Check out these homes for sale in Defuniak Springs now

(Defuniak Springs, FL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Defuniak Springs. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

805 Engles Road, Defuniak Springs, 32433 6 Beds 8 Baths | $6,500,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,754 Square Feet | Built in 2015

This 178 acre executive equestrian & hunting ranch was built by a high-end custom builder as his personal residence. No expense has been spared, and details include cedar siding with stone embellishments, pecky cypress ceilings, hardwood and travertine floors, huge kitchen island, crown molding, security system, and so much more. The master has a sweeping view of the valley, large closets, stone shower and garden tub. With the rustic elegance of a Montana ranch, you'll enjoy antler chandeliers, an oversized stone fireplace, and plenty of room to roam with 5 additional bedrooms, 6 full baths, a heated pool, gigantic play set, covered horse arena, 5 heated/cooled stalls, 2 stone wash bays, storage barn, 6 hunting zones, 2 wells, and over a mile of creek frontage. See supplement for more:

For open house information, contact Eva D Sutherland, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices at 850-534-3006

43 Squirrel Road, Defuniak Springs, 32433 3 Beds 2 Baths | $119,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,140 Square Feet | Built in 1971

WATERFRONT PROPERTY on Lake Juniper with great views of the lake. Nice concrete driveway leads from paved road to the home. Singlewide mobile home with an addition built on the back for added space. Home needs some repairs and cleaning but has great potential. The existing mobile home could be upgraded or you could build your dream home here. Mobile homes are allowed. Has a boathouse (some boards need replacing) with a dock over the lake. Property is partially fenced and has 3 storage buildings as well as an additional apartment/living quarters. Lake Juniper is a state-managed 665 acre lake with catfish, bass, and bream. Public park and Cat Island Road public boat launch is nearby. Buyer to verify all measurements and dimensions.

For open house information, contact Stephanie L Bradley, Tri-County Professional Real Estate, LLC at 850-541-1099

111 Timber Wind Drive, Defuniak Springs, 32433 4 Beds 2 Baths | $210,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,540 Square Feet | Built in 2005

4 BR, 2 bath home in Timber Wind Estates. Conveniently located within the city limits and approx. 1 mile from elementary and high schools. Also, less than 1/4 mile to Lake Stanley Park for swimming, fishing and boating. The back yard is fenced with a gate at back for entrance off Shoemaker Dr. The master bedroom is downstairs with 3 additional bedrooms and bathroom upstairs. Call for your showing today!

For open house information, contact Nikki Galloway, Team Walton Real Estate Professionals at 850-951-4899

Lot 26 E Dogwood Avenue, Defuniak Springs, 32433 3 Beds 2 Baths | $255,485 | Single Family Residence | 1,381 Square Feet | Built in 2022

This new construction home is one of a kind! This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home and will feature vinyl plank flooring throughout the entire home. The master bedroom will have trey ceilings while one of the guest bedrooms will have a vaulted ceiling. The electric fireplace in the living room with give the perfect sense of coziness in the winter months. The kitchen will feature a breakfast bar and granite countertops. There is a two car garage with a storage room. This home will also feature brick on all four sides of the home.

For open house information, contact Kialea B Madden, Southern Choice Properties Llc at 850-951-4828