Take a look at these homes for sale in Douglas

 1 day ago

(Douglas, AZ) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Douglas than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

3380 W Leake Road, Douglas, 85607

3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,681 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Welcome to the AMAZING Knapp Ranch with 34 acres of pure views and grazing land for all of your critters! This 1987 Double Wide shows pride of ownership and is by far one of the most beautiful homes in the area. The current seller has made sure this home is PERFECTION with many upgrades throughout the years including newer roof, NEW AC & Furnace done in 2019/2020*** plus newer septic and 200' well with holding tank, pressure tank and pump saver for good water pressure to the home. There is a 4 stall barn w/3 corrals/tack room & storage plus miles to roam! Fully fenced property and pasture for all kinds of animal ownership possibilities. There is a hen house and several raised gardens on a super soaker system. The beautiful yard includes a timer and drip system front and back with-

For open house information, contact Paula Sindelar, Pepper Realty at 520-360-8593

Copyright © 2022 Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TARAZ-22126184)

3626 W Coyote Crossing Road, Douglas, 85607

3 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Mobile Home | 1,622 Square Feet | Built in 2000

This property includes 2 parcels for a total of 68 ac's! Main house is 3 BR/2BA with a separate 2 car extended garage, private well and older workshop. Lots of open space for horses, ATV's, hiking and bird watching. The home has been vacant so buyers to use caution when accessing the home and assume full liability on the property. Use the front door for access. Buyer's should use a high clearance vehicle when driving to the property . This is an Estate sale and is selling As Is.

For open house information, contact Mary Vincent, Tierra Antigua Realty, LLC at 520-544-2335

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6315040)

#Housing List#The Amazing Knapp Ranch#New Ac Furnace#Pepper Realty#Ac#Atv#Tierra Antigua Realty#Llc
ABOUT

With Douglas Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

