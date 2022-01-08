ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walterboro, SC

Take a look at these homes for sale in Walterboro

Walterboro News Flash
Walterboro News Flash
 1 day ago

(Walterboro, SC) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Walterboro. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fEjXQ_0dgPR4T700

1199 Dodge Lane, Round O, 29474

5 Beds 3 Baths | $675,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,658 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Want to get away from the hustle and bustle of city living? This secluded gem is located in the heart of the SC Lowcountry! This 28+ acre refuge w/ deer, turkey, & birds has 50 yr old timber. Open the front door to find fresh paint & new flooring throughout the entire 1st floor. There is spacious great room w/ fireplace, & French doors that open to a deck w/ handicapped ramp, dining room, laundry room, & open kitchen - boasting tons of cabinets & an island. Also, downstairs an en-suite bedroom w/ full private bath, 2 bedrooms & full bath. Upstairs has a large playroom, 2 bedrooms & full bath. Outside features: detached garage, hot/green house & a storage container and carport. Too many features to list here! Make an appointment today!

For open house information, contact Carroll E Griffin Jr, Re/Max All Country at 843-908-2101

Copyright © 2022 Beaufort County Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BCARSC-170915)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qtdvA_0dgPR4T700

104 Rocky Road, Walterboro, 29488

3 Beds 4 Baths | $1,299,999 | Single Family Residence | 4,228 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Boarding Green Pond Hwy, beautifully sited within these 16.8 magnificent acres is an exquisite home secluded in its amenities and one of a kind Southern design. Within the middle of the home is a touch of history. Current owners moved an early 1900's home that was located on the front of the property and continued to build around it making it one of kind and unique. Of this stunning structure, you will find well thought-out custom living spaces that are both classic and functional, including the heart pine walls and floors throughout the home. There is an entrance from each wing giving all 3 masters suites the ability to enjoy the porch while looking over the fully stocked pond.

For open house information, contact Rilee Westbury, Colleton Realty at 843-782-7800

Copyright © 2022 Beaufort County Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BCARSC-171856)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xi6Kf_0dgPR4T700

705 Dorsey Street, Walterboro, 29488

9 Beds 8 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,268 Square Feet | Built in 1980

LISTING PRICE INCLUDES 705 & 717 DORSEY ST!!! These two properties would make the ideal investment for the right buyer - both full of potential! Per the seller, this is located in an urban 4 development area, this lot houses both a multi-family residence as well as a private one. Perfect for renting or renovating, these properties offer endless opportunities. The 5-plex sits on 2.5 acres and the 2 bedroom cottage is on 1/2 acre; rental potential from 6 units on 3 acres with the possibility of expanding! There is also an approximately 2500sf warehouse on the property with electrical & plumbing that can be used to run an additional business. The possibilities are endless! Enjoy close proximity to everyday essentials, like shopping and dining! Grocery stores are just five minutes away

For open house information, contact Dave Friedman, Keller Williams Realty Charleston at 843-416-2000

Copyright © 2022 Charleston Trident Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CTARSC-22000380)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ARzjW_0dgPR4T700

1243 Bells Highway, Walterboro, 29488

2 Beds 1 Bath | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,252 Square Feet | Built in 1946

Location Locating Location!!! Prime location on Bells Hwy, surrounded by local business minutes from I95. The home is in need of repairs.

For open house information, contact Terri Cole, Cole & Associates Inc. at 843-549-6611

Copyright © 2022 Charleston Trident Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CTARSC-20028119)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

'Full House' co-star John Stamos and more remember Bob Saget

(CNN) — Comedian and actor Bob Saget, who died Sunday at age 65, is being remembered for his humor and kindness by his friends and former colleagues. John Stamos led the tributes, writing about his former "Full House" co-star, that he is "broken" over his death. "I am broken....
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Walterboro, SC
Business
City
Walterboro, SC
NBC News

Alec Baldwin says he will comply with ‘Rust’ shooting probe

Alec Baldwin said Saturday that there's no truth to any suggestion he hasn't been complying with the investigation into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" in October. Speaking in a video he posted to Instagram, Baldwin addressed the issue of his cellphone. “Any suggestion that...
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

Diplomatic talks with Russia: What you need to know about the standoff over Ukraine

Delegations from the United States, NATO and other international partners will meet overseas this week for several rounds of high-stakes diplomatic talks with Russia, as Moscow continues its military buildup and other destabilizing activities near its border with Ukraine. Over the past several months, Russia has massed more than 100,000...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plumbing#Westbury#Deer#Housing List#Sc#French#Southern#Colleton Realty
The Associated Press

Nearly 8,000 detained in Kazakhstan amid unrest

MOSCOW (AP) — The authorities in Kazakhstan said Monday that nearly 8,000 people were detained by police during protests that descended into violence last week and marked the worst unrest the former Soviet nation has faced since gaining independence 30 years ago. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday described the...
PROTESTS
Walterboro News Flash

Walterboro News Flash

Walterboro, SC
220
Followers
560
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

With Walterboro News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy