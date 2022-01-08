ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey, VA

Check out these homes for sale in Monterey now

Monterey News Watch
Monterey News Watch
 1 day ago

(Monterey, VA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Monterey. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xfxbn_0dgPRfqd00

242 West Main St, Monterey, 24465

2 Beds 1 Bath | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 836 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Small, one story home located on the quiet west end of the town of Monterey, within walking distance of everything in town including the community walking trail, Big Fish Cidery, and community swimming pool. This home is zoned as both residential and business and currently operates as a successful air BnB Vacation Rental. The spacious backyard borders a creek, there is room for a garden and there is a variety of established perennials. The small size and one story floor plan of this home are ideal for anyone looking for a small home close to all that Monterey has to offer.

For open house information, contact WILLIAM BRATTON, CLARKSON & WALLACE REAL ESTATE - MONTEREY at 540-468-1500

Copyright © 2022 Greater Augusta Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARVA-619715)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aDJu9_0dgPRfqd00

32 W Main St, Monterey, 24465

4 Beds 4 Baths | $549,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,800 Square Feet | Built in 1905

Victorian 4-5 bedroom home can be used as your primary residence or a commercial business (B&B). Renovated in 2006 features red oak tongue and groove & Bass paneling, hardwood floors, ornate stairwell, copper roof, updated plumbing and electrical system. Main level features formal entry foyer, living room with fireplace, bay window, full bath, dining room, eat-in kitchen, enclosed rear porch with full bath. Second level has 4 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Third floor has large room, full bath, closet and turret with 5 windows. Additional structures include office building with full bath, two bay garage, barn with new roof, vegetable cellar and leased mobile home. Includes street parking as well as off street parking and frontage on two streets.

For open house information, contact DELENE MORGAN, Key Real Estate at 540-221-2157

Copyright © 2022 Greater Augusta Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARVA-599372)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05UuDo_0dgPRfqd00

1540 Jack Mountain Rd, Monterey, 24465

3 Beds 2 Baths | $650,000 | Farm | 1,655 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Very Private property on a state maintained gravel back road. Yet probably no more than 10 minutes from the town of Monterey. Property is a mix of grazing and mountain woodland, springs, small stream. Beautiful views. House has been very tastefully remolded with a couple of added rooms.

For open house information, contact WILLIAM BRATTON, CLARKSON & WALLACE REAL ESTATE - MONTEREY at 540-468-1500

Copyright © 2022 Greater Augusta Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARVA-608716)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

19 dead in Bronx apartment fire, including 9 children

19 people are dead including nine children after a Bronx fire in an apartment building. New York City Mayor Eric Adams called the fire the worst the city has seen in 30 years. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Jan. 9, 2022.
BRONX, NY
NBC News

Tennis star Novak Djokovic wins appeal of visa cancellation in Australian court

Novak Djokovic won his appeal to stay in Australia on Monday after the country’s authorities barred entry to the tennis star over his Covid-19 vaccination status. At a virtual hearing at the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia in Melbourne on Monday, Judge Anthony Kelly said Djokovic must be released from immigration detention within 30 minutes of the order being made.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

US, Russia meet for talks amid tensions linked to Ukraine

GENEVA (AP) — Senior U.S. and Russian officials formally launched special talks on strategic stability on Monday as part of a flurry of diplomatic activity in Europe this week aimed at defusing tensions over a Russian military buildup on the border with Ukraine, though no major breakthrough was immediately in sight.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monterey, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
NBC News

Alec Baldwin says he will comply with ‘Rust’ shooting probe

Alec Baldwin said Saturday that there's no truth to any suggestion he hasn't been complying with the investigation into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" in October. Speaking in a video he posted to Instagram, Baldwin addressed the issue of his cellphone. “Any suggestion that...
CELEBRITIES
CNN

Rep. Jim Jordan indicates he won't meet with January 6 committee

(CNN) — Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio indicated he doesn't plan to cooperate with a request to meet to meet with the House select committee investigating January 6, according to a defiant letter he sent to committee Chair Bennie Thompson on Sunday. While Jordan -- a top congressional...
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Bratton
CBS News

Golden Globes go on without guests, telecast or host

The Golden Globe Awards, Hollywood's so-called biggest party that regularly drew 18 million television viewers, was reduced to a live-blog Sunday night for its 79th edition. The embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association proceeded with its film awards Sunday night without a telecast, nominees, a red carpet, a host, press or even a livestream. Instead, members of the HFPA and some recipients of the group's philanthropic grants gathered at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for a 90-minute private event, announcing the names of the film and television winners on the organization's social media feeds.
CELEBRITIES
Monterey News Watch

Monterey News Watch

Monterey, VA
25
Followers
421
Post
677
Views
ABOUT

With Monterey News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy