scratching your head.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

11716 Dry River Court

Nestled in a quiet cluster, this chic South Reston townhome is complete with 3 bedrooms, 3 full and 1 half baths and delivering over 1950 sqft of living space on three finished levels. On trend paint, renovated kitchen, updated baths, abundance of windows create instant appeal. The updated kitchen is sure to please with gleaming granite countertops, sparkling white cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. The dining room with space for all occasions serves as the center point of both the kitchen and family room, making entertaining seamless. The sunken living room is oversized and features a cozy wood burning fireplace. Ascend the staircase to the light-filled owner's suite boasting hardwoods, two oversized closets and an en suite bath with contemporary top vanity and lights. Down the hall, two additional bright and cheerful bedrooms, with plush carpet and generous closet space, share a well-appointed full bath. The lower level recreation room harbors space for office space, games, media, and features the coolest wet bar. The walkout basement provides easy access to the fully fenced yard. The lower level also includes ample storage space. All this within minutes drive to the metro, Reston Town Center, and walkable to Hunters Woods shopping center. Updates include Roof 2020. HVAC 2021.Hot Water Heater 2021.
RESTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Home#Spa#Housing List#Colonial
Robb Report

Forget Neutrals. This Colorful, One-of-a-Kind Montecito Home Just Sold for $10.5 Million.

Tired of the neutral decor trend? Not only is this mini-estate in the Sycamore Canyon area of Montecito swaddled both inside and out in every shade of the rainbow, but it also carries a colorful past. Once home to the late Santa Barbara artist Standish Backus—probably best known as the official civilian artist on Admiral Byrd’s landmark 1950s expedition to the South Pole—this one-of-a-kind spread was built in 1999 and designed by Tom Meaney, in what the local master architect has referred to as a “tropical plantation” style. Originally listed back in May by Backus’ daughter Virginia—who subsequently owned the place with her...
REAL ESTATE
Apartment Therapy

5 Things You Should Never Say When Viewing a House for Sale

Some sellers put a little more effort and money into getting their homes ready to sell, whether it’s painting over vibrant orange walls with warm neutral colors or replacing carpet with laminate flooring. But if you walk into an outdated home whose style might not suit yours, you should probably hold off making that known right away. Focus on renovations to match your lifestyle after you seal the deal.
REAL ESTATE
Indy100

8 best online furniture stores to browse for new home furnishings

You need furniture, and we’re here to show you the best. Check out our favorite online stores for the stuff below! If you don’t see something you like here, check back in the future as we’ll be updating this piece periodically with our new discoveries and faves. Modern Furniture OnlineMFO specializes in “clean, sleek design” for the modern customer who likes a contemporary feel, moderate prices, and excellent customer service including free white glove delivery for buyers in NYC, New Jersey, and Philadelphia on orders over $999. Standouts we noticed include the Turin Platform Bed pictured above that features built-in...
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
The Independent

Stylish storage for your most organised year yet

The maelstrom of posts on social media concerning the state of the nation’s pantries, utility rooms and chests of drawers this week has been far more blizzardly than years previous. Carried on the affecting winds of our collective urge to reorganise are whispers of nifty spice racks or label makers, self-deprecating boasts of use-by dates pre-dating the pandemic and squeals of delight at the rediscovery of long-lost napkin rings.This week, I spoke to designers and makers about their organisation tips around the home, from the kitchen pantry to stairwells and nooks, in an attempt to get to the real core...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Silicon Valley

Build a pet-friendly home

Bedrooms. Bathrooms. Kitchen features. Flexible spaces for home offices and next-gen suites. Places for kids and grandkids to play. Indoor-outdoor living options. Smart home options. Energy- and water-saving features. Curb appeal. They’re all top-of-mind when building a new dream home from the start. But what about your favorite companion?...
PETS
News Argus

4146 Murray Road

Recently Renovated!!Beautiful 4BR home. - ***ANY LISTING WITH LOWER RENT MARKETING THAN ZILLOW LISTING IS SCAM***. Newly 2019 built (4) bedroom w spacious 1/3 acre lot off Murray Rd. Easy access to Pfafftown, Rural Hall, Bethania & Reynolda shopping. Small community with No HOA. Main lvl open plan w/ flex rm immediate from foyer. Dining & Den leads to spacious backyard w/ recent expanded patio. A large flat area for privacy fencing! we has also expanded driveway to a double park. 4 bedrooms are nicely tucked. Master bath leads to huge closet! Upper laundry room is spacious for storage. Kitchen pantry also provides plenty of storage. brand-new refrigerator.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Parksville Bulletin

Parksville Bulletin

Parksville, KY
51
Followers
466
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Parksville Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy