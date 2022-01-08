Take a look at these homes on the market in Perry

(Perry, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Perry will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

1503 N Calhoun St, Perry, 32347 3 Beds 1 Bath | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,454 Square Feet | Built in 1943

I am back ... and improved...Cute home with lots of upgrades including new roof in 2020 , new hot water heater, recently added new heat and air, more new flooring, recent interior paint, recent exterior painting, lots more. Spacious interior with formal living area opening into formal dining room. Original bead board throughout as well tongue n grove cypress accent walls. Large den ideal for game room for the kids or cozy den get a way. Or ideal area to set up you home office. Large windows accent formal dining room as it leads to the kitchen area. In the spacious kitchen you will find abundance of cabinets and spacious enough for breakfast nook. Lots of cheerful windows over the kitchen sink with pretty views overlooking spacious lawn, split bedroom plan with two in front of home with separate bedroom off den area giving plenty of elbow room .. Outside storage/barn adds great storage area, could be converted into a green house, carport or boat storage . All sits on large corner lot with 3 road frontages. With almost an acre makes this home ideal for someone wanting garden space to grow your own food . So there is plenty of space inside and out at this lovely home. If you are looking for a winter home remember the Gulf of Mexico is only a short drive. Tallahassee less than an hour away it is an easy commute. Come check out this lovely home and our city with easy traffic to maneuver. More pictures to come..motivated seller..says lets get this home sold !

216 W Leon St, Perry, 32347 3 Beds 2 Baths | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,114 Square Feet | Built in 1946

This beautiful well maintained home can be yours... come check out this spacious home with lots of elbow room...Built in 1946 and is moving ready for today's living. This home is located on a fully landscaped .31 acre corner lot close to historic downtown Perry, Florida. You will be in walking distance distance to the city park, downtown shopping area, and municipal buildings. Schools are lust a short drive away and you are within an hour of Tallahassee and 2 hours from .Jacksonville or Gainesville. Just some of the many updates include NEW roof, NEW deck NEW energy efficient windows,NEW privacy fencing, fresh paint, hardwood floors sanded and buffed. and whole house security system. This home also has a whole house generator as backup during power failure. From the front door you enter the living room which features a wood-burning fireplace with built-ins on each side. Double windows provides plenty of natural light. There is a large country kitchen with stainless steel appliances and lots of storage. There is also a breakfast nook area and a separate dining room. The front facing owners suite has a private bath with double closets and an alcove that would be perfect for a reading nook or office space. Down the hall are two more bedrooms with a shared bath off the hallway. The large family room has French doors to the new back deck as well as access to the two-car carport. The laundry room is located off the kitchen with a work-study area and also provides access to the fenced backyard. Outside is a storage building, workshop, RV hookup with 30 amp service. You don't want to miss this onel!l It won't be on the market long' Living roorn:25,6,,x 13'3", Dining room: 13' x12'8, Kitchen: 14'x12'10", Owners suite: 15'x 27'Bath:7'3"" x7'3" Second bath: 10'x 6' Bedroom:14'7" x 11'10" Bedroom: 12'x 9'6". Laundry room: 16'7" x 7'6", hallway:12'9" x 3'4"

470 N Ellison, Perry, 32347 3 Beds 1 Bath | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,476 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Gorgeous brick home waiting for you!! On the North end of town, just outside the city limits you'll find plush green grass, a charming screen front door, 1 car garage + metal carport with concrete walk-way to the front door of your DREAM home! You'll also find a workshop with electricity. a beautiful Pecan tree, Black Walnut tree and Japanese tree. Step inside and fall in LOVE with the arched doorways, hardwood floors, newly renovated bathroom, large laundry room and beautiful French doors that lead to the screen room.

4179 Preston Sheffield, Perry, 32347 3 Beds 2 Baths | $535,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,838 Square Feet | Built in 2018

You seriously won't believe your eyes when you drive up to this beautiful, custom home in Northern Taylor County. Located on approximately 31 stunning acres, this home has a wow factor that is unlike anything on the market in our area. The home boasts a beautiful large deck, perfect for entertaining. The views across your pristine property and out to your pond ensure there will be plenty of wildlife sightings. Inside the custom features know no bounds, from the hardwood floors, spectacular vaulted ceiling with custom fireplace, to the expansive windows and siding doors, which truly bring the outside indoors. On the main floor you will find 2 bedrooms and a full bath, laundry room and plenty of storage. The dinning room can seat the entire family and custom kitchen offers a beautifully crafted bar, high end finishes and tons of character. The living room is the perfect place for family movies, additional entertaining space and is just begging for Christmas with a Rockefeller sized tree!! Upstairs is ALL an expansive master suite. The master bath has a custom shower, rustic tub, as well as beautiful custom counter space and closet. The entire master bedroom is lined with custom built-in closets, so there is no shortage of storage. The suite offers a balcony, which is perfect for your morning coffee or evening glass of wine. There is a HUGE unfinished basement, which would be perfect for an in-law or guest suite, complete with separate kitchen or could be turned into an expansive bonus room, for anything you can dream up!!! Run, don't walk, to get inside this amazing home before it is under contract.

