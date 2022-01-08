Check out these Yazoo City homes on the market

(Yazoo City, MS) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Yazoo City. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1917 Country Club Drive, Yazoo City, 39194 3 Beds 2 Baths | $143,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,731 Square Feet | Built in 1966

New to the market and just in time for the New Year! This beautiful, 3 spacious bedroom, 2 full bath home is located in a highly desirable community and won't last long. It's move-in-ready and features a spacious living room, dining room and kitchen that is ideal for even the pickiest buyers.This home is centrally located in Yazoo City, Mississippi and has been recently repainted inside and outside. The warmth from the freshly colored walls in the kitchen/dining area, will definitely relax you as you prepare your meals on the newly installed ceramic kitchen countertop. The kitchen also features a smooth flat, electric countertop stove, a built-in wall oven and dishwasher.After enjoying a wonderful meal, you can wind down with a soothing bath or hot shower in the master and front bathrooms which have newly replaced surround walls and shower fixtures. Don't worry about the home's temperature, Central Air and Central Heat will ensure your comfort during all seasons of the year. Outside you will find a covered back porch, a large backyard that is fully fenced and perfect for large social gatherings, a shed for extra storage and two parking spaces for your vehicles; one covered and the other is a concrete slab that's ready for the new buyer to customize to their liking. This home is within 5 minutes from Walmart, Dollar General, AutoZone, Service Stations, Popeyes, KFC, and other eateries. Call your realtor to schedule your viewing today!!

For open house information, contact Synthia A Foster, Century 21 Maselle & Associates at 601-981-1111

1660 Highway 16, Yazoo City, 39194 5 Beds 5 Baths | $1,000,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,816 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Beautiful Acreage with Custom One Owner Home, Stocked Fishing Lake, Established Food Plots, and Private Gated Drive! An Outdoorsman's Dream Home on 95 +/- Acres in Yazoo County. The Home is situated in a secluded setting, at the end of a scenic drive, one half mile from the electric gated entrance. The main living area includes 5816 square feet with 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. The Basement has 4332 sf that includes 2373 sf of heated and cooled area with 1 bedroom and bath, a kitchenette, living area with doors opening to a patio by the fishing lake, multi room office complex with 2 bathrooms and stained concrete floors. Additionally, there are 1959 sf of unfinished area for a work room and storm shelter. The Grand Foyer leads into the Family Room with a vaulted ceiling ,gas fireplace, built-ins, large windows and French doors that open onto a porch balcony area overlooking the fishing lake. The Formal Dining room and Office/Study are located on either side of the Foyer. A gorgeous spiral staircase leads to the second floor common area that opens onto the front porch balcony. There are 3 bedrooms and one large full bath with double vanities located upstairs. The large Gourmet Kitchen with top of the line appliances has an oversized granite topped island with ample seating space, brick pavers, a Breakfast Room and walk in Pantry.The First Floor Master Suite features an oversized bedroom with a gas log fireplace and walk in closets with generous built-ins. The Master Bath has double vanities, a claw foot tub and separate shower. There is also an area for an additional washer and dryer. Downstairs Guest Room is spacious and includes a private bath, and the Powder Room, Mud Room, Laundry Room and 2 car garage round out the rest of the downstairs area of the home. The property features a 5+/- acre Stocked Fishing Lake, a 1+/- acre Stocked Fishing Pond, and Hardwood Timber through-out with varied topography and established food plot areas. There is also a large enclosed metal s

For open house information, contact Rebecca Atkinson, JD Johnson Realty, LLC at 601-707-5555

100 Bonslater Lane, Yazoo City, 39194 3 Beds 1 Bath | $52,235 | Single Family Residence | 1,547 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Please call the listing agent for instructions. OCCUPANTS ARE ABSOLUTELY NOT TO BE DISTURBED!! **SOLD SIGHT UNSEEN**NO SHOWINGS** NO INTERIOR ACCESS** Property is being sold occupied with all occupants in AS IS/WHERE IS condition. Cash sale only. Neither the seller nor the listing broker can verify the existence of any lease agreement, either written or verbal, nor any rental amount being paid, due, or owing. The buyer is assuming ALL responsibility for any necessary eviction action. Listing broker & seller assume no responsibility and make no guarantees, warranties, or representations as to the availability or accuracy of the information herein. All info must be verified by the purchaser. The Seller is the USDA.All Highest, Best & final offers must be submitted by 11/30/21

For open house information, contact Eric Stephenson, Ekey Realty, Llc at 601-740-0795

851 Nelson Street, Yazoo City, 39194 3 Beds 3 Baths | $70,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,180 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Great starter home located in Audubon Park subdivision in Yazoo City, MS. This home features three bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms, on a corner lot. The home has been freshly painted and newly installed wood laminate floors in all areas. The refrigerator shall remain. Schedule an appointment with our favorite real estate agent today!

For open house information, contact Tiffiny Wade, Century 21 Maselle & Associates at 601-853-3333