On the hunt for a home in Ville Platte? These houses are on the market
(Ville Platte, LA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Ville Platte than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.
These listings are from our classifieds:
Beautiful home in a nice quiet area. This home is located only 16 minutes from Chicot State Park and Ville Platte Country Club. Beautiful trees establish a scenery for this two story, 4 bedroom home with office and much more. Vaulted ceilings create a comfortable environment and outdoor area is perfect for barbeques and large or small gatherings. Extended back yard leaves plenty of room for a relaxing weekend.
For open house information, contact Jeff Deville, Dream Home Realty, LLC at 337-385-1187
Great investment property 4 bedrooms 2 Baths some floor repairs needed
For open house information, contact Paul Schexnayder, Premier Realty of Acadiana LLC at 337-363-1818
Comments / 0