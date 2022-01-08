ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moapa, NV

Top homes for sale in Moapa

Moapa News Watch
Moapa News Watch
 1 day ago

(Moapa, NV) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Moapa. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eXI93_0dgPRhc500

2301 Glendale Boulevard, Moapa, 89025

3 Beds 3 Baths | $3,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,557 Square Feet | Built in 1970

11.3 Acres - Zoned R-V-P, recreational vehicle park district with CT (Commercial Tourist) Land Use. Frontage on Glendale Blvd. ~45 minutes north of Las Vegas, off I-15 between Exits 90 and 91. Property is located across from AM/PM gas station on just down the road from the to be built Terrible Herbst Truck stop. Property has fencing, laundry mat, pool, gazebo, cabana, caretakers quarters and shop. Partial infrastructure is still in place when property was an active RV-Park including; septic, electrical and meters. Buyer and Buyers agent to VERIFY ALL information. Information is deemed reliable but NOT guaranteed. This sale includes two parcels totaling 11.3 Acres

For open house information, contact Kasen K Kolhoss, Custom Fit Real Estate at 702-408-4891

Copyright © 2022 Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLVARNV-2327169)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T6BdC_0dgPRhc500

4185 Nevada 168, Moapa, 89025

3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,390,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,638 Square Feet | Built in 1996

***HAS WATER RIGHTS*** WANT TO ESCAPE CITY LIFE BUT STILL BE ABOUT 40 MINUTES FROM LAS VEGAS? Become SELF SUFFICIENT with approximately 3,270,000 gallons of water rights per year from your own 70 gallons per minute producing well and a large capacity septic system, all on approximately 6.88 acres on a paved State Highway. This unique property includes a recently renovated 3 bed room, 2 bath home with a fireplace, granite countertops, 6” insulated walls, a finished 3 car finished garage, and covered patios. Zoned for horses and livestock with approximately 4 acres in irrigated pasture and growing area. An allowance for new Kitchen Appliances will be provided to buyer.

For open house information, contact Linda Kwon, Platinum R.E. Professionals at 702-616-9400

Copyright © 2022 Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLVARNV-2346267)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

19 dead in Bronx apartment fire, including 9 children

19 people are dead including nine children after a Bronx fire in an apartment building. New York City Mayor Eric Adams called the fire the worst the city has seen in 30 years. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Jan. 9, 2022.
BRONX, NY
NBC News

Tennis star Novak Djokovic wins appeal of visa cancellation in Australian court

Novak Djokovic won his appeal to stay in Australia on Monday after the country’s authorities barred entry to the tennis star over his Covid-19 vaccination status. At a virtual hearing at the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia in Melbourne on Monday, Judge Anthony Kelly said Djokovic must be released from immigration detention within 30 minutes of the order being made.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

US, Russia meet for talks amid tensions linked to Ukraine

GENEVA (AP) — Senior U.S. and Russian officials formally launched special talks on strategic stability on Monday as part of a flurry of diplomatic activity in Europe this week aimed at defusing tensions over a Russian military buildup on the border with Ukraine, though no major breakthrough was immediately in sight.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Business
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Real Estate
City
Moapa, NV
NBC News

Alec Baldwin says he will comply with ‘Rust’ shooting probe

Alec Baldwin said Saturday that there's no truth to any suggestion he hasn't been complying with the investigation into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" in October. Speaking in a video he posted to Instagram, Baldwin addressed the issue of his cellphone. “Any suggestion that...
CELEBRITIES
CNN

Rep. Jim Jordan indicates he won't meet with January 6 committee

(CNN) — Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio indicated he doesn't plan to cooperate with a request to meet to meet with the House select committee investigating January 6, according to a defiant letter he sent to committee Chair Bennie Thompson on Sunday. While Jordan -- a top congressional...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Use#Infrastructure#Housing List#Custom Fit Real Estate#Kitchen Appliances
CBS News

Golden Globes go on without guests, telecast or host

The Golden Globe Awards, Hollywood's so-called biggest party that regularly drew 18 million television viewers, was reduced to a live-blog Sunday night for its 79th edition. The embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association proceeded with its film awards Sunday night without a telecast, nominees, a red carpet, a host, press or even a livestream. Instead, members of the HFPA and some recipients of the group's philanthropic grants gathered at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for a 90-minute private event, announcing the names of the film and television winners on the organization's social media feeds.
CELEBRITIES
Moapa News Watch

Moapa News Watch

Moapa, NV
22
Followers
386
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Moapa News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy