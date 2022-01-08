ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, AR

Top homes for sale in Camden

Camden Daily
 1 day ago

(Camden, AR) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Camden than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

427 Flowers Street Fordyce, Camden, 71701

4 Beds 3 Baths | $196,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,270 Square Feet | Built in 1978

This brick home is on a quiet neighborhood street in Fordyce. It has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The kitchen is open to the breakfast room. All appliances stay with the home. The formal living room is on the front of the house. Large family room is located at the back of the home and leads to a covered deck which goes to the
screened patio. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet. Master bathroom has a walk in shower and tub. This home includes 3 other bedrooms and 2 more full bathrooms. Outside the home has a large backyard with gorgeous landscaping, a deck that is partially covered, a screened patio and a storage shed. A double carport completes this home. Call Faith at 870-818-7621 to see this home.

For open house information, contact Faith Herring-Covington, Real Estate Pros at 870-837-1777

Copyright © 2022 ezMLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EZMLS-R91333)

1080 Spring Valley Dr, Camden, 71701

4 Beds 2 Baths | $257,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,277 Square Feet | Built in 1985

This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in the heart of Camden close to schools, parks, and shopping. Don't miss out on this great space buy!

For open house information, contact Amber Baugh, Crye Leike Realtors Financial Centre at 501-978-0978

Copyright © 2022 Fannie Mae. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FNMA-D2000XK)

640 Sax, Camden, 71701

4 Beds 2 Baths | $35,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,550 Square Feet | Built in 1974

HUGH REDUCTION!!! Motivated seller. Large 4 bedroom/1.5 bath needs some TLC.

For open house information, contact Maxine Canterberry, Jans Realty at 870-862-5435

Copyright © 2022 ezMLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EZMLS-R90729)

Camden Daily

