Check out these Gore Springs homes on the market
(Gore Springs, MS) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Gore Springs. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.
Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:
This well-maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home on more than an acre also has a swimming pool! Located in a great subdivision on a dead-end road, there is an open floor plan with a formal dinning room (which could be a home office). The breakfast area is open and the Master bedroom (with walk-in closet) is on the opposite side of house from the other 2 bedrooms and full bath. The back patio is perfect for entertaining and includes a fenced-in pool and a spacious backyard with lots of privacy. This property has everything that you are looking for!
For open house information, contact Chris Suber, Matthews Real Estate at 662-234-3878
Are you looking for a home with acreage? Would you love for your children to experience country living but still be close to town? Check out this fixer-upper with a ton of potential! New appliances! New roof! New central unit. This property includes 14.7 acres and a pond. This home is being sold AS-IS and due to renovations that still need to be made, it will ONLY work for a buyer purchasing with CASH or a buyer getting an IN-HOUSE LOAN. Call me today for details.
For open house information, contact Rexanne Collins, Market Realty at 662-234-9900
Rare find! Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home sitting on 10 acres and just 5 minutes from Calhoun City square! Galley kitchen and large laundry room. 2 car covered carport and large covered back patio. Property also has a shop with roll up door. Internet available, but not high speed. All info subject to verification.
For open house information, contact Whitney George, TM Realtors at 662-842-3844
Comments / 0