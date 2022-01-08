ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seligman, AZ

On the hunt for a home in Seligman? These houses are on the market

Seligman News Beat
Seligman News Beat
 1 day ago

(Seligman, AZ) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Seligman. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TtQOD_0dgPRs4q00

1386 Ponderosa Springs Road, Seligman, 86337

4 Beds 4 Baths | $649,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,728 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Self Sustaining, Beautiful Log Home on over 37 acres for sale in Northern AZ. Off-Grid with a Private Well, Superior Solar System plus wind and generator power sources. This is a Large Home! 4 bdrms, 3.75 baths and 864 sf garage/workshop. A 2-car carport is attached to the home. Enjoying the outdoors is made easy with Decks that wrap around the home providing both panoramic and forested views. Massive Wood burning fireplace with insert helps keep the chill out of the air. Master Bedroom and a second large bedroom are on Main Level, two additional bedrooms and office/sitting area located upstairs. Towering Stone fireplace in the living area which is clearly visible from your dining area. Several doors throughout the home lead to the exterior covered porches

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jE6Ww_0dgPRs4q00

58180 N Calle Isabel --, Seligman, 86337

2 Beds 1 Bath | $18,000 | Mobile Home | 900 Square Feet | Built in 2000

1.48 acres unaffixed mobile with addition. 2bd 1ba - Great opportunity for some sweat equity. Seller does not have title to the mobile home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ncSCc_0dgPRs4q00

38225 N Whiskey Way, Seligman, 86337

0 Bed 1 Bath | $169,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,569 Square Feet | Built in 2009

DID YOU SAY YOU WANT OFF THE GRID? WHAT A BEAUTIFUL WOODED HIDE-AWAY WITH LOTS OF SOLITUDE, HUNTING, HIKING, WHATEVER YOUR HEART DESIRES. COMES WITH A VERY COMFORTABLE, CUSTOM BUILT, BEAUTIFUL CEDAR CABIN WITH A SPACIOUS 500 sf.ft. OPEN LOFT BEDROOM UPSTAIRS & A FULL BATHROOM WITH TUB & SHOWER DOWNSTAIRS. A MUST SEE FOR ADVENTURESOME HEARTS. PLUS A VERY WELL MAINTAINED 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH TRAVEL TRAILER ONSITE THAT IS HOOKED INTO THE SEPTIC SYSTEM. HOUSE HAS NO KITCHEN, BUT ALL PLUMBING, ELECRICAL, ETC IS IN FOR STOVE, SINK, WASHER, DRYER, ETC. TWO WATER TANKS - 1500 gallon & 2500 gallon. LISTING AGENT MUST ACCOMPANY SHOWINGS. GPS coodinates: 35.1112103,-113.068007.PER THE SELLERS: 'The property is sold 'as is' and a cash transaction only.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cJjME_0dgPRs4q00

53915 Granada Circle, Seligman, 86337

3 Beds 1 Bath | $149,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,216 Square Feet | Built in 1998

DON'T MISS THIS -- READY TO MOVE IN 3 BR 1.75 BATH ON 1.53 FENCED ACRES -- EASY ACCESS ONLY ABOUT 725 FT FROM PAVEMENT -- with APS ON GRID POWER. Seller has remodeled the home with new double pane windows, new french doors, reclaimed hard wood floors throughout, bathrooms have been tiled including new light fixtures and faucets along with low water toilets and a new(er) Rheem propane water heater. The master bath has an oversized shower stall that has been fully tiled as well as the 2nd tub/shower bath. The exterior features a 24ft x 40 ft wood framed greenhouse NOTE: full cover has never been used and is in the container out of the weather. There is even a good starter chicken coop and room for a horse with this larger lot.

