Point Roberts, WA

Top homes for sale in Point Roberts

Point Roberts Journal
Point Roberts Journal
 1 day ago

(Point Roberts, WA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Point Roberts than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SDwKD_0dgPRyNC00

262 Shady Glen Ave,, Point Roberts, 98281

3 Beds 2 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,642 Square Feet | Built in 1993

This three bedroom house with office and a large living room is located on a quiet and desirable street. It has a detached garage and a very private and sunny backyard. It is just steps away from a picturesque horse farm. This is a perfect family home or revenue property. It has been a rental for over 10 years and currently has quality tenants. Priced to sell at $375,000 - don't miss out on this opportunity.The house is a prefabricated modular on a conventail foundation.

For open house information, contact Hugh Wilson, National Real Estate Point Roberts at 360-945-1011

Copyright © 2022 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11042821)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cdhat_0dgPRyNC00

1994 E Saturna Place, Point Roberts, 98281

3 Beds 3 Baths | $799,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,582 Square Feet | Built in 2011

One of a kind artists/gardeners retreat! 2 separate properties with the house on one lot and the studio on the other. Crystal Water Beach community with beach and water rights. Fruit trees, garden space, next to a horse pasture and located in a quiet cul-de-sac. Adorable very open floor plan with the master, with full bath, on the main. Upper floor has 2 more bedrooms with private full bath, and a bridge over downstairs great room leading to a private deck with ocean views. Ample storage in insulated crawl space. Breathe in the ocean air and relax! Point Roberts is a safe, quiet and unique 5 square mile peninsula surrounded by ocean on three sides.Canada on the other. Just 30 min from YVR and one hour from Bellingham. This is a gem!

For open house information, contact Ingrid Johnson, Keller Williams - Bellingham at 360-738-7070

Copyright © 2022 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11701503)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16EFtP_0dgPRyNC00

2172 Fox Hole Road, Point Roberts, 98281

3 Beds 2 Baths | $495,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,632 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Beautiful home and property tucked away on a secluded street, offering privacy and peacefulness. The listing includes a vacant lot attached to the back side of the property (off of Bear Trap Rd), for a total of 25,098 sq ft (.58 acre). Since 2015,new roof, fully renovated both bathrooms, replaced all windows to double paned, energy efficient. Added two sets of French doors, both leading to back deck. New light fixtures, blinds, laminate hardwood flooring in main living area andbedrooms. Replaced interior doors and hardware. Opened up the dining room to create more open space into the living room. Replaced all electric baseboard heaters. New fridge, sink, faucet, washing machine, hot water tank. Upgraded the electrical. A must see!

For open house information, contact Tracy Evans, Keller Williams - Bellingham at 360-738-7070

Copyright © 2022 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11842276)

See more property details

