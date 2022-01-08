ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale, WA

Springdale-curious? These homes are on the market

Springdale Voice
Springdale Voice
 1 day ago

(Springdale, WA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Springdale than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vel5i_0dgPRrC700

52046 Eagle View, Ford, 99013

6 Beds 3 Baths | $535,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,304 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Get away from it all to this gorgeous riverfront property! Perfect seasonal or year-round retreat with 590' of Spokane River frontage just below the Long Lake Dam. Spacious daylight rancher sits on 3.21 acres with irrigated fruit orchard, hay pasture and fenced area for animals. Living room features wood fireplace with built-in shelves, slider from the dining area leads you to the Trex deck where you can relax and enjoy an incredible river view! Primary bedroom also has that river view, as well as an ensuite 3/4 bath with newer vanity, shower & toilet. Daylight lower level has a slider to the backyard, more stunning river views and lots of great storage. 2010 roof, 2 car garage plus storage shed and so much more! Enjoy abundant wildlife including birds chirping, fish jumping, quail, turkey, deer and others! Dish Network via Century Link and Viasat are internet providers in the area.

For open house information, contact Sabrina Jones-Schroeder, EXIT Real Estate Professionals at 509-535-8400

Copyright © 2022 Spokane Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SARWA-202121016)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xpSTt_0dgPRrC700

3741 E Jump Off, Valley, 99181

3 Beds 2 Baths | $620,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,452 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Yearning for wide open spaces? This beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom/2 bath + office home with granite countertops, open living area, new roof, brand new ductless mini split heating/air, new dishwasher, new flooring and new paint throughout! Gorgeous property with rolling hills and pastures. Perfect for raising horses, cattle, etc. Includes root cellar, new privacy fence, 50 X 40 shop, 36 X 20 machine shed, fenced pastures, gas shed with 2-500 gal tanks, remodeled tack room and huge 50 X 100 2 story hay barn w/drop down feeder and new floor. If you are a cattle rancher or just love the outdoors this is the perfect place for you! Beautiful area and plenty of room for recreational activities! Stevens County location just minutes to Loon Lake and Hwy 395. Right off paved county road. 15 minutes to Deer Park and 30 minutes to Spokane.

For open house information, contact Teresa Van Dyke, Realty One Group Eclipse at 509-327-2238

Copyright © 2022 Spokane Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SARWA-202122065)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XKsX5_0dgPRrC700

7122 Hwy 291, Tumtum, 99034

3 Beds 3 Baths | $695,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,800 Square Feet | Built in 2005

If you need more elbow room than most, here is a charming newer built daylight rancher on 40+ acres! Plenty of room for horses or other animals. Open floor plan with 3 large bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. Lower level is a walk-out with a large multi-purpose room for crafts, home schooling, office, etc. Covered front porch and a large composite back deck. Amazing views and super private setting. 40 x 40 shop with lean to, loft storage, power and finished storage room. Loads of wildlife, views, pasture, trees, hills, rock outcroppings. Adjacent to DNR property for even more space and privacy. Located close to Lake Spokane campground & boat launch. Hughes Net internet service and Verizon cell phones work here. Fruit trees, lush lawn, great well! Just about 10 miles from Suncrest shopping & services.

For open house information, contact Wendy Kennedy, Windermere City Group at 509-323-2323

Copyright © 2022 Spokane Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SARWA-202210129)

See more property details

33234 Nw Kaylin, Valley, 99181

3 Beds 2 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Lake living at its best! New from the studs out, this completely updated lake home is a wonderful opportunity to own your own piece of secondary lake property. This home is part of the Van Dissel Lake Association (optional), which includes association beach access, with swimming area and dock, boat dock, boat ramp, playground equipment, picnic areas with covered gazebo, fireplace, and BBQ. An additional second smaller beach access area is pet friendly. This 3 bed, 2 bath home is completely updated with new kitchen, bathrooms, flooring, electrical, plumbing, furnace, and hot water heater. Basement is unfinished and ready for a bonus room and additional bedroom/office/den, which is framed for an outdoor entrance. Large new wrap around deck with beautiful views of the lake, as well as a courtyard area, with lake views. New lake house at this price? Incredible! Long and short-term rentals allowed. HOA Cost: $100/year.

For open house information, contact Vicki Kircher, Coldwell Banker Tomlinson S at 509-535-7400

Copyright © 2022 Spokane Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SARWA-202210215)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

19 dead in Bronx apartment fire, including 9 children

19 people are dead including nine children after a Bronx fire in an apartment building. New York City Mayor Eric Adams called the fire the worst the city has seen in 30 years. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Jan. 9, 2022.
BRONX, NY
The Associated Press

Judge asks what more Djokovic could have done for a visa

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — An Australian judge who will decide whether top-ranked tennis star Novak Djokovic plays in the Australian Open questioned on Monday what more the Serbian could have done to meet Australia’s coronavirus entry requirements. The 34-year-old is fighting deportation and the cancellation of his visa...
TENNIS
The Associated Press

US, Russia meet for talks amid tensions linked to Ukraine

GENEVA (AP) — Senior U.S. and Russian officials formally launched special talks on strategic stability on Monday as part of a flurry of diplomatic activity in Europe this week aimed at defusing tensions over a Russian military buildup on the border with Ukraine, though no major breakthrough was immediately in sight.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
Local
Washington Real Estate
City
Springdale, WA
City
Loon Lake, WA
City
Home, WA
NBC News

Alec Baldwin says he will comply with ‘Rust’ shooting probe

Alec Baldwin said Saturday that there's no truth to any suggestion he hasn't been complying with the investigation into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" in October. Speaking in a video he posted to Instagram, Baldwin addressed the issue of his cellphone. “Any suggestion that...
CELEBRITIES
CNN

Rep. Jim Jordan indicates he won't meet with January 6 committee

(CNN) — Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio indicated he doesn't plan to cooperate with a request to meet to meet with the House select committee investigating January 6, according to a defiant letter he sent to committee Chair Bennie Thompson on Sunday. While Jordan -- a top congressional...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit Trees#Long Lake#Housing List#Wa#Trex#Dish Network#Century Link And Viasat
CBS News

Golden Globes go on without guests, telecast or host

The Golden Globe Awards, Hollywood's so-called biggest party that regularly drew 18 million television viewers, was reduced to a live-blog Sunday night for its 79th edition. The embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association proceeded with its film awards Sunday night without a telecast, nominees, a red carpet, a host, press or even a livestream. Instead, members of the HFPA and some recipients of the group's philanthropic grants gathered at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for a 90-minute private event, announcing the names of the film and television winners on the organization's social media feeds.
CELEBRITIES
Springdale Voice

Springdale Voice

Springdale, WA
43
Followers
464
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Springdale Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy