Forrest City, AR

Check out these homes on the Forrest City market now

 1 day ago

(Forrest City, AR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Forrest City will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q1gYg_0dgPRO2O00

113 W Franklin Avenue, Forrest City, 72335

0 Bed 0 Bath | $39,900 | Single Family Residence | 700 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome to Market 113 W. Franklin Ave. in Forrest City, AR. This property is conveniently located near restaurants and shopping. This property is waiting to be made in to your own. It features an unfinished mini home, just waiting for your personalized touch! This property won't last long in today's red hot market so call today to make this property your new home!

For open house information, contact Angel Prunty, Compass Rose Realty at 870-336-1008

Copyright © 2022 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21034230)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G7SQE_0dgPRO2O00

815/817 N Washington St, Forrest City, 72335

1 Bed 2 Baths | $129,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,583 Square Feet | Built in None

Equipped nail, hair and tanning salon located on a high traffic street/highway in Forrest City, AR! Additional living space attached to the rear of the salon. Broker recommends interested parties check with local code enforcement officials to check any zoning regulations or requirements.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0golPE_0dgPRO2O00

125 E. Wood Avenue, Palestine, 72372

2 Beds 1 Bath | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,333 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Welcome to Market 125 E. Wood Ave. of Palestine, AR in the Palestine-Wheatley School District. Within the walls of this all brick 2br, 1bth home is 1333 sq. ft of living space with a kitchen that opens up to a bonus space that can be used for multiple purposes, a living room that features a gas log fireplace and several spaces for storage. The exterior conveys a shop, plenty of yard in both the front and back for outdoor activities. This property won't last long. Call today to make this house your home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BIiU0_0dgPRO2O00

1406 N Washington, Forrest City, 72335

1 Bed 1 Bath | $89,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,237 Square Feet | Built in None

This 1237 GLA property is located on a high business traffic street/highway in Forrest City, AR. The property has housed commercial ventures in the past, however Broker recommends interested parties check with local code enforcement officials to determine zoning.

