Yoder, CO

On the hunt for a home in Yoder? These houses are on the market

 1 day ago

(Yoder, CO) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Yoder. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T1Fhn_0dgPRm1i00

15640 County Road 1 Road, Rush, 80833

4 Beds 3 Baths | $385,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,280 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Looking for acreage with a charming home and great sunsets? This cute 2280 sq.ft., 4 bed, 3 bath ranch style home may be just what you are looking for. New interior paint, some new interior doors, new flooring in bedrooms and bathrooms. Center island in the kitchen. Large dining area for entertaining. Large family room with fireplace. Whole house water filter. Water softener system. Reverse osmosis drinking water system at the kitchen sink. Outbuildings include a 29x30 4-stall barn with 10x10 tack room, an 8x8 woodshed, a 4x8 turkey roost shed, and a 2x8 turkey roost - all inside a fenced round pen. There Is also an 8x8 chicken coop. Fenced corrals at the barn, watering hydrant in the yard. Septic pumped in 2020, furnace serviced in 2021, fireplace chimney sweep in 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ytl5n_0dgPRm1i00

37155 E Jones Road, Yoder, 80864

2 Beds 1 Bath | $329,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Nice, Quaint & Quiet Country Setting on this Home & Property on 35+ Acres with Great Views of the Mountains and Peak!! 2 Ideal Shop/Barn Buildings Consisting of 38x32 Metal Shop/Barn & 36x33 Shop/Barn w/20x14 Addition & 2 Car Carport. Both Buildings are Fully Insulated & Have H2O & 200 amp Electric. Both can 'Easily' be Converted to Have Garage Doors Installed for a Total of 20 Car Garage/Shops or Barn!! Home has Nice Open Living Room/Kitchen Concept w/Large Spacious Kitchen w/Stainless Steel Appliances & Tile Floors *Wood Burning Fireplace in Living Room!!! 2 Large Bedrooms w/Walk-In Closet in Main Master Bedroom. Washer & Dryer Included *Fully Fenced Property as well. Come Enjoy the Countryside!!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BM4u9_0dgPRm1i00

35140 Sanborn Road, Yoder, 80864

3 Beds 2 Baths | $410,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,540 Square Feet | Built in 1996

STUNNING HIGH END REMODEL: ALL NEW DRYWALL, TAPE AND TEXTURE, WINDOW UPGRADE, ALL NEW FIXTURES, HARDWARE, DOORS, NEW UPPER END APPLIANCES, BACK SPLASH, COUNTERS, FLOORING, TUBS, SHOWERS, MIRRORS, TOILETS, CABINETS, DECK, NEW PAINT INTERIOR/EXTERIOR ON 40 ACRES PLUS (2) BARNS AND STORAGE ROOM BETWEEN/ATTACHED TO BARNS WITH CONCRETE FLOORS - 2000+ SQ FT TOTAL FOR BARN/STORAGE WITH ELECTRIC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I65nW_0dgPRm1i00

3835 Sengbeil Road, Yoder, 80864

3 Beds 2 Baths | $549,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,407 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Welcome to this wonderful Colorado home with ample room to roam and grow! Located on 35+ acres of fully fenced land that is perfect for horses, livestock, and growing your own crops. This is your opportunity to purchase one of the only stick-built homes within miles around. Enjoy this fully updated home with 12 foot ceilings, brand new 8 ft six-panel doors, and new flooring and carpet throughout. The upgraded kitchen boasts granite countertops, new cabinets, and all new appliances with an open floor plan that allows for you to design your home layout however you wish. Three large bedrooms with large, updated bathrooms. The Master includes an attached 5-piece bathroom with dual sinks, an oversized soaking tub, and tall, stand-alone shower. The attached, oversized 3-car garage provides protection for all your vehicles and/or space for a large shop and storage while featuring a rear garage door that allows pass through convenience to your fenced in back yard. Enjoy water from your own well, an oversized septic system with brand new installed risers, and the upgraded 400 amp transformer to provide power for all of your needs! Within the fully privacy fenced backyard are two large greenhouses measuring approximately 25x100 each, providing nearly 5000 sq ft of growing space to cultivate and grow year round! Both greenhouses provide all-season growing capability and feature 12 mm durable plastic that can withstand strong Colorado wind and hail-storms, organic growing soil, industrial size exhaust fans, cooling walls to regulate the temperature in the hot summer months, extra insulation, manual sprinkler system, electricity, and propane supplied from an independent tank. Also included on this property are two large storage sheds, livestock stables, and a horse arena. Simply add solar and have the self-sustainable lifestyle that will be the envy of everyone around. Come see this amazing property before it's gone!

Yoder, CO
