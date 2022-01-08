ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buxton, NC

Check out these homes on the Buxton market now

 1 day ago

(Buxton, NC) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Buxton. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3077Au_0dgPRiUo00

48225 Barley Lane, Buxton, 27920

4 Beds 5 Baths | $599,000 | 3,667 Square Feet | Built in None

THIS PROPERTY IS UNBELIEVABLE!! Check out the virtual tour! Incredible LARGE duplex with amazing space and amenities on HUGE combined 23,500 sq ft landscaped lot in Buxton!! Here is a unique opportunity to enjoy your own private sanctuary and rent the adjacent unit for income!! This is one property that truly needs to be seen to be believed! Being sold unfurnished, you have the opportunity to make this gorgeous home your own, but the existing appliances convey! Unit A boasts a new refrigerator in 2021, washer, dryer, dishwasher, microwave and gas range, while the unit B offers refrigerator, dishwasher (new in 2019), washer, new dryer in 2021,oven and gas cooktop. The amenities in both units are nearly endless...please refer to the unit specs and information in Associated Documents for complete details. But just for starters...both units have outdoor showers; incredible screened porches; fenced pet yards; custom brick chimneys with wood stoves; inside laundry rooms; incredible kitchens with pantries; ceiling fans. First unit boasts a hot tub; zoned irrigation system; fenced garden; workshop/shed with heat and A/C; garden shed; fire pits and TWO wood sheds....the list just goes on and on. Each duplex is currently set up as a 3 bedroom unit, but the septic permit for the property is for only 4 bedrooms. Do NOT miss this opportunity....come and visit this incredible home today!!

For open house information, contact Trisha Midgett, Midgett Realty - Rodanthe at 252-986-6321

Copyright © 2022 Outer Banks Association of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBARNC-117009)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bkujI_0dgPRiUo00

46081 Ocean Drive, Buxton, 27920

4 Beds 4 Baths | $615,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,110 Square Feet | Built in None

Lighthouse Point is a lovely, 4 bedroom, 4 full bathroom home located in Buxton Village! Prime location under the beam of the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse, Lighthouse Point, offers a Private Pool, Game Room, multi level decking, open floor plan on the top level - great for entertaining, easy & quick beach access! Centrally located to all of the sites and scenes of Hatteras Island, this home has a fantastic rental history! Over $47K in advertised rents in 2021 and several bookings for 2022 already! Enjoy the easy walk to the beach at the end of the street, where you can soak up the sun and splash in the surf to your heart’s content. A nearby skate park and playground are an easy bike ride away, along with shopping and dining to please your palate. Step back in time at the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse or ride the wind with nearby public sound access for one of the best kiteboarding and windsurfing on the East Coast! New Fortified Roof in 2020, Kitchen Cabinets resurfaced January 2022

For open house information, contact Liz Midgett, Midgett Realty - Avon at 252-986-6321

Copyright © 2022 Outer Banks Association of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBARNC-116647)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gzt6M_0dgPRiUo00

50186 Paradise Drive, Frisco, 27936

3 Beds 2 Baths | $390,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,283 Square Feet | Built in None

Here is your opportunity to own a beautiful newly constructed 3 bedroom/2 full bath home on a quiet street in Frisco! Enjoy the best of both worlds.. a quiet street close to the sound that is located just minutes from all of the dining, shopping and entertainment Frisco has to offer. Being sold unfurnished (but all the beautiful new appliances convey). You have the opportunity to truly make this home your own. Don't miss this one... come and visit today!!

For open house information, contact Trisha Midgett, Midgett Realty - Rodanthe at 252-986-6321

Copyright © 2022 Outer Banks Association of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBARNC-117180)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JF4XB_0dgPRiUo00

50656 Timber Trail, Frisco, 27936

3 Beds 3 Baths | $385,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,420 Square Feet | Built in None

Don't miss this three bedroom and two and a half bath single family home, located in the Indiantown Shores area of Frisco. Home being sold as-is, but also includes an additional vacant lot at: 50636 Timber Trail Parcel #: 011979000.

For open house information, contact John Head, Colony Realty Corp - Frisco at 252-216-7807

Copyright © 2022 Outer Banks Association of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBARNC-116793)

Comments / 0

Buxton Post

Buxton Post

Buxton, NC
