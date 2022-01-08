ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Top homes for sale in Uvalde

Uvalde Post
Uvalde Post
 1 day ago

(Uvalde, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Uvalde will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cjON7_0dgPR9sk00

1323 Ft Clark Rd, Uvalde, 78801

2 Beds 2 Baths | $124,950 | Single Family Residence | 1,909 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Currently 2/2 but could be a 4/2 if needed. Large home on a large lot with great potential.

For open house information, contact William Baxter, Baxter Real Estate at 830-486-8787

Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Board of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SABORTX-1577211)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uBnZW_0dgPR9sk00

422 Florence St, Uvalde, 78801

3 Beds 2 Baths | $109,979 | Single Family Residence | 1,528 Square Feet | Built in None

BEAUTIFUL HOME FOR A NEW FAMILY OR INVESTOR IN UVALDE, TEXAS.

For open house information, contact Martha Uribe, Homebuying Homeselling Realty LLC at 210-588-9907

Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Board of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SABORTX-1580104)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eJFRL_0dgPR9sk00

132 Fenley St, Uvalde, 78801

2 Beds 1 Bath | $155,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,288 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home. Repairs just within the last year include brand new roof, every room has been textured and painted, enclosed dedicated laundry room, new light fixtures in kitchen, master bedroom and sunroom/office, new electrical panel, new hot water heater, new kitchen floor and a new mailbox, just to name a few. Beautiful hardwood floors in the open living and dining room. Door in kitchen allows easy access to 1 car garage. Fridge, microwave and oven will convey with home. Nice fenced in back yard. Spacious attic space. An quaint and charming gem, must see.

For open house information, contact Lisa Samarripa, Double K Real Estate at 210-843-8188

Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Board of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SABORTX-1559358)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pXBFg_0dgPR9sk00

121 Barry St, Uvalde, 78801

3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,728 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Great location, great buy. This 3 bedroom 2 bath won't last long. It is in a nice area, close to four of Uvalde's public schools. The house sits on a shady lot with great curb appeal. There is a fenced back yard and a covered patio in back. Schedule your appointment today.

For open house information, contact Nancy Bennett, Graves Real Estate at 830-278-9462

Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Board of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SABORTX-1579067)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

19 dead in Bronx apartment fire, including 9 children

19 people are dead including nine children after a Bronx fire in an apartment building. New York City Mayor Eric Adams called the fire the worst the city has seen in 30 years. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Jan. 9, 2022.
BRONX, NY
NBC News

Tennis star Novak Djokovic wins appeal of visa cancellation in Australian court

Novak Djokovic won his appeal to stay in Australia on Monday after the country’s authorities barred entry to the tennis star over his Covid-19 vaccination status. At a virtual hearing at the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia in Melbourne on Monday, Judge Anthony Kelly said Djokovic must be released from immigration detention within 30 minutes of the order being made.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

US, Russia meet for talks amid tensions linked to Ukraine

GENEVA (AP) — Senior U.S. and Russian officials formally launched special talks on strategic stability on Monday as part of a flurry of diplomatic activity in Europe this week aimed at defusing tensions over a Russian military buildup on the border with Ukraine, though no major breakthrough was immediately in sight.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
NBC News

Alec Baldwin says he will comply with ‘Rust’ shooting probe

Alec Baldwin said Saturday that there's no truth to any suggestion he hasn't been complying with the investigation into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" in October. Speaking in a video he posted to Instagram, Baldwin addressed the issue of his cellphone. “Any suggestion that...
CELEBRITIES
CNN

Rep. Jim Jordan indicates he won't meet with January 6 committee

(CNN) — Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio indicated he doesn't plan to cooperate with a request to meet to meet with the House select committee investigating January 6, according to a defiant letter he sent to committee Chair Bennie Thompson on Sunday. While Jordan -- a top congressional...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Heater#Laundry Room#Housing List#Baxter Real Estate#Homeselling Realty Llc#Double K Real Estate
CBS News

Golden Globes go on without guests, telecast or host

The Golden Globe Awards, Hollywood's so-called biggest party that regularly drew 18 million television viewers, was reduced to a live-blog Sunday night for its 79th edition. The embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association proceeded with its film awards Sunday night without a telecast, nominees, a red carpet, a host, press or even a livestream. Instead, members of the HFPA and some recipients of the group's philanthropic grants gathered at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for a 90-minute private event, announcing the names of the film and television winners on the organization's social media feeds.
CELEBRITIES
Uvalde Post

Uvalde Post

Uvalde, TX
135
Followers
519
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Uvalde Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy