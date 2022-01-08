Take a look at these homes for sale in Geneva

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Geneva, NY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Geneva will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

18 Barham Avenue, Waterloo, 13165

2 Beds 1 Bath | $95,000 | Single Family Residence | 889 Square Feet | Built in 1951

This cute ranch has a spacious living room with large picture window. Kitchen and bath have been newly remodeled. There is a large enclosed, heated porch and deck for relaxing. The laundry is convenient! The large attached garage has space for 2 cars and there are cabinets for tools, etc. Shed is included. Listing agent is related to the Estate.

6 Center Street, Waterloo, 13165

3 Beds 1 Bath | $39,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,554 Square Feet | Built in 1911

Opportunity Is Knocking! 3 bedroom, 1 bath two story home in the village of Waterloo, corner lot next to train track. Newer roof, siding, furnace installed in 2016 and tankless water heater 2018. Entire interior renovations needed. Being sold As-Is, Where-Is and With All Faults. Delayed Negotiations, all offers to be in by 12/13/21 at 4pm. This is a cash only transaction, proof of funds submitted to your Realtor prior to all showings. No Seller Financing.

23 Maxwell Avenue, Geneva, 14456

4 Beds 2 Baths | $237,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,056 Square Feet | Built in 1942

Spacious 4 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home in the beautiful Castle Heights area! This well-maintained gem is move in ready. Plenty of parking in the front, along with a garage leading into the basement. The deck overlooking the level backyard provides the perfect spot to both entertain and soak in the morning sun. Ample space inside boasts large rooms with high ceilings, sturdy hardwood floors, a first floor den/study, and potential for more finished rooms in both the attic and basement! Centrally located between the school, hospital, and downtown!

13 John Street, Seneca Falls, 13148

3 Beds 1 Bath | $40,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,538 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Amazing opportunity to turn this into the home of your dreams and earn sweat equity in the process!! Large lot in a great location! Hardwood floors and new flooring already installed. Open floor plan is perfect for entertaining and adds to the spacious feeling! With a little TLC and vision for its potential, this home is an incredible opportunity for you to build equity and enjoy creating a home you'll love for years to come!

