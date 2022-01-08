ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Littlefork, MN

On the hunt for a home in Littlefork? These houses are on the market

(Littlefork, MN) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Littlefork. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

300 Main Street, Littlefork, 56653

3 Beds 2 Baths | $319,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,015 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Wonderful opportunity to live where you work! Major improvements to the building include new metal roof, new windows, and new commercial grade metal siding. Interior renovations include a beautifully finished 2025 sq. ft. 3 BR/2BTH living unit, PLUS a lovely 1825 sq. ft. 3 BR/2BTH “mother-in-law” apartment. A third area on the main floor has 1BR with the remaining area roughed in and ready to be finished. The second story is a “blank slate” with tons of potential. The tuck under garage is a massive space for parking, storage, and workshop area. The adjoining lot next door has been nicely landscaped and fenced. Bring your ideas and be prepared to be “wowed” by all this property has to offer.

For open house information, contact Julie Schumacher, Move it Real Estate Group at 218-327-9889

6318 County Road 8, Littlefork, 56653

1 Bed 1 Bath | $134,000 | Single Family Residence | 496 Square Feet | Built in 2015

This new and all but finished cabin/tiny house sits on 40 acres of prime hunting land and is moments away from world class muskie and walleye fishing on the Littlefork River which is the best kept secret in all of Northern Minnesota! This property is also located just a half hour south of the Rainy River. The house has a loft bedroom, a 3/4 nearly finished bathroom supported by the main kitchen/living area. Great decks on 3 sides with the most unique burls on the logs supporting the deck roofing and entryway! Heated with an electric overhead heater it would be easy to add a fireplace. There is also a 26 x 60 nearly complete pole barn on the property!

For open house information, contact Barry Woods, Move it Real Estate Group/Lake at 218-327-9889

505 Mcpherson St., Littlefork, 56653

3 Beds 3 Baths | $46,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,296 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Spacious 3+ bedroom home located on a corner lot of Littlefork! So much space to do many upgrades and make it your own. Large 3 stall garage and an extra one stall garage for plenty of toys and projects and a large yards as well The possibilities are endless!

For open house information, contact Sara Jordahl, Z' Up North Realty at 218-827-2288

With Littlefork News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

