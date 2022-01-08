Take a look at these homes for sale in Evant

(Evant, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Evant will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

1690 County Road 530, Evant, 76525 3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,695,000 | Farm | 1,216 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Rarely does an offering as unique as this property become available. This property is a prime example of your traditional Central Texas cattle ranch with all the native habitat for wildlife to flourish. This part of the state is known for its large trees, expansive views, cliffs overlooking the Lampasas River, rolling hills, and views of cattle grazing in the distance. This property must be seen to be truly appreciated. The land is a mixture of native grasses and wooded areas. Trees are a mixture of Live Oak, Pecan, Elm, Mesquite, etc. There are 3 ponds. The property is bordered by the Lampasas River on the south side and the Cottonwood Creek cuts through the land.

598 Deer Trail Run, Evant, 76525 3 Beds 2 Baths | $695,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,850 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Ranch living in the Heart of Texas! Located in Hamilton County, this gorgeous property is your chance to own 28+ acres of heavily treed land with sandy loam soil and stunning views. The property boasts a custom built home, sparkling swimming pool with hot tub, bunkhouse, working cattle pens, round pen, horse wash rack, and designated riding area which would make the perfect arena. On any given day, you will see deer and turkey while sitting on the back porch! Home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 living areas, an office, and gorgeous sun room. The 700 square foot bunkhouse has full kitchen, bathroom, and living area and is located close to the main home with a lovely outdoor space, perfect place for s'mores or watching the game. Ready for country living!

