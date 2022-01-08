Check out these homes for sale in Las Vegas now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NM

Las Vegas Post
 1 day ago

(Las Vegas, NM) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Las Vegas will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

3311 Luna Drive, Las Vegas, 87701

3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,937 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Welcome home to this spacious 2900+ sq ft brick, ranch-style home in the Camp Luna neighborhood of Las Vegas! This move-in ready single floor home features an open floorplan kitchen (w/ new stainless appliances), dining, living area, with a front office/sitting room. Down the hall, you will find 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, and a huge den w/ wood burning fireplace. Next is a spacious private office w/ ample built-in shelving (could also serve as a 4th bedroom), with direct access to the portal and attached garage. Outside and through the breezeway you'll find a light-filled 410 sq ft bonus room, just perfect for your studio, game room, home gym, music room, craft room...you will love it! About a quarter of an acre lot, with separate garden, pet, and BBQ areas, and a 360 sq ft covered portal! Lovely level neighborhood perched on a hill with views of the plains, and just a couple of blocks from Luna Community College. There are too many extra features to list, so you'll just need to take a look at this gem!

1009 4Th Street, Las Vegas, 87701

3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,267 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Welcome to Las Vegas NM, the Meadow City, known for its variety of Classic homes with gorgeous architecture. Excellent remodel on this extremely well appointed home in a very desired location. Easy access to all your daily needs. The moment you drive up to the stunning, inviting curb appeal, you feel you are in the right place. The updates may be too many to mention, however let's start with the recent: stucco in a very neutral calming color, complementing color pro panel roof, recent wood fence enclosing a very private good size yard. On to the covered porch and into the Living Room with its hardwood floors with easy flow to the Huge front room/den. It is adjacent to a 30.03 x 11.06 game room. Please note the cove ceiling with its stamped professionally redone metal accent above the wet

1407 7Th Street, Las Vegas, 87701

2 Beds 1 Bath | $155,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,170 Square Feet | Built in None

Historic, Attractive and Private 2 Bedroom House with Shed and spacious fenced-in yard. Convenient location, 2nd house down from Sonic Drive in and adjacent to shopping center/Lowe’s Supermarket. City utilities include sanitation, water & natural gas heating. Off Street Parking with access to Alley with room to expand. New Exterior Paint, landscaped. This Property is being Sold in 'as is' condition. New Plumbing in bathroom, kitchen and wall heaters. New windows & screens. Security screen doors. New Roof by Elevation roofing, installed 9/21. New electrical wiring, newly metered about 5 years ago. New sewer line connected to City about 5-6 yrs ago.

ABOUT

With Las Vegas Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

