Check out these homes for sale in Mountain Home now

Mountain Home, ID

Mountain Home News Watch
Mountain Home News Watch
 1 day ago

(Mountain Home, ID) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Mountain Home. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

10 Sw Moonlight Court, Mountain Home, 83647

3 Beds 2 Baths | $489,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 2022

New home in Night Sky View community! The elegant Orchard plan has defined entryway, vaulted ceilings in main area, open great room plan, 6' island kitchen, lots of cabinets, large pantry, stainless appliances, & granite counter tops; lots of room for entertaining. Master suite has 9' flat ceilings, shower & 6' tub, dual vanities, large walk in closet & private toilet. Night Sky View Sub is located with easy access to Mnt Home AFB, I-84, and lots of recreation. This price includes the well and septic, no landscaping. Est 9 month build time

104 Ne Waterloo St, Mountain Home, 83647

3 Beds 2 Baths | $345,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,527 Square Feet | Built in 2003

This is it! Such a beautiful home in an excellent location near Legacy Park! This three bedroom, two bathroom home on a corner lot is move in ready. As you enter the home you'll enjoy the vaulted ceilings and natural light. New laminate flooring in 2021 along with new light fixtures, blinds, and new door knobs and hinges. These owners have pride of ownership and it shows! The kitchen includes new appliances from 2019, and plenty of cabinet space. New kitchen faucet too! The floorplan is perfect with a split bedroom design. Master bedroom has en suite bathroom with dual sinks and dual closets as well as separate tub and shower. On the other side of the house you'll find two bedrooms with newer carpet from 2019 and walk in closets. The three car garage is extra deep with newly installed storage. Outside you'll enjoy the recently expanded back patio, fruit trees, garden space and new gutters. New furnace in 2021 as well!

740 Sw Inby St., Mountain Home, 83647

3 Beds 2 Baths | $355,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,623 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Immaculate, energy efficient, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, less than 4 years old! Single level, open concept home features vaulted ceilings, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, brand new refrigerator, washer and dryer. Master bedroom features walk-in closet, dual vanities, and oval soaker tub. A true split-bedroom home, with an abundance of natural light, large, fully-fenced backyard, and two-car garage. BTVAI

875 Terrell Dr, Mountain Home, 83647

3 Beds 2 Baths | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,808 Square Feet | Built in 1977

This BEAUTIFUL HOUSE has so much architecture inside. It has an awesome backyard for parties and animals. This house should not be a miss. This house is MINUTES from downtown and only 10-15 minutes from Mountain Home AFB. DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS OPPORTUNITY!! BTVAI

