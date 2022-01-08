Take a look at these homes for sale in Stanfield

(Stanfield, AZ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Stanfield will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

35325 W Santa Clara Avenue, Maricopa, 85138 4 Beds 3 Baths | $369,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,912 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful NEW home located in a highly desirable Maricopa location. No Lottery - No Waiting List - Close in September 2021. Featuring countless upgrades such as 9' ceilings, Shaw - Milan - Surf 17x17 Tile, Granite countertops in the kitchen. Whirlpool Stainless steel appliances. White cabinets. Energy-efficient features throughout, WIFI & programmable thermostat, electric water heater, electric range. Spacious walk-in closet in owners suite. Front yard landscaping, covered patio in the backyard. Spectacular Mountain Views! In a master-planned community featuring walking trails, greenbelts, neighborhood park with playground, and lakes throughout. Conveniently located near the 347 and I-10, top rated schools, shopping and dining! 5 miles from CVS, Walmart, and Fry's Grocery Store!

For open house information, contact Ashley Pickens, Arizona Best Real Estate at 480-948-4711

17859 N Pietra Road, Maricopa, 85138 3 Beds 2 Baths | $314,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,279 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Welcome Home! This newer 3 bed 2 bath home has all the things you have been looking for! Open concept kitchen with SS appliances, Granite & kitchen island! Great color scheme throughout this well looked-after home, double attached garage, solar panels & a big backyard that's itching for your personal touches! Don't miss out on this one, book your private tour today!

For open house information, contact Alym Dhalla, Offerpad at 480-470-2210

20927 N Sweet Dreams Drive, Maricopa, 85138 3 Beds 3 Baths | $526,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,271 Square Feet | Built in 2006

RARE WATERFRONT home for sale in Province in Maricopa! Notice the upgraded stone elevation on the exterior. Inviting courtyard entrance. 1 bed/1 bath CASITA which features new title floor. New 9 ft decorative glass & rod iron front door on house & casita! Split 3 car garage. Open floorplan w/ WATERFRONT VIEWS as you walk inside! Kitchen boasts a large island, tons of cabinets - glass inserts in 5 of them! Bay window. Gas stove. Pantry. Living area has gas fireplace. Notice the decorative door knobs & hinges throughout. New hot water heater, AC & irrigation system. Walk outside & fall in love - the covered patio w/ stone exterior, & wide stairs leading down to your prime location on the water = paradise! Den makes a great office area & has new laminate wood flooring. Crown molding in secondary bedroom. Master bedroom features bay windows, gorgeous water views, new laminate wood flooring, ensuite bathroom w/ dual sinks, extended walk-in shower & a large walk-in closet. Spacious laundry room w/ cabinets leads to the 2 car garage which has extra cabinets as well for storage. Notice the painted flooring in the garage. Newer interior & exterior paint, newer gate, newer exterior & interior lighting, and more! Master bedroom is approximately 17x14. Casita bedroom is approximately 12x12. See documents tab for full list of upgrades to this beautiful home and schedule your private showing!

For open house information, contact James Patrick Sanson, Keller Williams Realty Phoenix at 480-768-9333

775 E Pepper Drive, Casa Grande, 85122 3 Beds 2 Baths | $220,000 | Townhouse | 1,185 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Move in ready 3 bed 2 bath townhome. Freshly painted interior, new carpet. Stainless steel appliances. Home has new roof and ac that is less than a year old

For open house information, contact Tom Chase, TJ Chase Realty Group, Inc at 480-421-9751