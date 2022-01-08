Check out these homes for sale in Payson now

(Payson, AZ) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Payson than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

302 N Stagecoach Pass --, Payson, 85541 4 Beds 2 Baths | $485,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,120 Square Feet | Built in 1995

A Rolling Hills neighborhood brings you to this Charming Home with Large Covered Front Porch, Huge back Deck/Yard with Tall Pines & Privacy. Rv Gate, 4Br, as well as a Bonus Room/Office off the Deck. Entering the home you are greeted with 10ft Ceilings throughout, Hardwood Floors, Separate Living and Family rooms yet Open Concept Kitchen with Granite Counters, Huge Island and dining Nook that overlooks the Wood Burning Brick Fireplace. Large Master Bedroom with a Freshly Remodeled Master bath, Private water Closet, Large walk in shower and Walk in Closet. The Backyard has a Large Trex Deck that provides space for BBQ, Dining & Lounging while enjoying the Mature Trees and Serenity that this property has to offer. As you know, this Market is Hot so come see it today before it's gone

For open house information, contact Zachary Hawker, North & Co at 602-714-7000

8120 W Mescalero Road, Payson, 85541 3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,044 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Come to the heart of Arizona and enjoy all four, mild, seasons in the charming community of Mesa Del Caballo. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home on .35A horse property needs a little TLC but what an opportunity for sweat equity! There are 3 outbuilding/garage workshops that can be made into additional living space or used to store all your toys. Wildlife enthusiasts, hikers, bikers, UTV/off-roaders, and stargazers will All be enthralled! If you're looking for an opportunity to buy an affordable home to make your own that offers views, horse privilege's and RV parking you DON''T want to miss out on this rare gem! Home is sold As-Is. Cash only.

For open house information, contact Tamra Lee Ulmer, Arizona Resource Realty at 928-474-2550

705 N Elk Run Circle, Payson, 85541 3 Beds 2 Baths | $690,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,891 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Wonderful bright and sunny Elk Run home. Living room, dining room, kitchen combo surrounded by windows.A stone firelplace is the focal point for the cozy living room.The kitchen has granite counter tops, gas range and almost new stainless refrigerator. Two nice sized bedrooms and a huge bonus room over the garage, perfect for an office, TV or game room.Decks encircle the home and look out to a treed back yard for shade and privacy. New flooring just installed. Golf membership available

For open house information, contact Kevin R Wall, HomeSmart at 602-230-7600

620 E Phoenix Street, Payson, 85541 3 Beds 2 Baths | $559,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,675 Square Feet | Built in 1999

RARE FIND! WELL LAID OUT IVERSON HOME ON LARGE DOUBLE LOT. YOU WON'T BELIEVE THE PRIVACY YOU FEEL ON THIS LOT THE HOUSE HAS KITCHEN/DINING COMBO. SPLIT BEDROOM PLAN. CARPET IN LIVING AND BEDROOM AREAS, LAMINATE IN KIT/DINING. PROPANE FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM CURRENT OWNER HAS NEVER USED. PATIO OFF MBR, LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET, DOUBLE SINKS, WALK IN SHOWER. ENCLOSED AZ ROOM OFF LIVING ROOM NOT INCLUDED IN SQ. FOOTAGE (NOT HEATED/COOL.ED). EXTENDED BACK YARD, WITH ACCESS OFF TWO STREETS (PHOENIX AND MOUNTAIN VIEW), FENCED AND CROSS-FENCED, PRIVATE.

For open house information, contact Susie McCartney-Belcher, COLDWELL BANKER BISHOP REALTY-PAYSON at 928-474-2216