Check out these Belen homes on the market

(Belen, NM) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Belen. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

412 Hillman Street, Rio Communities, 87002 4 Beds 3 Baths | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,367 Square Feet | Built in None

Very hard to find in this area and price range! Lots of open space with two living areas and enclosed sunroom. 5th room is possibly too small for a bedroom, but it does have a closet - perfect for office or very large pantry or storage. Large .54 acre lot with backyard access and a 10x14 storage shed. This home has been vacant for 4 plus years, but is NOT a foreclosure or short sale, just priced right for a home that needs maybe just a little updating. Home is livable now with a bit of cleaning and TLC, but some updates have been done like newer stove, dishwasher, and carpet. Roof, 2 furnaces, and 2 mastercools are approx 5-6 years old. Large laundry room with extra cabinets, garage built ins, open kitchen, and plenty of space to roam makes this home priced above the rest!

114 Tres Cantos Avenue, Belen, 87002 4 Beds 5 Baths | $749,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,335 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Four bedrooms each with their own en suite bath is something you don't often see! Luxury Living combined with Country Comfort overlooking golf course in a private gated cul de sac, this custom beauty offers it all. Beautifully appointed high end features and upgrades include solid porcelain tile flooring through out, alder wood cabinets, doors, window frames and baseboards. Access to outdoor patio and yard from most of the rooms, two fireplaces, including one in main bedroom with separate jacuzzi tub and shower. High ceilings, granite countertops, walk in pantry, wet bar, extended garage space for golf cart parking, radiant heat, 3 heating and cooling units, double paned windows with fruit trees and vineyard with beautiful views. This well kept home is move in ready and waiting for you!

1502 W Chavez Avenue, Belen, 87002 4 Beds 3 Baths | $480,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,088 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Beautiful Estate Property with easy access to I-25 and a short drive to Albuquerque. Lovely Setting with Mature Trees and Plantings and a spacious Custom Home with Casita for In-laws, caretaker or Nanny. Multiple Living Areas plus Finished Basement used as Billard Room by the family raised here. Home is perfect for large family or for entertaining indoors or outdoors. Luxurious master bedroom and bath with separate entrance; private patio adjacent to a fourth bedroom. Unique features of this property are the irrigated pasture which adjoins the home on the east side and an oversized detached garage /workshop ( in addition to the carport attached to the home.) An estate sale is planned in late January for the furnishings remaining in the home. Call listing agent for details.

12 Guinea Lane, Belen, 87002 3 Beds 2 Baths | $470,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,670 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Have the best of both worlds with this custom home on 1 acre in the country, with Los Lunas and I-25 access just minutes away. Located on a dead end road, gives privacy to this beautifully built home. Kitchen opens up to dining and living area. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has walk in closets in each bedroom with 2 walk in closets located in primary bathroom off of the Owners suite, Laundry room is separate and conveniently located down the hall With custom touches everywhere, this home is a must see. Make your appointment today!

