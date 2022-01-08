Top homes for sale in Cleveland

(Cleveland, GA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Cleveland. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

175 Westmoreland Meadows Drive, Cleveland, 30528 3 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 1997

3br/2ba Manufactured home on a beautiful 0.6+/- acre lot with multiple outbuildings! This spacious home offers a large living room with fireplace, dining area, updated kitchen with breakfast area, den, and sunroom. The split floorplan features a nice master suite with large bathroom boasting a double vanity, walk in shower, and 2 closets! For those who enjoy spending time outside there is a large covered front porch and a fenced in front and back yard. There are two workshops out back that are perfect for storing all of your tools and toys as well as a small carport for parking. Convenient South White County location!

For open house information, contact The Boggs Team, Alco Realty Inc. at 706-892-8986

68 Magnificent Way, Cleveland, 30528 2 Beds 2 Baths | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 417 Square Feet | Built in 1990

RV WITH ADDITION which includes living area a 2nd bedroom and bath, IT HAS A TOTAL OF 2 BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHS AND plenty of storage , located in Mountain Resort with clubhouse, 50 acre fishing lake, 1 indoor heated and 2 outdoor pools plus lots more to come and enjoy

For open house information, contact Sherry Ivie, Mountain Country Realty LLC at 770-597-2245

7202 Ivy Drive, Murrayville, 30564 5 Beds 3 Baths | $999,999 | Single Family Residence | 2,890 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Improved pricing! Lake living and owning a horse farm has never been easier than when you come home to this 11.38 acre beauty in Murrayville. This is a true horseman's paradise with state-of-the-art 8 stall barn with additional wash area and hay/shavings stalls, office and bathroom, rotating pasture system and arena. There are 6 fenced and cross fenced established pastures with KY 31, bermuda, clover and rye. The 2 story house has 5 bedrooms/3 full baths, large kitchen that's open to cozy family room with beautiful stone masonry fireplace. Breezeway from kitchen to 2 car garage has workshop and 24x36 unfinished area above ready for you to complete. Stunning mountain range views all around and walk down to cove on Lake Lanier with permitted covered dock just waiting for your boat and lake toys. Subdivision has private community boat ramp!

For open house information, contact Ian Marshall, EXP Realty, LLC. at 888-959-9461

110 Asa Dorsey Road, Cleveland, 30528 3 Beds 2 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,259 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Beautiful Mountain Views from this 3BR/2BA home situated on 2 gentle acres. Interior features open floor concept, spacious living room, gas log fireplace and skylights. Kitchen offers granite countertops, pantry, abundance of cabinet space and dining area. Hardwood floors throughout with laminate flooring in bathrooms. Large master bedroom with skylights, walk in closet, double vanity and separate shower. Nice den with lots of windows. Exterior offers Hardi - plank siding, composition roof, detached building, 2 car garage with additional bay for workshop. Enjoy the majestic mountain views from the wrap around porch. An abundance of shrubbery, flowers and fruit trees. Garden area. Conveniently located. A must see!

For open house information, contact Sharon Pardue, Alco Realty Inc. at 706-892-8986