On the hunt for a home in Fort Payne? These houses are on the market

(Fort Payne, AL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Fort Payne. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.
Nice one-level, 2 bdrm, 2 bath home in Gaylesville......only 4 houses from Lake Weiss. Enjoy public fishing only minutes away. Large 0.88 acre lot has great gardening area with pear, apple, & peach trees. Interior features include open kitchen/dining/living room floorplan with 2 bedrooms off of the hallway. Kitchen offers gorgeous granite counters. Off the kitchen is a good size laundry room with pantry/storage room. As an added bonus, there's a great covered area for entertaining off the kitchen with a deck, great for grilling. This area could easily be finished out as a great room, master bedroom, etc to add more sq ft to home. Central heat & air does not work & has not been in operation for 2 years. Owners are using plug-in electric heaters; fireplace is wood burning. Being sold AS-IS.
A once in a lifetime find on Little River Canyon for lovers of nature or outdoor enthusiasts. This unique custom designed home is Private , peaceful & totally surrounded by conserved land with a treehouse feel. The vaulted open plan Living is bright and airy with pickled pine interior, wood floors, lots of windows & a spectacular fireplace. The kitchen is spacious with lots of built ins. For better connection to the Canyon the living/dining areas flow out to the elevated deck and screened porch. Downstairs there are 2 generous bedrooms with tall ceilings, 2 baths & a full laundry room. Outfitted with most furnishings & all appliances. $299,900.00
