ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meadview, AZ

House hunt Meadview: See what’s on the market now

Meadview News Watch
Meadview News Watch
 1 day ago

(Meadview, AZ) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Meadview than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rPO6k_0dgPRwbk00

27025 N Rainbow Road, Meadview, 86444

2 Beds 2 Baths | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,360 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Hilltop Santa Fe style home with Panoramic Views of the local mountains and the Grand Wash Cliffs. Finish this 2007 New Build and Complete the dream of living in the wide open spaces of the Mohave Desert hills. The unique angular walls appear to reach for the cloud studded skies. Sit on the front Covered Patio and watch the Sunrise or climb to the observation deck for a clear view of a Starry night. This cozy 1360 sq ft home on 1.25 Acres features Adobe style textured Exterior Walls in a desert friendly Dark brown that shadow plays all day. On entry, an open plan displays the spacious living quarters centered around a Wood Burning Fireplace, a Dining Area with a view, and a one-of-a-kind wrap-around Kitchen Enveloped in Antique Hoosier Cupboards, wall mounted as Kitchen Cabinets. To complete the warm Good Ole Days charm is the Charcoal Matte Finish Double Sinks embedded in Brown/Rust Tones of Mosaic Tile Counter and Backsplash and a Chopping Black with electrical outlet. Spanish Tile Flooring adds to the Old West feel. The split plan allows for privacy for the two Bedroom/Bath combinations on either side of the house. The smaller bedroom to the south features a beautifully Tiled Walk-Shower. The larger bedroom to the north offers a Walk-in Closet and the adjoining Bathroom has a convenient Shower/Garden Bath combination with a private view! The Utility Room houses the Washer and Dryer and Blower unit for Central Heating and Air Conditioning. Lighting from the abundance of view windows is modulated with high end Slatted Blinds. Water Delivery/Haul is easy with the above ground 2,500 Gallon Water Storage Tank. The Pump house is oversized for Storage. Several Roundabout Drives serve the home and the water storage area. And there is plenty of room for a Garage. This inviting Western themed home is ready to move-in. All that's needed are Kitchen Appliances, the Flooring in the Main Living Area and Bedrooms and a Fireplace to fit in the vented housing. Climb up to this outpost and make sure you have high clearance and all terrain tires. The Road is a bit rough, but the ride is worth it. An HOA membership allows use of the Meadview Clubhouse, Swimming Pool, Tennis Courts and Playground. A 30 minute drive takes you to the Lake Mead Boat Launch and ATV/Hiking Trails are laced throughout the Grapevine Mesa.

For open house information, contact Christina Purkiss, Kingman Premier Properties - Meadview at 928-564-2222

Copyright © 2022 Western Arizona Realtors Data Exchange. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WARDEXAZ-984167)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nxi5U_0dgPRwbk00

210 E Galloway Drive, Meadview, 86444

3 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,920 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Look No Further...you have just found your Forever Meadview Home. Built with love and attention to detail, this property truly utilizes the best use of the land from every angle. Freshly Painted with warm inviting color outside and cool relaxing color inside. Elevated Front Yard is Fully Fenced with Block & Stucco and accented with Wrought Iron. Covered Patio provides impressive Panoramic Views of the Grand Wash Cliffs for beautiful sunrises, sunsets and stargazing. All the House you need with approximately 1920 Sq Ft of Living Space boasting a Great Room with Open and Split Floor Plan. Eat-In Island Kitchen with Breakfast and Office Nook and ample Counters and Cupboards. Owner Bedroom has Twin Walk-In Closets and Large Bath with Dual Sinks, Garden Tub and Walk-In Shower. 2 Nice Sized Guest Bedrooms and Bath. Utility Room with Separate Pantry and All Appliances Stay including Washer and Dryer. Oversized Detached Pull-Through Metal Garage that will house 4 Cars or any combination of Recreational Toy Vehicles. Workshop Area, too. Plenty of room for RV Parking and even an extra vacant lot for many options. Too much to tell you here, so please call and let us show you around. Near Launch Ramp to Lake Mead for exceptional boating, fishing and recreational opportunities. ATV Trails throughout the area. Near Downtown District for restaurants, shops and amenities. Come see all that Meadview has to offer!

