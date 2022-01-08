Check out these homes on the Abiquiu market now

(Abiquiu, NM) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Abiquiu. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

230 County Rd 155, Abiquiu, 87510 2 Beds 1 Bath | $64,900 | Mobile Home | 1,280 Square Feet | Built in 1995

8.27 acre lot with plenty of building space off paved road, gorgeous mountain views. Single wide mobile home on lot, needs work and not on permanent foundation. Status of septic and well unknown, may require electric transformer but electric at lot line. Seller will remove if Buyer would prefer. Sold as-is.

For open house information, contact Alexandra Stone, Blackstone Realty at 505-310-4545

20780 Us Hwy 84, Abiquiu, 87510 4 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,794 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Looking for a home in Abiquiu? What started off as a Manufactured home, double-wide, now looks like a Single Family House. The home originally 3 bedrooms and two baths, has an addition of an extra bedroom, a large den, and two porches. The home is being sold with Real Property - Active title. The home was stuccoed on the outside and a pro-panel roof was added. Prominently located near the entrance of the property is a 4 car garage with a shop area. The visibility and range of the garage/shop, from the highway, makes this structure an ideal spot for a studio. The Property has a lot to offer. Setting on 1.2 acres, it is easily accessible to HWY 84. The home does not have an inactive title but has been assessed as real property. It has roadside visibility as well. This home is being sold in as is condition and will consider only cash offers. Presently home has been winterized.

For open house information, contact Emery Maez, The Maez Group at 505-469-0546