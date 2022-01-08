ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longville, MN

Take a look at these homes on the Longville market now

 1 day ago

(Longville, MN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Longville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RVhY5_0dgPRonA00

4733 County 4 Ne, Remer, 56672

2 Beds 2 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Amazing custom built home and “Barn” with 22 acres of breathtaking views, trails, fenced pasture, apple trees, hunting and all this boarders thousands of acres of state and federal land. This beautiful home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, extra large kitchen with Island and beautiful cabinets. Beautiful large rock fire place in vaulted ceiling living room. Large master suite with fireplace. Heated floors throughout home and attached oversized two stall garage. Living room boasts beautiful windows overlooking a pond to the south. Outside this newly stained home is 4 concrete verandas with a brand new salt water hot tub and barrel sauna. The “Barn” has a “cowboy bar”, wood burning stove, fridge and oven with a large space for entertaining or bunk house. Attached to the barn is a stable room with lots of storage and stalls. The “Barn” is insulated like a home and has two attached lean to sheds for storage and animals.

For open house information, contact Moe Mossa, Savvy Avenue, LLC at 612-490-1268

Copyright © 2022 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6132128)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KJrrs_0dgPRonA00

3998 Teters Bay Trail Ne, Remer, 56672

1 Bed 0 Bath | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 414 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Here’s your opportunity to enjoy one of Minnesota’s most sought-after lakes. Thunder Lake is unique with its dense cedar and boulder shoreline, giving it a true “up-north” feel. This vintage cottage with its knotty pine interior rests among mature cedar trees on a level 1.8 acres. With 112’ of hard bottom shoreline and miles of ATV trails, there’s plenty of recreation to be had on, in, and off the water! Thunder Lake has an amazing 18’ clarity and boasts above-average numbers of walleye. After a day of fishing and recreation, boat to the local restaurant for drinks and dinner. Make these sunrise’s your own.

For open house information, contact Melanie Mix, Heartland Real Estate at 218-363-6100

Copyright © 2022 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6119209)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b2QiP_0dgPRonA00

8665 Old County 52 Ne, Remer, 56672

2 Beds 0 Bath | $109,900 | Single Family Residence | 720 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Starter cabin on a great fishing lake, close to 1000's of acres of public land for Hiking, Hunting, Bird Watching, ATV, and or Snowmobiling. RV hookup on the edge of the yard, camp while finishing the cabin or great place for future guests

For open house information, contact Rusty Lilyquist, Rusty's Up North Realty at 218-363-2897

Copyright © 2022 Greater Lakes Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLARMN-6099517)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NWMpA_0dgPRonA00

6178 Draper Road Ne, Remer, 56672

3 Beds 2 Baths | $335,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,216 Square Feet | Built in 1998

3 Bedroom, 2 bath mobile home with newer steel roof located on 15.5 privately wooded acres on Kidney Lake with no public access. This is a beautiful and unique piece of property full of rolling hills and mature woods with a spring-fed creek running through it. It is located 1/2 mile from Big Thunder Lakes’ public access and is minutes from ATV trails. This property provides all the features of the north woods with privacy, access to water, and trail recreation. The south end of the property is excellent big game hunting land. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home can be sold as partially furnished with one Queen size bed, 1 full-size bed, a couch, and a loveseat that have recently been professionally cleaned as well as with a Dining Room table and chairs. All Appliances can stay with the new Owner.

For open house information, contact Alan Witte, eXp Realty at 612-751-9303

Copyright © 2022 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6138413)

See more property details

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABOUT

With Longville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