For open house information, contact Jonathan Kiser, Kingman Premier Properties - Meadview at 928-564-2222

Copyright © 2022 Western Arizona Realtors Data Exchange. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WARDEXAZ-985065)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kZBcP_0dgPRwbk00

340 Haystack Drive, Meadview, 86444

2 Beds 3 Baths | $185,000 | Manufactured Home | 868 Square Feet | Built in 1984

IT'S ALL ABOUT THE GARAGE! HUGE 60' X 50' 3,000 sq. ft. of TOY SPACE. LARGE WALK-UP LOFT, 3/4 BATH, WASHER / DRYER WORK BENCH, SHELVING, GARAGE DOOR OPENERS. 2, 12FT HIGH DOORS AND 1, 10FT HIGH DOOR. NEED THE SPACE? THEN THIS IS A MUST SEE! PROPERTY IS AN ENTIRE CUL-DE-SAC AND 1/2 OF ANOTHER. 7 COMBINED LOTS. 2 BEDROOM 1984 SINGLEWIDE WITH AZ ROOM ADDITION EQUIPED WITH PELLET STOVE. HOME NEEDS A LITTLE LOVE AND THE BACK ADDITION NEEDS SOME HELP. THIS IS A UNIQUE PROPERTY AND COULD REALLY BE QUITE THE PLACE WITH SOME ELBOW GREASE AND IMAGINATION. STAY TUNED FOR PICTURES OF THE HOMES INTERIOR. UPDATE... Pictures are in!

For open house information, contact Elizabeth Rosen, Kingman Premier Properties - Meadview at 928-564-2222

Copyright © 2022 Western Arizona Realtors Data Exchange. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WARDEXAZ-987575)

See more property details

970 E Spencer Cove, Meadview, 86444

2 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 900 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Owner Carry- with large down - 80K down-7years-8%- Will entertain all offers- $500 Bonus to Buyers Agent if closed in 60days from listing 8/28/21 First- There is a $20.00 annual MCA (Meadview Civic Association) due. This gives access to the MCA common areas- Swimming Pool, Tennis and basketball courts, BBQ, volleyball, horse shoes, miniature golf, hiking trails and paths, Rec house, pool table, shuffle board, TV and rooms, library, and many group activities. LOG ON TO www.mca-az.com GREAT COMMUNITY-AMAZING VIEW- JUST MILES FROM THE GRAND CANYON SKYWALK-LAKE MEAD AND BOAT LAUNCH AREA-JOUSHA NATION FORREST- 100 MILES FROM VEGAS-80 MILES TO LAUGHLING-60 MILES TO KINGMAN Second- Home has brand new Split Ac's/heat (3)- just had roof upkeep done- Seems tarred last year and roof white mopped sealed end July 2021- Carpet has just been torn up and new owner can put in their choice of flooring. The home is 2bed 2 full baths. Master bathroom has large tub. Washer and Dryer stay and is inside. Kitchen table and furniture stay. Refrigerator there now does not work. NO REFRIGERATOR WILL BE LEFT. Plenty of dishes and utensils will also stay unless would like removed. The solid Arizona room gives you extra leaving space and opens up to a patio looking at the Western Rim of the Grand Canyon. Although it is a 1978 Single wide the add-on gives it a double wide feel. Double doors to patio and Patio need work. This home is in good condition but some WORK is needed. Two hundred amp panel and new power pole were put in about five years ago supplying the place with plenty of power. fully fenced-drive through gates. Good neighbors - but not a lot of them. There are two storage containers on property, each with power and separate panels, 110&220 power. 1- 45ftLx9ftH 2 AC's, 1-20Lx8H- 1 Ac's- (all window units and not warranted but did work two years ago- Haven't been used since.) Make great work shops) Also small fenced gardening area between the large container and enclosed carport. There is no actual garage- but the enclosed carport can be considered as one. Enclosed Carport approx. 30ft deep 9ft wide. Owner/Agent

For open house information, contact Raymond Mercola, Mohave Integrity Real Estate Services at 928-718-8000

Copyright © 2022 Western Arizona Realtors Data Exchange. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WARDEXAZ-985442)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
wiltonbulletin.com

Ever Wanted to Live in a Luxury Dome? One Is On Sale Now in Arizona.

