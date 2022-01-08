Top homes for sale in Coffee Springs

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffee Springs, AL

Coffee Springs Updates
 1 day ago

(Coffee Springs, AL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Coffee Springs will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you're looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that's being offered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FRSKx_0dgPRpQf00

107 Cherokee St, Geneva, 36340

3 Beds 2 Baths | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,534 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Updated & upgraded w/ modern touches & home automation features. Spacious home on large lot in town Geneva w/in walking distance of middle & high school. Inside find new flooring, fresh paint, new appliances & new kitchen countertops. Bonus features include WIFI automated lights, new Nest thermostat, charging station plugs, multi shower heads in master bath, built in safe in master closet & Ring doorbell at front & side doors. The outside offers 2 covered porches & large fenced in back yard.

For open house information, contact Jennifer Crowe, United Country Fulford Realty at 334-588-3124

Copyright © 2022 Dothan Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DARAL-184925)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bCajO_0dgPRpQf00

104 Oak St, Samson, 36477

3 Beds 3 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,001 Square Feet | Built in 1971

This home has so much to offer and plenty of room for everyone! It sits on a double lot with a storage bldg/workshop (approx 15x28) and an additional building that would make a great sheshed, hobby house, home office or convert it for a mother-in-law or rental (approx 16x30). House has a large eat-in kitchen and additional family room that has been being used as a 4th bedroom, large screened in patio and covered carport gives lots of outside living space. Don't miss out on this one!

For open house information, contact Jennifer Totten, Tom West Company, Inc. at 334-794-0328

Copyright © 2022 Dothan Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DARAL-185059)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28OlWp_0dgPRpQf00

6683 County Road 708, Enterprise, 36330

4 Beds 3 Baths | $377,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,509 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Must see this beautiful like-new home on 1 acre lot! So many upgrades including custom cabinets, brick and stone exterior, outside kitchen, fenced in yard, granite throughout, water filter for entire home, the list goes on and on!!!

For open house information, contact Regina Bowman, Century 21 James Grant Realty at 334-793-2200

Copyright © 2022 Dothan Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DARAL-185077)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cLWVy_0dgPRpQf00

62 Mclean Street, Enterprise, 36330

3 Beds 2 Baths | $55,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,335 Square Feet | Built in 1979

3 bedrooms, with master suite downstairs, and two bedrooms and one bath upstairs. Fireplace in livingroom with vaulted ceilings. Large deck on side and rear of home.

For open house information, contact Darcy Peoples, At Home Realty Services, LLC at 334-389-4273

Copyright © 2022 Dothan Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DARAL-185015)

NBC News

Alec Baldwin says he will comply with ‘Rust’ shooting probe

Alec Baldwin said Saturday that there's no truth to any suggestion he hasn't been complying with the investigation into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" in October. Speaking in a video he posted to Instagram, Baldwin addressed the issue of his cellphone. “Any suggestion that...
CELEBRITIES
CNN

Rep. Jim Jordan indicates he won't meet with January 6 committee

(CNN) — Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio indicated he doesn't plan to cooperate with a request to meet to meet with the House select committee investigating January 6, according to a defiant letter he sent to committee Chair Bennie Thompson on Sunday. While Jordan -- a top congressional...
OHIO STATE
CBS News

Golden Globes go on without guests, telecast or host

The Golden Globe Awards, Hollywood's so-called biggest party that regularly drew 18 million television viewers, was reduced to a live-blog Sunday night for its 79th edition. The embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association proceeded with its film awards Sunday night without a telecast, nominees, a red carpet, a host, press or even a livestream. Instead, members of the HFPA and some recipients of the group's philanthropic grants gathered at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for a 90-minute private event, announcing the names of the film and television winners on the organization's social media feeds.
CELEBRITIES
Coffee Springs, AL
ABOUT

With Coffee Springs Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

