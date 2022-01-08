Check out these Livingston homes on the market

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Livingston, WI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Livingston will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dMhEv_0dgPRzFv00

1358 County Road Bh, Highland, 53543

3 Beds 2 Baths | $495,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,988 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Successful Sporting Goods/Bait business and very nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home all in one property, right on the road to Blackhawk Lake! It's a perfect setup and sellers have maintained the property beautifully over the last 27 years. Some updates include New storage shed, new flooring in home, new lighting in business, new 3 door cooler, newer well, newer metal roofs on all buildings, blacktop parking lot, some landscaping. Very neat and clean well run business. Home is attached to the business via enclosed breezeway so it is just a sweet setup! Private deck off the back of the home with great views. Call for your private showing today! All measurements are approximate buyer to verify if important.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d93S5_0dgPRzFv00

542 Delaney St, Highland, 53543

4 Beds 2 Baths | $84,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,563 Square Feet | Built in 1900

4 bed, 1.5 bath 2 story house on a large lot has a lot of character. 1/2 bath located in the basement where there is a large area for a workshop. Back yard has plenty of room to build a garage. Hardwood floors and beautiful wood trim throughout the home. 3 season porch int he front, covered patio in the back. Needs a little TLC, mostly paint and flooring. There is an unfinished room upstairs, perfect for and roomy enough for another full bath.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tf0yd_0dgPRzFv00

812 Dodgeville St, Highland, 53543

3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,160 Square Feet | Built in None

3 Bed, 2 Bath remodeled Colonial home with wrap around front porch. Huge kitchen with island and pantry. Large living room. Spacious bedrooms. Move in ready. Village park right out your back door.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17MN9t_0dgPRzFv00

185 Roosevelt St, Fennimore, 53809

3 Beds 2 Baths | $32,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,280 Square Feet | Built in 1996

No real estate being offered. Nicely maintained three bedroom two bathroom Dutch home built in 1996. Turnkey with all appliances included. Lots of windows add to the open feel of the main living, dining and kitchen areas. Breakfast/casual dining bar plus dining area. Inviting master bedroom suite with walk-in closet, large master bath including corner tub and separate shower. Laundry area leads to an addition that would make a nice office space. Very little wear and tear. New roof 2021. Large yard shed included. Lot rent $275. Keep it here or have it moved to your preferred site. Call today for a closer look.

