House hunt Meadview: See what’s on the market now

27025 N Rainbow Road, Meadview, 86444 2 Beds 2 Baths | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,360 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Hilltop Santa Fe style home with Panoramic Views of the local mountains and the Grand Wash Cliffs. Finish this 2007 New Build and Complete the dream of living in the wide open spaces of the Mohave Desert hills. The unique angular walls appear to reach for the cloud studded skies. Sit on the front Covered Patio and watch the Sunrise or climb to the observation deck for a clear view of a Starry night. This cozy 1360 sq ft home on 1.25 Acres features Adobe style textured Exterior Walls in a desert friendly Dark brown that shadow plays all day. On entry, an open plan displays the spacious living quarters centered around a Wood Burning Fireplace, a Dining Area with a view, and a one-of-a-kind wrap-around Kitchen Enveloped in Antique Hoosier Cupboards, wall mounted as Kitchen Cabinets. To complete the warm Good Ole Days charm is the Charcoal Matte Finish Double Sinks embedded in Brown/Rust Tones of Mosaic Tile Counter and Backsplash and a Chopping Black with electrical outlet. Spanish Tile Flooring adds to the Old West feel. The split plan allows for privacy for the two Bedroom/Bath combinations on either side of the house. The smaller bedroom to the south features a beautifully Tiled Walk-Shower. The larger bedroom to the north offers a Walk-in Closet and the adjoining Bathroom has a convenient Shower/Garden Bath combination with a private view! The Utility Room houses the Washer and Dryer and Blower unit for Central Heating and Air Conditioning. Lighting from the abundance of view windows is modulated with high end Slatted Blinds. Water Delivery/Haul is easy with the above ground 2,500 Gallon Water Storage Tank. The Pump house is oversized for Storage. Several Roundabout Drives serve the home and the water storage area. And there is plenty of room for a Garage. This inviting Western themed home is ready to move-in. All that's needed are Kitchen Appliances, the Flooring in the Main Living Area and Bedrooms and a Fireplace to fit in the vented housing. Climb up to this outpost and make sure you have high clearance and all terrain tires. The Road is a bit rough, but the ride is worth it. An HOA membership allows use of the Meadview Clubhouse, Swimming Pool, Tennis Courts and Playground. A 30 minute drive takes you to the Lake Mead Boat Launch and ATV/Hiking Trails are laced throughout the Grapevine Mesa.

210 E Galloway Drive, Meadview, 86444 3 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,920 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Look No Further...you have just found your Forever Meadview Home. Built with love and attention to detail, this property truly utilizes the best use of the land from every angle. Freshly Painted with warm inviting color outside and cool relaxing color inside. Elevated Front Yard is Fully Fenced with Block & Stucco and accented with Wrought Iron. Covered Patio provides impressive Panoramic Views of the Grand Wash Cliffs for beautiful sunrises, sunsets and stargazing. All the House you need with approximately 1920 Sq Ft of Living Space boasting a Great Room with Open and Split Floor Plan. Eat-In Island Kitchen with Breakfast and Office Nook and ample Counters and Cupboards. Owner Bedroom has Twin Walk-In Closets and Large Bath with Dual Sinks, Garden Tub and Walk-In Shower. 2 Nice Sized Guest Bedrooms and Bath. Utility Room with Separate Pantry and All Appliances Stay including Washer and Dryer. Oversized Detached Pull-Through Metal Garage that will house 4 Cars or any combination of Recreational Toy Vehicles. Workshop Area, too. Plenty of room for RV Parking and even an extra vacant lot for many options. Too much to tell you here, so please call and let us show you around. Near Launch Ramp to Lake Mead for exceptional boating, fishing and recreational opportunities. ATV Trails throughout the area. Near Downtown District for restaurants, shops and amenities. Come see all that Meadview has to offer!

340 Haystack Drive, Meadview, 86444 2 Beds 3 Baths | $185,000 | Manufactured Home | 868 Square Feet | Built in 1984

IT'S ALL ABOUT THE GARAGE! HUGE 60' X 50' 3,000 sq. ft. of TOY SPACE. LARGE WALK-UP LOFT, 3/4 BATH, WASHER / DRYER WORK BENCH, SHELVING, GARAGE DOOR OPENERS. 2, 12FT HIGH DOORS AND 1, 10FT HIGH DOOR. NEED THE SPACE? THEN THIS IS A MUST SEE! PROPERTY IS AN ENTIRE CUL-DE-SAC AND 1/2 OF ANOTHER. 7 COMBINED LOTS. 2 BEDROOM 1984 SINGLEWIDE WITH AZ ROOM ADDITION EQUIPED WITH PELLET STOVE. HOME NEEDS A LITTLE LOVE AND THE BACK ADDITION NEEDS SOME HELP. THIS IS A UNIQUE PROPERTY AND COULD REALLY BE QUITE THE PLACE WITH SOME ELBOW GREASE AND IMAGINATION. STAY TUNED FOR PICTURES OF THE HOMES INTERIOR. UPDATE... Pictures are in!

970 E Spencer Cove, Meadview, 86444 2 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 900 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Owner Carry- with large down - 80K down-7years-8%- Will entertain all offers- $500 Bonus to Buyers Agent if closed in 60days from listing 8/28/21 First- There is a $20.00 annual MCA (Meadview Civic Association) due. This gives access to the MCA common areas- Swimming Pool, Tennis and basketball courts, BBQ, volleyball, horse shoes, miniature golf, hiking trails and paths, Rec house, pool table, shuffle board, TV and rooms, library, and many group activities. LOG ON TO www.mca-az.com GREAT COMMUNITY-AMAZING VIEW- JUST MILES FROM THE GRAND CANYON SKYWALK-LAKE MEAD AND BOAT LAUNCH AREA-JOUSHA NATION FORREST- 100 MILES FROM VEGAS-80 MILES TO LAUGHLING-60 MILES TO KINGMAN Second- Home has brand new Split Ac's/heat (3)- just had roof upkeep done- Seems tarred last year and roof white mopped sealed end July 2021- Carpet has just been torn up and new owner can put in their choice of flooring. The home is 2bed 2 full baths. Master bathroom has large tub. Washer and Dryer stay and is inside. Kitchen table and furniture stay. Refrigerator there now does not work. NO REFRIGERATOR WILL BE LEFT. Plenty of dishes and utensils will also stay unless would like removed. The solid Arizona room gives you extra leaving space and opens up to a patio looking at the Western Rim of the Grand Canyon. Although it is a 1978 Single wide the add-on gives it a double wide feel. Double doors to patio and Patio need work. This home is in good condition but some WORK is needed. Two hundred amp panel and new power pole were put in about five years ago supplying the place with plenty of power. fully fenced-drive through gates. Good neighbors - but not a lot of them. There are two storage containers on property, each with power and separate panels, 110&220 power. 1- 45ftLx9ftH 2 AC's, 1-20Lx8H- 1 Ac's- (all window units and not warranted but did work two years ago- Haven't been used since.) Make great work shops) Also small fenced gardening area between the large container and enclosed carport. There is no actual garage- but the enclosed carport can be considered as one. Enclosed Carport approx. 30ft deep 9ft wide. Owner/Agent

