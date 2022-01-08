House hunt Pampa: See what’s on the market now

(Pampa, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Pampa will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1500 Zimmers, Pampa, 79065 3 Beds 3 Baths | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,571 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Back on the market !!! This 3 bed, 2 bath, and 2 car garage is ready for your customization. This home is situated on a large corner lot, features an ample sized kitchen, with lots of counter space, and a attached dining room with bay window that overlooks the front yard . The isolated master has a private bathroom with double sinks and walk in closet. Large backyard with shed that includes riding mower and tools with acceptable offer. Full size Murphy bed included in front bedroom. Ring doorbell camera and nest thermostat transfers with property. Updates per seller: new roof and dishwasher in 2019. New windows and water heater installed in 2018. Fence was replaced in 2017. New paint through out. Garage door motor and springs were recently

For open house information, contact Mandy Smoot, Fathom Realty, LLC at 806-433-2067

1237 Russell, Pampa, 79065 3 Beds 2 Baths | $96,400 | Single Family Residence | 1,907 Square Feet | Built in 1938

BECAUSE THIS PROPERTY IS SUBJECT TO AUCTION, THE ''LIST PRICE'' MAY BE AN ESTIMATE OF VALUE. This home will be sold as a ONLINE ONLY NO RESERVE auction(assiter.com) January 13th@ 8:00PMCST. Offers may be made prior to auction date & will either be accepted or rejected with no counter offers due to integrity of auction! List Price is an estimate of value & has no bearing on sales or auction price. Home has 3BR, 2BA, with basement, 1 car garage that can be easily converted back to 4th BR w/Bath. Viewing dates will be Dec 22 & Dec 23 10AM-4PM

For open house information, contact Ryan Rickles, Assiter Auctioneers at 806-655-3900

942 W Cinderella Dr, Pampa, 79065 3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,605 Square Feet | Built in None

Nice family home on CINDERELLA with over 1600 square feet on a CORNER LOT! Loved on and lots of GREAT updates including tile and laminate wood flooring, TWO master suites, large living space, and cute kitchen! Enjoy the FIREPLACE in the large and open living/dining space! Take a look TODAY!

For open house information, contact Christy Parker, Quentin Williams Realtors at 806-669-2522

2113 N Russell St, Pampa, 79065 2 Beds 1 Bath | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,496 Square Feet | Built in None

!!Remarkable on Russell!! Don't miss this beauty. This well maintained home has two large living areas, an extraordinarily spacious kitchen that overlooks the second living area. Separate utility room, and lets not forget all the storage. This home also has all new fiber cement siding, fresh paint, and a new sliding glass door that flows into a gorgeous back yard that is complete with a new 12X12 gazebo, new concrete and electricity. Call today for your private tour.

For open house information, contact Hailey Callaway, Mesquite Homes LLC at 806-994-0741