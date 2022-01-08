ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belle Glade, FL

Top homes for sale in Belle Glade

Belle Glade Journal
Belle Glade Journal
 1 day ago

(Belle Glade, FL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Belle Glade. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gEs7v_0dgPRPft00

201 Nw 3Rd Avenue, South Bay, 33493

3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 1987

One of the best location in South Bay, close to shopping centers, Bank, Gas Satiations and Highways. Completely remodeled single Family home.

For open house information, contact Shakir Ahmed, Continental Properties, Inc. at 561-689-4766

Copyright © 2022 BeachesMLS / Flexmls. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSFL-RX-10708229)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46jlMw_0dgPRPft00

990 Se 2Nd Street, Belle Glade, 33430

5 Beds 3 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,632 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Cozy 5bed/3bath single-family brick home with no HOA, located in a lovely neighborhood. Perfect home for a growing family! Located near downtown shopping and good schools. This a solid spacious home with a private pool to enjoy!

For open house information, contact Yalitza Rosado, Partnership Realty Inc. at 561-355-0270

Copyright © 2022 BeachesMLS / Flexmls. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSFL-RX-10768192)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UinVb_0dgPRPft00

616 Sw 16Th Street, Belle Glade, 33430

3 Beds 1 Bath | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1951

1.1846 acres zoned residential/light industrial. A perfect location for a business. This is located approximately 3 miles from Lake Okeechobee, near shopping, Pioneer Park, Glades Central High, Palm Beach State College and approximately 50 minutes to the beach.

For open house information, contact John A Diaz, Keller Williams Business Brokerage LLC at 561-966-4000

Copyright © 2022 BeachesMLS / Flexmls. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSFL-RX-10692250)

See more property details

216 Sw Avenue C, Belle Glade, 33430

2 Beds 1 Bath | $99,000 | Single Family Residence | 696 Square Feet | Built in 1940

PLENTY OF POTENTIAL, BUYING THE LOT, HOUSE NEEDS MAJOR RENOVATION, POSSIBLY TEAR DOWN,

For open house information, contact Gabriel Isasi, Southdale Properties Inc. at 561-586-1160

Copyright © 2022 BeachesMLS / Flexmls. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSFL-RX-10764004)

See more property details

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
