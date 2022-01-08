ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Payne, AL

On the hunt for a home in Fort Payne? These houses are on the market

Fort Payne Journal
Fort Payne Journal
 1 day ago

(Fort Payne, AL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Fort Payne. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LZFun_0dgPRbJj00

30 County Rd 726, Gaylesville, 35973

2 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,194 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Nice one-level, 2 bdrm, 2 bath home in Gaylesville......only 4 houses from Lake Weiss. Enjoy public fishing only minutes away. Large 0.88 acre lot has great gardening area with pear, apple, & peach trees. Interior features include open kitchen/dining/living room floorplan with 2 bedrooms off of the hallway. Kitchen offers gorgeous granite counters. Off the kitchen is a good size laundry room with pantry/storage room. As an added bonus, there's a great covered area for entertaining off the kitchen with a deck, great for grilling. This area could easily be finished out as a great room, master bedroom, etc to add more sq ft to home. Central heat & air does not work & has not been in operation for 2 years. Owners are using plug-in electric heaters; fireplace is wood burning. Being sold AS-IS.

For open house information, contact Joanna Jackson, RE/MAX Real Estate Center at 706-842-2200

Copyright © 2022 Greater Chattanooga Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARTN-1347547)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dOtgD_0dgPRbJj00

3323 County Road 863, Gaylesville, 35973

2 Beds 3 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,601 Square Feet | Built in 2006

A once in a lifetime find on Little River Canyon for lovers of nature or outdoor enthusiasts. This unique custom designed home is Private , peaceful & totally surrounded by conserved land with a treehouse feel. The vaulted open plan Living is bright and airy with pickled pine interior, wood floors, lots of windows & a spectacular fireplace. The kitchen is spacious with lots of built ins. For better connection to the Canyon the living/dining areas flow out to the elevated deck and screened porch. Downstairs there are 2 generous bedrooms with tall ceilings, 2 baths & a full laundry room. Outfitted with most furnishings & all appliances. $299,900.00

For open house information, contact Heather Nicely, Bellora REALTORS llc at 256-605-0162

Copyright © 2022 Greater Chattanooga Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARTN-1347428)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

19 dead in Bronx apartment fire, including 9 children

19 people are dead including nine children after a Bronx fire in an apartment building. New York City Mayor Eric Adams called the fire the worst the city has seen in 30 years. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Jan. 9, 2022.
BRONX, NY
NBC News

Tennis star Novak Djokovic wins appeal of visa cancellation in Australian court

Novak Djokovic won his appeal to stay in Australia on Monday after the country’s authorities barred entry to the tennis star over his Covid-19 vaccination status. At a virtual hearing at the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia in Melbourne on Monday, Judge Anthony Kelly said Djokovic must be released from immigration detention within 30 minutes of the order being made.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

US, Russia meet for talks amid tensions linked to Ukraine

GENEVA (AP) — Senior U.S. and Russian officials formally launched special talks on strategic stability on Monday as part of a flurry of diplomatic activity in Europe this week aimed at defusing tensions over a Russian military buildup on the border with Ukraine, though no major breakthrough was immediately in sight.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gaylesville, AL
City
Fort Payne, AL
NBC News

Alec Baldwin says he will comply with ‘Rust’ shooting probe

Alec Baldwin said Saturday that there's no truth to any suggestion he hasn't been complying with the investigation into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" in October. Speaking in a video he posted to Instagram, Baldwin addressed the issue of his cellphone. “Any suggestion that...
CELEBRITIES
CNN

Rep. Jim Jordan indicates he won't meet with January 6 committee

(CNN) — Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio indicated he doesn't plan to cooperate with a request to meet to meet with the House select committee investigating January 6, according to a defiant letter he sent to committee Chair Bennie Thompson on Sunday. While Jordan -- a top congressional...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home#Realtors#Real Estate#Open House#Grilling#Private#Bellora Realtors Llc
CBS News

Golden Globes go on without guests, telecast or host

The Golden Globe Awards, Hollywood's so-called biggest party that regularly drew 18 million television viewers, was reduced to a live-blog Sunday night for its 79th edition. The embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association proceeded with its film awards Sunday night without a telecast, nominees, a red carpet, a host, press or even a livestream. Instead, members of the HFPA and some recipients of the group's philanthropic grants gathered at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for a 90-minute private event, announcing the names of the film and television winners on the organization's social media feeds.
CELEBRITIES
Fort Payne Journal

Fort Payne Journal

Fort Payne, AL
186
Followers
496
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fort Payne Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy