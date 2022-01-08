ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, KS

Take a look at these homes for sale in Easton

 1 day ago

(Easton, KS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Easton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

859 Canyon Lane, Leavenworth, 66048

4 Beds 3 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,237 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Redwood floor plan , Custom

For open house information, contact Shelli Seeger, Coldwell Banker Reilly & Sons at 913-682-2567

1538 Commercial Street, Atchison, 66002

4 Beds 2 Baths | $45,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,643 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home on corner lot. This house has the bones and potential to be glorious but needs a little tlc to bring it back to its full potential. Perfect for sweat equity or potential investors. Come take a look today before its gone tomorrow. This property has two addresses and once was used for a duplex. With a little elbow grease you could turn it from a single family home to a multiple rental opportunity.

For open house information, contact Jess Norris, Gateway Real Estate & Auction at 913-367-3116

410 N 11Th Street, Atchison, 66002

3 Beds 2 Baths | $64,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,411 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Potential Potential Potential !!! 3 Bedroom all Brick home . This Home sits on a large lot with lots of opportunity. This Home has 3 Bedrooms and 2 full baths , large formal dining room and a big kitchen 2 living rooms and a down stair bath. A beautiful staircase heading up to 3 bedrooms and a full bath just waiting for you to re do it the way you like. One of the bedrooms has a balcony porch for your outdoor enjoyment. This is a solid Brick home just needs that special touch .

For open house information, contact Dan Pickman, Colonial Realty Inc at 913-367-4464

1037 5Th Avenue, Leavenworth, 66048

3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,272 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home in Leavenworth featuring updated windows, siding, furnace, A/C, bathrooms, new kitchen floor, finished basement with a 4th non-conforming bedroom. Walkout from the basement to a fenced yard with tiered decks. This well maintained home is waiting you! Home is being sold "as-is"

For open house information, contact Laura Brown, Platinum Realty at 888-220-0988

