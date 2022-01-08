ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gore Springs, MS

Check out these Gore Springs homes on the market

 1 day ago

(Gore Springs, MS) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Gore Springs. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

159 Ball Drive, Calhoun City, 38916

3 Beds 2 Baths | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,996 Square Feet | Built in 1996

This well-maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home on more than an acre also has a swimming pool! Located in a great subdivision on a dead-end road, there is an open floor plan with a formal dinning room (which could be a home office). The breakfast area is open and the Master bedroom (with walk-in closet) is on the opposite side of house from the other 2 bedrooms and full bath. The back patio is perfect for entertaining and includes a fenced-in pool and a spacious backyard with lots of privacy. This property has everything that you are looking for!

For open house information, contact Chris Suber, Matthews Real Estate at 662-234-3878

Copyright © 2022 North Central Mississippi Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NCMRMS-149475)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w1OA0_0dgPRkGG00

15 Cr 408, Calhoun City, 38916

3 Beds 2 Baths | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,718 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Are you looking for a home with acreage? Would you love for your children to experience country living but still be close to town? Check out this fixer-upper with a ton of potential! New appliances! New roof! New central unit. This property includes 14.7 acres and a pond. This home is being sold AS-IS and due to renovations that still need to be made, it will ONLY work for a buyer purchasing with CASH or a buyer getting an IN-HOUSE LOAN. Call me today for details.

For open house information, contact Rexanne Collins, Market Realty at 662-234-9900

Copyright © 2022 North Central Mississippi Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NCMRMS-148445)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p4q5X_0dgPRkGG00

67 Cr 485, Calhoun City, 38916

3 Beds 2 Baths | $155,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,475 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Rare find! Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home sitting on 10 acres and just 5 minutes from Calhoun City square! Galley kitchen and large laundry room. 2 car covered carport and large covered back patio. Property also has a shop with roll up door. Internet available, but not high speed. All info subject to verification.

For open house information, contact Whitney George, TM Realtors at 662-842-3844

Copyright © 2022 North Central Mississippi Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NCMRMS-149178)

Gore Springs News Watch

Gore Springs, MS
ABOUT

With Gore Springs News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

