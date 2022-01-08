Check out these homes on the Bainbridge market now

(Bainbridge, GA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Bainbridge will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1408 Woodland Drive, Bainbridge, 39819 4 Beds 3 Baths | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,944 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Well maintained home in established neighborhood. In immaculate condition. This won't last long., Four bedrooms, three full baths, a separate office and laundry room. not too much yard to maintain but has a large back yard to play in. Call for an appointment today.

118 Blue Springs Drive, Bainbridge, 39819 4 Beds 3 Baths | $455,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,762 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Endless upgrades make all the difference when filled with high-end finishes, and designer touches throughout. This amazing modern farmhouse offers the highly desirable open concept floor plan, making it comforable for family gatherings or a growing family. The fabulous gourmet kitchen hosts an extra large island, beautiful cabinetry, upgraded granite countertops,walk in pantry, high-end appliances, farmhouse sink, tumbled marble back splash with just the right touch of gold hardware & fixtures. The family room offers vaulted ceilings with warm cozy fireplace, custom cherry mantel and custom cabinetry. Relax in the master bedroom with private spa like bath featuring a designer soaking tub, seperate shower with seemless glass, patterned herringbone subway tile, custom his and her vanities with quartz countertops and large walk-in closet. You will absolutely love the large laundry room with farmhouse sink and built in cabinetry. The split floor plan offers two large guest bedrooms with walk-in closets and a full bath. You will most definitely appreciate the finished bonus/game room with its own full bath. Most importantly enjoy sitting out back on the screened porch sipping your morning coffee. Call today for your private showing.

117 Laurel Lane, Bainbridge, 39819 3 Beds 2 Baths | $209,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,620 Square Feet | Built in 2021

NEW CONSTRUCTION in the Summerwood Subdivision. Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath beautiful kitchen with stainless appliance with split floor plan. The owner's bedroom will have a separate shower, walk-in closet, double vanities. The exterior of this home will be hardy board and vinyl and covered front porch.

1186 Colquitt Hwy, Bainbridge, 39817 3 Beds 2 Baths | $489,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,042 Square Feet | Built in 1975

If you love the convenience of town but prefer to live in the country, then this is for you! Located minutes from town but has the privacy, peace and quite of country living. Enter on a long winding paved drive that takes you by "the pond" and to the remote controlled gate for entrance to the main grounds and home. This custom built brick home features a formal living room and formal dining room, family room with masonry fireplace and beautiful custom cabinetry, totally updated kitchen with new custom cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, custom moulding trim, new recessed LED lights in kitchen and family room area, large laundry room with custom cabinets, three bedrooms and two baths (extra bedroom and bath in garage apartment), Master bath has jacuzzi garden tub and tiled shower, new paint and new LED lighting throughout the home including new exterior light fixtures. Truly a "move in ready" quality built home. Enjoy mornings on the veranda...a great place for outdoor entertaining also. The professionally landscaped and manicured yards creates a beautiful setting. Need extra space for a guest or mother-in-law or maybe your own "man cave" ? Checkout the detached garage apartment which can also be rented for extra income. Storage is no problem with a large metal barn which also is used for extra vehicle parking. Three acres have pecan trees. This unique property is a must see. Call for appointment to view.

