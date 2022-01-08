Take a look at these homes on the Newberry market now

(Newberry, SC) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Newberry. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

23856 Us Hwy 76, Newberry, 29108 3 Beds 3 Baths | $205,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Welcome to peaceful country living. This home was completely rebuilt and renovated starting in 2018. The home features new electrical, plumbing, new roof, new HVAC and duct work and new floor joists and studs in floors and walls to bring the house to code. New sheetrock and flooring. The septic tank has been serviced and pumped recently. This home sits on 5 acres with some pasture already fenced in. Some projects remain unfinished but the hardwork is done. The home is being sold As-IS.

9453 Sc Hwy 34 Highway, Newberry, 29108 3 Beds 2 Baths | $290,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,784 Square Feet | Built in 1958

This home is located on acreage close to I-26 in Newberry. There is a storage shed/building on property. The home is brick with the opportunity for a homestead. It is also zoned for award winning Mid Carolina Schools. Carpet currently covers some of the hardwood floors. There is also adjoining acreage that is also available.

207 B And R Shores Road, Prosperity, 29127 3 Beds 2 Baths | $339,000 | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Come relax on Lake Murray! Peaceful lakefront retreat on a .53 acre lot with 106 feet on the water with a private dock and boat ramp . This three bedroom two bath home with open floor plan features two living spaces just off the kitchen which is open to both. One family room has a gas log fireplace and sliding glass doors to a small covered deck and the back yard; the other has Palladian windows and glass door to the deck and overlooks the lake. The breakfast/ dining area is open to the lakeside family room. This is a Split bedroom plan with two bedrooms and a shared bath on one side and a private owner’s suite on the other with a private bath with double vanity , a garden tub and separate shower . Those laundry room is located off the kitchen and is spacious enough for a freezer and has a door to the backyard. There is a two car carport and a storage building for fishing gear, lake toys and garden tools. There is a brick foundation with crawl space and a vapor barrier. Recent updates include new HVAC and new water heater. A serene picnic area under a large oak tree overlooking the lake beacons all to enjoy the views and tranquility. It is the perfect spot to capture the sunrise. There is no HOA. The seller loves the neighbors on each side and says the fishing is fantastic! The refrigerator and washer and dryer can remain but can be removed if desired. Carolina connect internet is available. Come relax and enjoy!!

1600 Main Street, Newberry, 29108 4 Beds 3 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,452 Square Feet | Built in 1907

Introducing "The O.L. Schumpert House." This Victorian beauty will make you feel like you are living in a storybook setting. Built by renowned architect Cam Davis at the turn of the century. The large wrap around southern front porch welcomes you like a warm smile. "Sitting a spell" is a requirement on this porch! Relax in the backyard oasis or create memories with the little ones in the "secret garden." This home is adorned with Cam Davis' signature trademarks; unbelievable woodwork, built ins galore, and a grand staircase. Having the master suite on the main level makes living in this historic home that much easier. The current caretakers have lovingly taken care of her. New roof installed in 2018 and still under warranty, refinished hardwood floors in 2021, brand new termite bond pre paid until 2024, and so much more! Within walking distance to restaurants, shops, entertainment, churches, and the world famous Newberry Opera House. Walk to all the wonderful festivals and events Newberry Offers; Parades, Pork in the Park, Oktoberfest, Wine Walks, A Very Berry Christmas, and more! Live your storybook life in Newberry!

