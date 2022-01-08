Top homes for sale in Uvalde

(Uvalde, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Uvalde will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1323 Ft Clark Rd, Uvalde, 78801 2 Beds 2 Baths | $124,950 | Single Family Residence | 1,909 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Currently 2/2 but could be a 4/2 if needed. Large home on a large lot with great potential.

For open house information, contact William Baxter, Baxter Real Estate at 830-486-8787

422 Florence St, Uvalde, 78801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $109,979 | Single Family Residence | 1,528 Square Feet | Built in None

BEAUTIFUL HOME FOR A NEW FAMILY OR INVESTOR IN UVALDE, TEXAS.

For open house information, contact Martha Uribe, Homebuying Homeselling Realty LLC at 210-588-9907

132 Fenley St, Uvalde, 78801 2 Beds 1 Bath | $155,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,288 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home. Repairs just within the last year include brand new roof, every room has been textured and painted, enclosed dedicated laundry room, new light fixtures in kitchen, master bedroom and sunroom/office, new electrical panel, new hot water heater, new kitchen floor and a new mailbox, just to name a few. Beautiful hardwood floors in the open living and dining room. Door in kitchen allows easy access to 1 car garage. Fridge, microwave and oven will convey with home. Nice fenced in back yard. Spacious attic space. An quaint and charming gem, must see.

For open house information, contact Lisa Samarripa, Double K Real Estate at 210-843-8188

121 Barry St, Uvalde, 78801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,728 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Great location, great buy. This 3 bedroom 2 bath won't last long. It is in a nice area, close to four of Uvalde's public schools. The house sits on a shady lot with great curb appeal. There is a fenced back yard and a covered patio in back. Schedule your appointment today.

For open house information, contact Nancy Bennett, Graves Real Estate at 830-278-9462