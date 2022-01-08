ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, GA

Top homes for sale in Cleveland

Cleveland Bulletin
Cleveland Bulletin
 1 day ago

(Cleveland, GA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Cleveland. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gAaS5_0dgPQxSG00

175 Westmoreland Meadows Drive, Cleveland, 30528

3 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 1997

3br/2ba Manufactured home on a beautiful 0.6+/- acre lot with multiple outbuildings! This spacious home offers a large living room with fireplace, dining area, updated kitchen with breakfast area, den, and sunroom. The split floorplan features a nice master suite with large bathroom boasting a double vanity, walk in shower, and 2 closets! For those who enjoy spending time outside there is a large covered front porch and a fenced in front and back yard. There are two workshops out back that are perfect for storing all of your tools and toys as well as a small carport for parking. Convenient South White County location!

For open house information, contact The Boggs Team, Alco Realty Inc. at 706-892-8986

Copyright © 2022 Georgia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAMLS-10010726)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=155XkL_0dgPQxSG00

68 Magnificent Way, Cleveland, 30528

2 Beds 2 Baths | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 417 Square Feet | Built in 1990

RV WITH ADDITION which includes living area a 2nd bedroom and bath, IT HAS A TOTAL OF 2 BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHS AND plenty of storage , located in Mountain Resort with clubhouse, 50 acre fishing lake, 1 indoor heated and 2 outdoor pools plus lots more to come and enjoy

For open house information, contact Sherry Ivie, Mountain Country Realty LLC at 770-597-2245

Copyright © 2022 Georgia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAMLS-9044342)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lJI1f_0dgPQxSG00

7202 Ivy Drive, Murrayville, 30564

5 Beds 3 Baths | $999,999 | Single Family Residence | 2,890 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Improved pricing! Lake living and owning a horse farm has never been easier than when you come home to this 11.38 acre beauty in Murrayville. This is a true horseman's paradise with state-of-the-art 8 stall barn with additional wash area and hay/shavings stalls, office and bathroom, rotating pasture system and arena. There are 6 fenced and cross fenced established pastures with KY 31, bermuda, clover and rye. The 2 story house has 5 bedrooms/3 full baths, large kitchen that's open to cozy family room with beautiful stone masonry fireplace. Breezeway from kitchen to 2 car garage has workshop and 24x36 unfinished area above ready for you to complete. Stunning mountain range views all around and walk down to cove on Lake Lanier with permitted covered dock just waiting for your boat and lake toys. Subdivision has private community boat ramp!

For open house information, contact Ian Marshall, EXP Realty, LLC. at 888-959-9461

Copyright © 2022 First Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMLSGA-6973292)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qewn8_0dgPQxSG00

110 Asa Dorsey Road, Cleveland, 30528

3 Beds 2 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,259 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Beautiful Mountain Views from this 3BR/2BA home situated on 2 gentle acres. Interior features open floor concept, spacious living room, gas log fireplace and skylights. Kitchen offers granite countertops, pantry, abundance of cabinet space and dining area. Hardwood floors throughout with laminate flooring in bathrooms. Large master bedroom with skylights, walk in closet, double vanity and separate shower. Nice den with lots of windows. Exterior offers Hardi - plank siding, composition roof, detached building, 2 car garage with additional bay for workshop. Enjoy the majestic mountain views from the wrap around porch. An abundance of shrubbery, flowers and fruit trees. Garden area. Conveniently located. A must see!

For open house information, contact Sharon Pardue, Alco Realty Inc. at 706-892-8986

Copyright © 2022 Georgia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAMLS-10004023)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

19 dead in Bronx apartment fire, including 9 children

19 people are dead including nine children after a Bronx fire in an apartment building. New York City Mayor Eric Adams called the fire the worst the city has seen in 30 years. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Jan. 9, 2022.
BRONX, NY
NBC News

Tennis star Novak Djokovic wins appeal of visa cancellation in Australian court

Novak Djokovic won his appeal to stay in Australia on Monday after the country’s authorities barred entry to the tennis star over his Covid-19 vaccination status. At a virtual hearing at the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia in Melbourne on Monday, Judge Anthony Kelly said Djokovic must be released from immigration detention within 30 minutes of the order being made.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

US, Russia meet for talks amid tensions linked to Ukraine

GENEVA (AP) — Senior U.S. and Russian officials formally launched special talks on strategic stability on Monday as part of a flurry of diplomatic activity in Europe this week aimed at defusing tensions over a Russian military buildup on the border with Ukraine, though no major breakthrough was immediately in sight.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia State
Georgia Real Estate
Cleveland, GA
Real Estate
City
Cleveland, GA
Cleveland, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Business
NBC News

Alec Baldwin says he will comply with ‘Rust’ shooting probe

Alec Baldwin said Saturday that there's no truth to any suggestion he hasn't been complying with the investigation into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" in October. Speaking in a video he posted to Instagram, Baldwin addressed the issue of his cellphone. “Any suggestion that...
CELEBRITIES
CNN

Rep. Jim Jordan indicates he won't meet with January 6 committee

(CNN) — Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio indicated he doesn't plan to cooperate with a request to meet to meet with the House select committee investigating January 6, according to a defiant letter he sent to committee Chair Bennie Thompson on Sunday. While Jordan -- a top congressional...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit Trees#Toys#Lake Lanier#Housing List#Ga#3br 2ba Manufactured#The Boggs Team#Alco Realty Inc
CBS News

Golden Globes go on without guests, telecast or host

The Golden Globe Awards, Hollywood's so-called biggest party that regularly drew 18 million television viewers, was reduced to a live-blog Sunday night for its 79th edition. The embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association proceeded with its film awards Sunday night without a telecast, nominees, a red carpet, a host, press or even a livestream. Instead, members of the HFPA and some recipients of the group's philanthropic grants gathered at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for a 90-minute private event, announcing the names of the film and television winners on the organization's social media feeds.
CELEBRITIES
Cleveland Bulletin

Cleveland Bulletin

Cleveland, GA
237
Followers
582
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cleveland Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy