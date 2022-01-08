Check out these Alexander City homes on the market

(Alexander City, AL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Alexander City. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

80 Canterbury Rd, Alexander City, 35010 4 Beds 2 Baths | $55,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,576 Square Feet | Built in 1973

All offers must be submitted by the Buyer's agent via the RES.NET Agent Portal. If your offer is accepted, you agree to be responsible for an offer submission technology fee of $150.00. The fee will be collected and disbursed by the settlement agent and disbursed at the closing and settlement of the transaction. To submit your buyer's offer, simply click the link below. If you already have a RES.NET Agent account, you will be prompted to log in. If not, you will be prompted to create an account.To begin, click or paste this link into your web browser: https://agent.res.net/Offers.aspx?-1744151Come see this new handyman special with 4 bedrooms and two baths, located on a quiet convenient area.

For open house information, contact Bill Whatley, First Realty at 256-234-5163

79 Shady Wood, Alexander City, 35010 5 Beds 6 Baths | $4,950,000 | Single Family Residence | 8,364 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Remodeled and ready for your family! Truly an open floor plan with great room; kitchen and gathering room; sunroom and bar overlooking Lake Martin. This lake home meanders graciously throughout the home. Master bedroom and bath are simply over the top. Exercise equipment fits easily in this oversized and lavish bath. 3 Bedroom suites on the main level with 2 upstairs along with pool room and TV viewing area. Storage everywhere; boat garage and generator. Lots to talk about and lots to see. Call us to see this wonderful lake home....Make it yours!

For open house information, contact India Davis, Lake Martin Realty - Willow Point at 256-212-1498

1031 K Street, Alexander City, 35010 2 Beds 1 Bath | $139,000 | Single Family Residence | 940 Square Feet | Built in 1954

This Beautiful Home has been COMPLETELY REMODELED: New - Floors, matching Whirlpool Oven, Whirlpool Microwave, Whirlpool Refrigerator (Side-By-Side), Ceiling Fans in Two Bedrooms (Remote Control), One Bathroom with White/Grey Tile in Shower and Frameless Glass Shower Door, Countertops, Front Porch Redesign, Large Back Deck, Wiring throughout Home (Licensed Electrician), Roof, Air-Condition System BONUS: DRYER in the Laundry Room.

For open house information, contact STEVEN GADDIS, EXP REALTY - SOUTHERN BRANCH at 888-923-5547

1985 Elkahatchee Road, Alexander City, 35010 2 Beds 1 Bath | $29,000 | Single Family Residence | 754 Square Feet | Built in 1942

First time buyers and investors. Priced for super-quick sell. This 2 bedroom 1 bath home has 4 year new metal roof, 1 year new electrical service, new flooring in most every room and cabinets are newer. Has rented for $450 per month in the past. Seller retiring from rental business. Large front and rear yard. storage room on rear of home. Cash or Conventional Loans only. Sold ''as is''.

For open house information, contact TONY GOSS, REALTYSOUTH AUBURN-LAKE MARTIN at 334-466-2980