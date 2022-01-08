ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhinelander, WI

On the hunt for a home in Rhinelander? These houses are on the market

 1 day ago

(Rhinelander, WI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Rhinelander than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

203 Spruce St, None, 54501

3 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,572 Square Feet | Built in None

Quiet Neighborhood on the West Side of Rhinelander. This well-maintained home offers 3 bedrooms + 2 baths with bonus rooms in the lower level. With one attached garage and another detached heated garage you have plenty of storage. The main level of the home has oak 3/4” tongue & groove, hardwood floors hiding under the carpet and vinyl flooring. Great location! Close to parks, schools & shopping.

For open house information, contact MICHELLE PYRCHALLA, COLDWELL BANKER MULLEADY-RHLDR at 715-369-1223

Copyright © 2022 Northwoods Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GNMLSWI-194506)

251 Cth B, Pelican Lake, 54463

4 Beds 2 Baths | $259,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,568 Square Feet | Built in None

Fall in love with this 4 bed, 2 bath country home located in Pelican Lake. The main floor offers a bright open concept kitchen/dining area, a large living room and a master bedroom suite with a walk in closet. There are 3 more bedrooms on the main floor along with another full bath. If you need additional living space, don't worry, there are 2 additional rooms in the basement that can be used as an office or a bedroom. Outside you will find a 30x30 pole building with a heated room. The pole building was built with extra footings to support heavy equipment. The home is situated on 34.22 acres, so you will have plenty of space for exploring, planting a garden or going hunting. Don't miss out on this one. Call for a showing today.

For open house information, contact KATHY DOLCH, PINE POINT REALTY at 715-365-6000

Copyright © 2022 Northwoods Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GNMLSWI-194239)

616 Randall Ave, Rhinelander, 54501

4 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,100 Square Feet | Built in 1935

Newly remodeled home on double lot in Rhinelander City...What's been done? New roof on both the house and garage, kitchen and appliances, flooring, painting, furnace and water heater...also a 2 car garage...close to schools, parks and shopping...with minor renovation, home could be a duplex.

For open house information, contact PETER JOHN, RE/MAX PROPERTY PROS at 715-480-4333

Copyright © 2022 Northwoods Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GNMLSWI-194250)

1240 Curran St, Rhinelander, 54501

2 Beds 1 Bath | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 936 Square Feet | Built in None

Bright and fresh 2BR/1BA cutie on a quiet Rhinelander city street. This home has been treated to a full remodel & is dripping in "urban chic" including a sparkling new kitchen w/ granite countertops, white cabinetry, stainless appliances, & contemporary lighting. The living room features a wall mounted electric fireplace providing instant ambiance on chilly winter nights. The spacious bath includes a tiled shower surround & ample cabinetry for abundant storage. There is one front bedroom and a second oversized rear bedroom with walk-in closet, high end laundry pair, & sliding patio to the backyard deck. The 1 car garage w/ extra storage affords you covered parking and the backyard has been completely fenced in, making it a safe carefree haven for Rover and the kiddos. Charming covered front porch is a great place to take in wooded views. This home is cozy in size but would be great for a single, a couple, small family, or a retiree who wants to downsize without compromise!

For open house information, contact LISA EGGMAN, RE/MAX PROPERTY PROS at 715-480-4333

Copyright © 2022 Northwoods Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GNMLSWI-194519)