In a perfect world, human residences would exist in harmony with nature. In practice, that’s a lot harder to do — something that’s just as relevant to sprawling estates as it is to residences for people without a lot of money to spend. Architects and environmentalists have experimented with a host of approaches in recent years, including rewilding and building a home out of shipping containers.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Meadview, AZ
State
Arizona State
City
Kingman, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Real Estate
Retirement Daily

Should You Buy a Lake House?

Between the Great Resignation and a wave of retiring boomers, the COVID-19 pandemic is causing many of us to re-evaluate quality of life over other ambitions. In your eagerness to squeeze some lemonade out of this corona-lemon, you might be tempted to buy a boat or finally make a down payment on your dream lake house.
REAL ESTATE
96.1 The Eagle

This Is The Ugliest House For Sale On Zillow [PHOTOS]

They say real estate is all about location, location, and location, but sometimes you still have to have a little style in order to sell your home. I found this home on Zillow and while on the outside it looks like your typical all brick ranch home. It has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and offers 4100 square feet of living space. Of course, it is what the owner did with that living space that might leave you scratching your head.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Arizona Room#Restaurants#Housing List#House#Hilltop Santa Fe#Kitchen Cabinets#Brown Rust Tones#Spanish#Washer#Dryer#Blower#Central Heating#Slatted
Silicon Valley

Panoramic Lake Tahoe view

This turnkey condo is just steps from the beach and buoy, pier and clubhouse. Enjoy the panoramic lake view and the condo’s features, including maple hardwood flooring, custom cabinetry, cedar plank ceilings, Viking kitchen appliances and a separate dining area. The condo also showcases a custom wine bar, a...
REAL ESTATE
mansionglobal.com

One of Oldest Homes in Montecito, California, Hits Market for $8.5 Million

A more than century-old, iconic home in Montecito, California, that was once home to singer, actress and activist Lena Horne, has come onto the market for $8.5 million. Known as “El Molino Estate” (Spanish for “The Mill”), the property was built in 1893 as an olive crushing mill to produce olive oil and other olive oil products, according to the listing with Maureen McDermut and Maureen Martinez of Sotheby’s International Realty, posted Wednesday.
REAL ESTATE
Apartment Therapy

5 Things You Should Never Say When Viewing a House for Sale

Some sellers put a little more effort and money into getting their homes ready to sell, whether it’s painting over vibrant orange walls with warm neutral colors or replacing carpet with laminate flooring. But if you walk into an outdated home whose style might not suit yours, you should probably hold off making that known right away. Focus on renovations to match your lifestyle after you seal the deal.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Indy100

8 best online furniture stores to browse for new home furnishings

You need furniture, and we’re here to show you the best. Check out our favorite online stores for the stuff below! If you don’t see something you like here, check back in the future as we’ll be updating this piece periodically with our new discoveries and faves. Modern Furniture OnlineMFO specializes in “clean, sleek design” for the modern customer who likes a contemporary feel, moderate prices, and excellent customer service including free white glove delivery for buyers in NYC, New Jersey, and Philadelphia on orders over $999. Standouts we noticed include the Turin Platform Bed pictured above that features built-in...
HOME & GARDEN
urbnlivn.com

Untouched Mercer Island midcentury

An untouched midcentury home came on the market yesterday in Mercer Island’s at 4226 85th Ave SE. Tucked on a quiet street in the North End, this five bedroom, three bathroom house boasts nearly 4,000 square feet of living space. Buyers can enjoy living styles of all types – single level, multi-level or multi-family while enjoying a private 11,987 square foot lot surrounded by trees.
MERCER ISLAND, WA
Meadview News Watch

Meadview News Watch

Meadview, AZ
11
Followers
302
Post
845
Views
ABOUT

With Meadview News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy