Springdale-curious? These homes are on the market

(Springdale, WA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Springdale than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

52046 Eagle View, Ford, 99013 6 Beds 3 Baths | $535,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,304 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Get away from it all to this gorgeous riverfront property! Perfect seasonal or year-round retreat with 590' of Spokane River frontage just below the Long Lake Dam. Spacious daylight rancher sits on 3.21 acres with irrigated fruit orchard, hay pasture and fenced area for animals. Living room features wood fireplace with built-in shelves, slider from the dining area leads you to the Trex deck where you can relax and enjoy an incredible river view! Primary bedroom also has that river view, as well as an ensuite 3/4 bath with newer vanity, shower & toilet. Daylight lower level has a slider to the backyard, more stunning river views and lots of great storage. 2010 roof, 2 car garage plus storage shed and so much more! Enjoy abundant wildlife including birds chirping, fish jumping, quail, turkey, deer and others! Dish Network via Century Link and Viasat are internet providers in the area.

3741 E Jump Off, Valley, 99181 3 Beds 2 Baths | $620,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,452 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Yearning for wide open spaces? This beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom/2 bath + office home with granite countertops, open living area, new roof, brand new ductless mini split heating/air, new dishwasher, new flooring and new paint throughout! Gorgeous property with rolling hills and pastures. Perfect for raising horses, cattle, etc. Includes root cellar, new privacy fence, 50 X 40 shop, 36 X 20 machine shed, fenced pastures, gas shed with 2-500 gal tanks, remodeled tack room and huge 50 X 100 2 story hay barn w/drop down feeder and new floor. If you are a cattle rancher or just love the outdoors this is the perfect place for you! Beautiful area and plenty of room for recreational activities! Stevens County location just minutes to Loon Lake and Hwy 395. Right off paved county road. 15 minutes to Deer Park and 30 minutes to Spokane.

7122 Hwy 291, Tumtum, 99034 3 Beds 3 Baths | $695,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,800 Square Feet | Built in 2005

If you need more elbow room than most, here is a charming newer built daylight rancher on 40+ acres! Plenty of room for horses or other animals. Open floor plan with 3 large bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. Lower level is a walk-out with a large multi-purpose room for crafts, home schooling, office, etc. Covered front porch and a large composite back deck. Amazing views and super private setting. 40 x 40 shop with lean to, loft storage, power and finished storage room. Loads of wildlife, views, pasture, trees, hills, rock outcroppings. Adjacent to DNR property for even more space and privacy. Located close to Lake Spokane campground & boat launch. Hughes Net internet service and Verizon cell phones work here. Fruit trees, lush lawn, great well! Just about 10 miles from Suncrest shopping & services.

33234 Nw Kaylin, Valley, 99181 3 Beds 2 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Lake living at its best! New from the studs out, this completely updated lake home is a wonderful opportunity to own your own piece of secondary lake property. This home is part of the Van Dissel Lake Association (optional), which includes association beach access, with swimming area and dock, boat dock, boat ramp, playground equipment, picnic areas with covered gazebo, fireplace, and BBQ. An additional second smaller beach access area is pet friendly. This 3 bed, 2 bath home is completely updated with new kitchen, bathrooms, flooring, electrical, plumbing, furnace, and hot water heater. Basement is unfinished and ready for a bonus room and additional bedroom/office/den, which is framed for an outdoor entrance. Large new wrap around deck with beautiful views of the lake, as well as a courtyard area, with lake views. New lake house at this price? Incredible! Long and short-term rentals allowed. HOA Cost: $100/year.

