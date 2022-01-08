Check out these homes for sale in Rutland now

(Rutland, VT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Rutland will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

29 Griswold Drive, Rutland, 05701 3 Beds 2 Baths | $260,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,550 Square Feet | Built in 2004

DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS HIDDEN GEM! Become part of the lovely subdivision known as Stonegate. Picturesque cul-de-sac neighborhood located within close proximity to local parks, downtown dining, hospital, shopping and entertainment. If you are looking for a move in ready, clean, updated home then this could be the one for you. Current owner replaced all flooring upstairs, everything got a fresh coat of paint and most light fixtures were updated. Enter from the covered front porch and you immediately get the sense of its stylishly updated interior with neutral color palette. Radiant heat in the sunroom and first floor. The four season Sun-Room and wall of windows will be your favorite spot. If you need a home office it's here. If you're looking for efficiency this 5 Star Energy Rated home has for your ease and comfort 2 mini split units providing air-conditioned comfort during the summer and warm heat this winter. The exterior has a tidy landscaped yard with perennials, patio and privacy. This one won't last long so call today for details and to schedule a showing!

For open house information, contact Cheryl Lee Tyminski, Remax Summit at 802-772-0670

126 Forest Street, Rutland City, 05701 3 Beds 1 Bath | $129,000 | Single Family Residence | 836 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Single family home, close to the city bus route and schools. Walking distance to shopping restaurants.

For open house information, contact Hurley Cavacas, New England Lakeside Realty at 802-645-9001

14 Cain Street, Proctor, 05765 3 Beds 1 Bath | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,540 Square Feet | Built in 1900

3 bed, 1 bath on quiet street. Home Needs Work! If you have good rehab skills, this property could be your next home & projects. Owner has refinished several rooms with wood floors. A second bathroom on the main floor is partially finished. Main floor laundry located next to kitchen. Spacious dining room perfect for large gatherings. A few years back owner installed tile for drainage around the perimeter of the home. Garage is perfect for repair jobs. On grade access to the second floor. There is a room above with two windows looking south. Perfect for a writer or quiet get away or kids play room. On large lot with woods at the rear. Close to stores, restaurants and hospital. Please allow 24 hr notice. Buyer to Verify all information

For open house information, contact Sandra Myklebust, KW Vermont - Brenda Jones Real Estate Group at 802-442-3344

12 Griswold Drive, Rutland City, 05701 3 Beds 1 Bath | $240,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Welcome to Stone Gate, a community of newer homes and Homeowners/Road Association. Built in 2006, this recently renovated 3 bedroom ranch offers one level living with beautiful modern updates. Porcelain kitchen and bathroom floors. Dining area with sliding glass door leads out to the large deck and patio area. New lighting and ceiling fans throughout. Added bonus is the heated insulated basement which offers a great space for a family room and is plumbed for a second bathroom ready to finish. Lovely perennial gardens. Association dues are $50/month for road maintenance. Brand new appliances are included. Enjoy affordable living in a move-in ready home! Call today to schedule a viewing.

For open house information, contact Cheryl Lee Tyminski, Remax Summit at 802-772-0670