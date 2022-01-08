Top homes for sale in Coffee Springs

(Coffee Springs, AL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Coffee Springs will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

107 Cherokee St, Geneva, 36340 3 Beds 2 Baths | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,534 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Updated & upgraded w/ modern touches & home automation features. Spacious home on large lot in town Geneva w/in walking distance of middle & high school. Inside find new flooring, fresh paint, new appliances & new kitchen countertops. Bonus features include WIFI automated lights, new Nest thermostat, charging station plugs, multi shower heads in master bath, built in safe in master closet & Ring doorbell at front & side doors. The outside offers 2 covered porches & large fenced in back yard.

For open house information, contact Jennifer Crowe, United Country Fulford Realty at 334-588-3124

104 Oak St, Samson, 36477 3 Beds 3 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,001 Square Feet | Built in 1971

This home has so much to offer and plenty of room for everyone! It sits on a double lot with a storage bldg/workshop (approx 15x28) and an additional building that would make a great sheshed, hobby house, home office or convert it for a mother-in-law or rental (approx 16x30). House has a large eat-in kitchen and additional family room that has been being used as a 4th bedroom, large screened in patio and covered carport gives lots of outside living space. Don't miss out on this one!

For open house information, contact Jennifer Totten, Tom West Company, Inc. at 334-794-0328

6683 County Road 708, Enterprise, 36330 4 Beds 3 Baths | $377,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,509 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Must see this beautiful like-new home on 1 acre lot! So many upgrades including custom cabinets, brick and stone exterior, outside kitchen, fenced in yard, granite throughout, water filter for entire home, the list goes on and on!!!

For open house information, contact Regina Bowman, Century 21 James Grant Realty at 334-793-2200

62 Mclean Street, Enterprise, 36330 3 Beds 2 Baths | $55,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,335 Square Feet | Built in 1979

3 bedrooms, with master suite downstairs, and two bedrooms and one bath upstairs. Fireplace in livingroom with vaulted ceilings. Large deck on side and rear of home.

For open house information, contact Darcy Peoples, At Home Realty Services, LLC at 334-389-4273