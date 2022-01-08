ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tillar, AR

Check out these homes on the Tillar market now

(Tillar, AR) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Tillar than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

107 Driftwood, Mcgehee, 71654

2 Beds 1 Bath | $70,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,096 Square Feet | Built in None

Please contact Beverly Sims at Sims Realty for more information about this house, or to schedule a showing.

Features: Bar Between Dining Area and Living Room, Brick Veneer – Concrete Slab, Central Heat & Air, Granite Countertops & Bar Top, Large 5′ Chain-link Fenced Back Yard, Large Beautiful Stainless Steel Refrigerator Stays, Large Utility Room & Mud Room, Master Bedroom Furniture from Italy stays also, New Kitchen Cabinets with Pull-Out Drawers, New Stainless Steel Appliances, Pretty Front Porch w/White Pillow Posts, Remodeled Bathroom, Totally Remodeled Kitchen, Very Large Master Bedroom with Two Closets, Wrought Iron on all Windows and Doors

For open house information, contact Beverly Sims, Sims Realty at 870-222-5347

129 S Summitt, Dumas, 71639

2 Beds 1 Bath | $89,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,604 Square Feet | Built in 1975

VERY CHARMING AND WELL MAINTAINED HOME. HAS 2 BEDROOMS THAT CAN BE MADE INTO 3 WITH ADDITION OF A WALL THAT HAS BEEN REMOVED, SELLER WILL PUT BACK IF REQUESTED. ADDITION ADDED IS A NICE LIVING ROOM, AND THERE IS A BIG LAUNDRY ROOM WITH EXTRA STORAGE. CALL ME FOR YOUR TOUR TODAY!!

For open house information, contact Teresa Lambert, Blue Ink Real Estate at 870-489-0973

127 N College, Dumas, 71639

4 Beds 3 Baths | $179,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,288 Square Feet | Built in None

4 BEDROOM, 3 BATH HOME WITH LONG FRONT PORCH. SEPARATE DINING ROOM OPEN TO KITCHEN. THIS HOME HAS BOTH A LIVING ROOM AND A DEN, A LARGE LAUNDRY. ALL THE BEDROOMS ARE LARGER THAN AVERAGE. TILE FLOORING IN KITCHEN. ROOF IS APPROXIMATELY 6 YEARS OLD. EXTRA LOT COMES WITH THE PROPERTY.

For open house information, contact Sherry Bottoms, Bottoms Farm & Home Realty at 870-628-1399

