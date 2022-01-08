Take a look at these homes for sale in Ionia

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Ionia, MI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Ionia will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4buj2D_0dgPRnuR00

3484 S Lee Road, Saranac, 48881

2 Beds 1 Bath | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 924 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Extremely hard to find at this price in this location....10 Acres with a functional single wide mobile home and a couple outbuildings to boot. Unique property in that you can live in or carry your investment until your dream home overlooking the Grand River Valley is ready or you're able to build all your investment spec properties. 2x 5 Acre parcels with the possibility to split/adjust even further. Fast possession. Hurry to show and make your offer!!

For open house information, contact Darin K Elliott, Greenridge Realty (Ionia) at 616-527-3720

Copyright © 2022 Grand Rapids Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GRARMI-21118718)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aIpvL_0dgPRnuR00

6840 Sydney Street, Muir, 48860

4 Beds 3 Baths | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,822 Square Feet | Built in None

With over 1,800 square feet of living space, this traditional 2 story floorplan is a great option!. The clever footprint is designed to optimize living space without sacrificing storage space. The first floor features an open concept layout with a large great room, dining nook and kitchen with peninsula. The extra counter space is multifunctional, serving as prep space plus a breakfast bar. The powder room is tucked away from the main living space, along with a first floor laundry room. The second floor includes a spacious master bedroom suite with a large walk in closet, 3 additional bedrooms and a full bath.

For open house information, contact Mike McGivney Allen Edwin Homes

Copyright © 2022 DRB Group (BDX). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BDLBN-2116130)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RvoH3_0dgPRnuR00

228 Irish Street, Lyons, 48851

4 Beds 2 Baths | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,062 Square Feet | Built in 1900

4 Bedrooms,1.5 bath home on a large lot with river frontage. New floorings on the first floor. Home updated 200 amp service, garage 100 amp with 220 outlets. Garage also has fireproof insulation and a new steel roof. Great fishing from your own backyard on the Grand River. No flood insurance needed. Fenced in the backyard and tool shed.Sellers requestshowings to begin 12/6/2021

For open house information, contact Kevin M Yoder, EXP Realty LLC at 888-501-7085

Copyright © 2022 Grand Rapids Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GRARMI-21116827)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=128w4F_0dgPRnuR00

302 S Higbee Street, Lyons, 48851

3 Beds 2 Baths | $174,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,784 Square Feet | Built in 1979

1600+ sq ft, 3 Bed, 2 Full Bath Ranch home with elevated majestic views and 120' of private frontage on the Grand River. Open kitchen, dining, and living areas with cathedral ceilings. Sliders to 2-3 season room and large deck. Fully finished walk out basement with family/rec area, 3rd Bed, full bath, and bonus/4th nonconforming bedroom. Updated mechanicals and newer windows throughout. All appliances included. City utilities, NG, and high-speed internet. Fast possession. Hurry to show!

For open house information, contact Darin K Elliott, Greenridge Realty (Ionia) at 616-527-3720

Copyright © 2022 Grand Rapids Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GRARMI-21112187)

See more property details

