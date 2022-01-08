House hunt Theodosia: See what’s on the market now

(Theodosia, MO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Theodosia will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

421 Cr 171, Theodosia, 65761 5 Beds 4 Baths | $500,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,072 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Majestic 5 BR, 3-1/2 BA home is on a hill overlooking the woods & Bull Shoals Lake situated on 37.1 AC located on a secluded county road leading to Bull Shoals Lake. Anytime is lake time in the real Ozarks, winter, spring, summer, or fall. Imagine the lazy days of summer after a fun day on the water, firing up the grill to enjoy the fish you just caught, relishing your home which has quality craftmanship through and through as evidenced by the mindfulness and excellence inside and out. This private lake home borders the CORP & offers multiple open areas to entertain with breathtaking panoramic views of the lake and woods. The CORP Rd. leads to lake for water activities. Horses and cattle have multiple places to graze in the fenced pastures, not to mention all the 4 wheeler trails the kids have blazed across the property, plus a 56x24 outbuilding with concrete floors for your equipment and toys are all just waiting for you to move in. No covenants or restrictions.

For open house information, contact DEBRA SCHILLING SMITH, MISSOURI OZARKS REALTY, INC-UNITED COUNTRY at 417-256-1000

21402 Us Hwy 160, Kissee Mills, 65680 2 Beds 1 Bath | $119,000 | Single Family Residence | 800 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Newly renovated home with two bedrooms and one bath with highway frontage and a 25 X 32 workshop with new concrete floor on a level 1.48 acre of ground. This adorable home is perfect for the first-time home buyer to the retiree who wants to be close to town and have the amenities of the country. Located at an intersection that leads to O-Hwy Boat Marina this may be the perfect place for your new business opportunity or that spot for ''living the dream''. The possibilities are wide open and with room to expand you can hold the key to your future with this rare find.

For open house information, contact Gerrie Moore, Keller Williams Tri-Lakes at 417-336-4999

26069 Hwy 160, Kissee Mills, 65680 3 Beds 2 Baths | $279,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,616 Square Feet | Built in 2011

If you are looking for privacy and seclusion look no further! You will enjoy this remote property with amazing panoramic views of the Ozarks. Just minutes from Beaver Creek public use access and Bull Shoals lake. Spacious 3 bed room 2 full bath home built around 2011 sits atop one of the higher knobs in the area. Seller claims that on a clear night you can see the Branson Farris Wheel on the horizon. Enjoy hunting, camping and hiking on your own 28 acres of Ozarks wilderness. Agents please read the Agent only remarks for important showing information

For open house information, contact Jim Viebrock, Murney Associates - Primrose at 417-823-2300

441 County Road 620 A, Isabella, 65676 3 Beds 2 Baths | $295,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,488 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Package Deal! LAKE HOUSE FULLY FURNISHED-BOAT SLIP-BOAT LIFT-2019 PONTOON BOAT INCLUDED!!! Located south of Isabella, Missouri, and overlooking the Spring Creek arm of Bull Shoals Lake in Ozark County. This comfortable and stylish 3 bedroom, 2 bath home comes fully furnished ** move-in & lake ready! The main level features an open floor plan with central heat and air with a gas burning fireplace. The master bathroom has been updated with a new shower, fixtures and flooring. Outside of the home there is a two bay carport, deck on the back of the home and basement area for storage. NEW ROOF IN 2021. Just a short drive away is where you will find your covered boat slip that is in excellent condition that you will OWN. New adjustable lift installed in 2019 is also included. Last but not least Don't forget the 2019 20 FT. SUN TRACKER FISHING BARDGE included in this outdoor package! It is in excellent condition like new with LED lighting . There is also a new trolling motor put in place in 2019. Enjoy your weekends and vacations relaxing on the deck or on the lake. Your own personal vacation lake home with no reservations needed. Call to view this property today!

For open house information, contact Julie A. Thompson, RE/MAX Farm and Home at 417-349-0213