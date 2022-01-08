ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devils Lake, ND

House hunt Devils Lake: See what's on the market now

(Devils Lake, ND) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Devils Lake. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F5wsV_0dgPS4VK00

206 Peterson Dr, Devils Lake, 58301

5 Beds 4 Baths | $1,125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,909 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Welcome to one of the premier locations on Devils Lake. Escape to your private getaway with sweeping views of Creel Bay and over 200 feet of lake shore. The home is situated among mature trees with privacy and is in close proximity to Woodland Resort. Also on the property is a detached heated workshop for all those extra projects! Step into the home and be greeted with spectacular views of the lake from almost every room in the house! The main level of the home contains an open concept with a large family room, open kitchen, master bedroom suite, den, and full bathroom. A spacious deck and screened in porch offer stunning views of the lake. The walk-out basement contains a master suite that offers picturesque scenes of the sunrise each morning. The rest of the basement contains 3 additional bedrooms, a full bathroom, hot tub room, family room, and a laundry area. Escape to your private oasis on the shores of beautiful Devils Lake and enjoy the beyond spectacular views each and every day!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YdurO_0dgPS4VK00

2002 11Th Avenue Sw, Devils Lake, 58301

4 Beds 3 Baths | $329,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in 2007

This home has everything done with attention to detail in mind! Three bedrooms, including a Master with Master bath on the main level and a fully finished cozy basement with another bedroom and office as well! Two of the three bathrooms freshly updated with high-end tile, farmhouse wood doors throughout the main level, and fence just installed. This home also has updated the quality of the HVAC in 2019 with a whole home humidifier, interior drain tile, sealed sump system and radon detector to keep your family and your home safe!!

