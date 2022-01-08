Top homes for sale in Moapa

(Moapa, NV) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Moapa. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2301 Glendale Boulevard, Moapa, 89025 3 Beds 3 Baths | $3,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,557 Square Feet | Built in 1970

11.3 Acres - Zoned R-V-P, recreational vehicle park district with CT (Commercial Tourist) Land Use. Frontage on Glendale Blvd. ~45 minutes north of Las Vegas, off I-15 between Exits 90 and 91. Property is located across from AM/PM gas station on just down the road from the to be built Terrible Herbst Truck stop. Property has fencing, laundry mat, pool, gazebo, cabana, caretakers quarters and shop. Partial infrastructure is still in place when property was an active RV-Park including; septic, electrical and meters. Buyer and Buyers agent to VERIFY ALL information. Information is deemed reliable but NOT guaranteed. This sale includes two parcels totaling 11.3 Acres

4185 Nevada 168, Moapa, 89025 3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,390,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,638 Square Feet | Built in 1996

***HAS WATER RIGHTS*** WANT TO ESCAPE CITY LIFE BUT STILL BE ABOUT 40 MINUTES FROM LAS VEGAS? Become SELF SUFFICIENT with approximately 3,270,000 gallons of water rights per year from your own 70 gallons per minute producing well and a large capacity septic system, all on approximately 6.88 acres on a paved State Highway. This unique property includes a recently renovated 3 bed room, 2 bath home with a fireplace, granite countertops, 6” insulated walls, a finished 3 car finished garage, and covered patios. Zoned for horses and livestock with approximately 4 acres in irrigated pasture and growing area. An allowance for new Kitchen Appliances will be provided to buyer.

