ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defuniak Springs, FL

Check out these homes for sale in Defuniak Springs now

Defuniak Springs Journal
Defuniak Springs Journal
 1 day ago

(Defuniak Springs, FL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Defuniak Springs. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42cMzV_0dgPQvgo00

805 Engles Road, Defuniak Springs, 32433

6 Beds 8 Baths | $6,500,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,754 Square Feet | Built in 2015

This 178 acre executive equestrian & hunting ranch was built by a high-end custom builder as his personal residence. No expense has been spared, and details include cedar siding with stone embellishments, pecky cypress ceilings, hardwood and travertine floors, huge kitchen island, crown molding, security system, and so much more. The master has a sweeping view of the valley, large closets, stone shower and garden tub. With the rustic elegance of a Montana ranch, you'll enjoy antler chandeliers, an oversized stone fireplace, and plenty of room to roam with 5 additional bedrooms, 6 full baths, a heated pool, gigantic play set, covered horse arena, 5 heated/cooled stalls, 2 stone wash bays, storage barn, 6 hunting zones, 2 wells, and over a mile of creek frontage. See supplement for more:

For open house information, contact Eva D Sutherland, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices at 850-534-3006

Copyright © 2022 Emerald Coast Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ECARMLSFL-815857)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Ay3F_0dgPQvgo00

43 Squirrel Road, Defuniak Springs, 32433

3 Beds 2 Baths | $119,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,140 Square Feet | Built in 1971

WATERFRONT PROPERTY on Lake Juniper with great views of the lake. Nice concrete driveway leads from paved road to the home. Singlewide mobile home with an addition built on the back for added space. Home needs some repairs and cleaning but has great potential. The existing mobile home could be upgraded or you could build your dream home here. Mobile homes are allowed. Has a boathouse (some boards need replacing) with a dock over the lake. Property is partially fenced and has 3 storage buildings as well as an additional apartment/living quarters. Lake Juniper is a state-managed 665 acre lake with catfish, bass, and bream. Public park and Cat Island Road public boat launch is nearby. Buyer to verify all measurements and dimensions.

For open house information, contact Stephanie L Bradley, Tri-County Professional Real Estate, LLC at 850-541-1099

Copyright © 2022 Central Panhandle Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BCARFL-715437)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40KCNV_0dgPQvgo00

111 Timber Wind Drive, Defuniak Springs, 32433

4 Beds 2 Baths | $210,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,540 Square Feet | Built in 2005

4 BR, 2 bath home in Timber Wind Estates. Conveniently located within the city limits and approx. 1 mile from elementary and high schools. Also, less than 1/4 mile to Lake Stanley Park for swimming, fishing and boating. The back yard is fenced with a gate at back for entrance off Shoemaker Dr. The master bedroom is downstairs with 3 additional bedrooms and bathroom upstairs. Call for your showing today!

For open house information, contact Nikki Galloway, Team Walton Real Estate Professionals at 850-951-4899

Copyright © 2022 Emerald Coast Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ECARMLSFL-887460)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KpTjY_0dgPQvgo00

Lot 26 E Dogwood Avenue, Defuniak Springs, 32433

3 Beds 2 Baths | $255,485 | Single Family Residence | 1,381 Square Feet | Built in 2022

This new construction home is one of a kind! This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home and will feature vinyl plank flooring throughout the entire home. The master bedroom will have trey ceilings while one of the guest bedrooms will have a vaulted ceiling. The electric fireplace in the living room with give the perfect sense of coziness in the winter months. The kitchen will feature a breakfast bar and granite countertops. There is a two car garage with a storage room. This home will also feature brick on all four sides of the home.

For open house information, contact Kialea B Madden, Southern Choice Properties Llc at 850-951-4828

Copyright © 2022 Emerald Coast Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ECARMLSFL-885439)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MSNBC

19 dead in Bronx apartment fire, including 9 children

19 people are dead including nine children after a Bronx fire in an apartment building. New York City Mayor Eric Adams called the fire the worst the city has seen in 30 years. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Jan. 9, 2022.
BRONX, NY
NBC News

Tennis star Novak Djokovic wins appeal of visa cancellation in Australian court

Novak Djokovic won his appeal to stay in Australia on Monday after the country’s authorities barred entry to the tennis star over his Covid-19 vaccination status. At a virtual hearing at the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia in Melbourne on Monday, Judge Anthony Kelly said Djokovic must be released from immigration detention within 30 minutes of the order being made.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

US, Russia meet for talks amid tensions linked to Ukraine

GENEVA (AP) — Senior U.S. and Russian officials formally launched special talks on strategic stability on Monday as part of a flurry of diplomatic activity in Europe this week aimed at defusing tensions over a Russian military buildup on the border with Ukraine, though no major breakthrough was immediately in sight.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Real Estate
State
Montana State
City
Defuniak Springs, FL
NBC News

Alec Baldwin says he will comply with ‘Rust’ shooting probe

Alec Baldwin said Saturday that there's no truth to any suggestion he hasn't been complying with the investigation into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" in October. Speaking in a video he posted to Instagram, Baldwin addressed the issue of his cellphone. “Any suggestion that...
CELEBRITIES
CNN

Rep. Jim Jordan indicates he won't meet with January 6 committee

(CNN) — Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio indicated he doesn't plan to cooperate with a request to meet to meet with the House select committee investigating January 6, according to a defiant letter he sent to committee Chair Bennie Thompson on Sunday. While Jordan -- a top congressional...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Homes#Housing List#Singlewide
CBS News

Golden Globes go on without guests, telecast or host

The Golden Globe Awards, Hollywood's so-called biggest party that regularly drew 18 million television viewers, was reduced to a live-blog Sunday night for its 79th edition. The embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association proceeded with its film awards Sunday night without a telecast, nominees, a red carpet, a host, press or even a livestream. Instead, members of the HFPA and some recipients of the group's philanthropic grants gathered at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for a 90-minute private event, announcing the names of the film and television winners on the organization's social media feeds.
CELEBRITIES
Defuniak Springs Journal

Defuniak Springs Journal

Defuniak Springs, FL
213
Followers
553
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Defuniak Springs Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy