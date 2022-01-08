Check out these homes for sale in Mt Sterling now

(Mt Sterling, KY) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Mt Sterling than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

304 West Hickman Street, Winchester, 40391 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,876 Square Feet | Built in 1940

This charming brick house is move-in ready and waiting for you to make it your new home. Located just minutes from downtown shopping and restaurants, as well as walking distance to College Park for family fun. The exterior features include a large covered front porch, plus an alley accessed one car detached garage. Inside you will find good size to the living room, dining room, kitchen and the family room. Moving upstairs will lead to 3 additional bedrooms, walk in closets and full bathroom. The walk out basement is unfinished and provides ample room for storage for the new owner. Call today to schedule your own private showing!

112 Milwood Drive, Winchester, 40391 3 Beds 1 Bath | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in 1960

A rare opportunity indeed! This charming property has been in the same family since 1960, a family who maintained the house and has loved creating lasting memories for three generations. The time has come to offer this conveniently located home to a new owner. College Park, with an indoor swimming pool and the Clark County Public Library are close by. Curb appeal is beautiful with professional landscaping and a large front porch for visiting with friendly neighbors or relaxing with your favorite drink. The landscaping is complete with easily maintained plants, trees, and shrubs. The pathway to the front door is professionally installed and adds to the welcoming entrance of the house. Step inside the foyer to a lovely area with the living room to the left. The living room has built-in bookshelves, hardwood floors, and a fireplace. The updated kitchen has white cabinets, stainless kitchen appliances, granite counter tops, and is easy to move about preparing those wonderful Kentucky foods. The bathroom and bedrooms have been updated with flooring, lighting, vanity, a soaker tub, and shower. This home has an oversize oasis in the back for entertaining, playing, and relaxing.

1235 Black Creek Road, Clay City, 40312 3 Beds 2 Baths | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,410 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Don't miss your opportunity to checkout this great 3 bedroom 2 bath home on a beautiful piece of land in the country. Just far out enough to enjoy country living, yet convenient to everything you need. It's also right on your way to the Red River Gorge! This home boasts a great sized yard, an oversized one car garage, huge closets, and an open living space that extends into the kitchen. Call to schedule your appointment today!

9 6Th Street, Winchester, 40391 2 Beds 1 Bath | $73,000 | Single Family Residence | 962 Square Feet | Built in None

House being sold in ''AS IS '' condition, but inspections are welcome.The seller has never lived in home it was her mothers.

