Eatonton, GA

On the hunt for a home in Eatonton? These houses are on the market

Eatonton Today
Eatonton Today
 1 day ago

(Eatonton, GA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Eatonton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z2baO_0dgPRexu00

627 Twin Bridges Road, Eatonton, 31024

3 Beds 2 Baths | $422,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,560 Square Feet | Built in 1996

If you have been looking for a lake home with views this is it! Huge windows provide you with incredible views of Lake Sinclair every morning as you enjoy coffee on your porch or as you enjoy fall evenings with friends and family. This is the perfect retreat! Call today for your private showing!

For open house information, contact Mandy Peacock, Coldwell Banker Access Realty at 478-453-4200

Copyright © 2022 Lake Country Board of Realtors, Inc (GA). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LCBORGA-60361)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11IFdb_0dgPRexu00

225 Pinewood Drive, Eatonton, 31024

3 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Manufactured Home | 780 Square Feet | Built in 1968

DESIRABLE LAKE SINCLAIR LAKE LOT FOR SALE. This is a perfect fish camp for the guys and gals or the future site of your Lake Sinclair dream home! Arrowheads & pottery can be found in the lake and around the shoreline. Located across the water from beautiful homes on Crooked Creek Rd. this 1.18 acre lot will be a great place to call home. Water depth at the end of the dock is at least 12 feet deep and the shoreline is over 125 feet. There is a lot of great fishing in this area of the lake! Just a couple of lots down there is a community boat ramp for your convince!! Make this wonderful lake location your 2022 New Year's Resolution!

For open house information, contact Carla E. Bentley, Keller Williams Lake Oconee at 706-485-0088

Copyright © 2022 Georgia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAMLS-20007439)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EkELA_0dgPRexu00

149 Old Glenwood Springs Road, Eatonton, 31024

4 Beds 4 Baths | $359,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 1984

This is the property for you if you need more space to spread out! Bring the family and all the pets for country setting with the convenience of in town living on 3.5 acres. This charming cape cod has a great functional layout featuring hardwood floors and a master on the main. Huge living room is anchored by a gorgeous stacked stone fireplace that has been updated with gas logs. Kitchen and bathrooms are ready for your personal touches to make this home your own. This house has big closets and so much storage space with a walk in attic and a daylight basement. Fenced in back yard and huge 2 story workshop with attached lean-to for extra covered parking.

For open house information, contact Hannah Bryant, Golley Realty Group at 404-377-4216

Copyright © 2022 First Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMLSGA-6967046)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UohNr_0dgPRexu00

245 F Clubhouse Road, Eatonton, 31024

3 Beds 2 Baths | $319,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,624 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Newly renovated lakefront home! Enjoy breathtaking views of Lake Sinclair from your expansive porch. 3 BR, 2BA move in ready with new flooring, vanities, paint, appliances and more.Beautiful fenced yard. Covered dock with slip.

For open house information, contact Julie McGinnis, McGinnis Realty & Appraisals at 706-468-6668

Copyright © 2022 Georgia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAMLS-20000376)

See more property details

Eatonton Today

Eatonton Today

Eatonton, GA
ABOUT

With Eatonton Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

