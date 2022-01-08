ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altus, OK

On the hunt for a home in Altus? These houses are on the market

 1 day ago

(Altus, OK) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Altus will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1200 E Gladstone Avenue, Frederick, 73521

3 Beds 2 Baths | $129,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,701 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Welcome to 1200 E Gladstone! Well maintained, updated home sits on a little over one acre +/-. Spacious living room area with gas fireplace and new paint throughout. Split floor plan. Spacious primary bedroom with backyard access. The kitchen features white cabinets, updated counter tops and new flooring with attached dining room area and office. Bonus room is located off the kitchen which would be perfect for a third bedroom or Den. There are nine pecan trees located on the property with partial privacy fencing. Other additions include new windows throughout the home, two car carport, 24x11 storage building with concrete flooring and garage door, 11x36 concrete slab for RV with electrical hook-up, new flooring in the kitchen area and bathrooms, kitchen refrigerator, stove, dishwasher included!

713 S Polk Street, Altus, 73521

3 Beds 2 Baths | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,332 Square Feet | Built in 1975

3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car garage on a quiet street. Backyard has a pond a wonderful deck and nice trees. Quaint and cozy home is waiting for the perfect family! Laundry room is a plus. Storage building in back yard. Priced to sell.

1413 Dustbowl Lane, Altus, 73521

4 Beds 2 Baths | $270,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,899 Square Feet | Built in 2019

This, Well Designed, 1,899 sq ft Home Has 4 Bedrooms, 2 Baths With A Split Floor Plan & 3 Car Garage. The Living Room Presents With Tall Tray Ceiling, Beautiful Gas Fireplace; With An Open Concept Motif To The Kitchen & Dining Area. The Kitchen Has A Large Island With Farmhouse Sink, Stainless Steal Appliances, & Reverse Osmosis System. The Master Suite Also Features Beautiful Tray Ceiling With A Double Vanity, Separate Tub & Standing Shower, As Well As A Large Walk-In Closet. The Other 3 Bedrooms Are Of Nice Size With Built-In Shelving Present In Each Closet. This Home Has Many Additional Features To Include; Custom Blinds, Sprinkler System, Storm Shelter, & Water Softener System. The Backyard Offers Great Privacy With An 8 ft Tall Back Fence That Also Allows The Patio To Be Shaded Sooner In The Evening, For Better Enjoyment. Come See It For Yourself!

15549 S Cr 206, Blair, 73521

4 Beds 3 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,627 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Modern farmhouse located on over 11 acres +/-. 5-10 minutes from AAFB. Long private road with pipe metal fencing leading to two story home, barn and lean-to shop. The first floor features a living room area with a beautiful staircase, second living room or Den, formal dining room, the primary bedroom, one guest bedroom and a full bathroom. The second floor features a third living room, full bathroom and two guest bedrooms. All bedrooms are good size with large closets. Off the kitchen is an enclosed patio area, this would be the perfect room for entertaining guests or watching sports (man-cave). Other features included interior above ground storm shelter, round pin and corrals, mature trees. Come take a look today!

With Altus News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

