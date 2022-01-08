On the hunt for a home in Ville Platte? These houses are on the market

(Ville Platte, LA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Ville Platte than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

163 Robert Avenue, Ville Platte, 70586 4 Beds 3 Baths | $369,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,181 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Beautiful home in a nice quiet area. This home is located only 16 minutes from Chicot State Park and Ville Platte Country Club. Beautiful trees establish a scenery for this two story, 4 bedroom home with office and much more. Vaulted ceilings create a comfortable environment and outdoor area is perfect for barbeques and large or small gatherings. Extended back yard leaves plenty of room for a relaxing weekend.

1610 E Main Street, Ville Platte, 70586 4 Beds 2 Baths | $45,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,777 Square Feet | Built in None

Great investment property 4 bedrooms 2 Baths some floor repairs needed

