Morgan City, LA

Take a look at these homes on the market in Morgan City

Morgan City Dispatch
Morgan City Dispatch
 1 day ago

(Morgan City, LA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Morgan City. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

217 Polaris Road, Morgan City, 70380

3 Beds 3 Baths | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,404 Square Feet | Built in 1959

This spacious 3 bedroom home has many great features that include but not limited to an inground pool, detached storage and 1/2 bath. Just add some cosmetic touches and this home can be perfect for your family.

For open house information, contact Elizabeth Picou, Simon Real Estate, LLC at 985-395-7878

1834 Hwy 182, Morgan City, 70380

2 Beds 1 Bath | $110,000 | Single Family Residence | 884 Square Feet | Built in None

Sitting on a Spacious Lot, this Adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath home on slab is Move In Ready! This home has many great features that include, but not limited to, central air/heat, 1/carport, side & rear yard, New Vinyl siding, No Carpet, and Laundry Room. This property is located in the Berwick School District and is close to amenities such as shopping, dining, school, church, park, putt-putt golf and More! ***ATTENTION INVESTORS, 4 HOME PACKAGE DEAL IS AVAILABLE***

For open house information, contact Calyn Welch, Simon Real Estate, LLC at 985-395-7878

203 Ann Drive, Morgan City, 70380

4 Beds 4 Baths | $278,500 | Single Family Residence | 3,137 Square Feet | Built in None

Exceptionally Charming "Move in Ready" Two Story Home is Ready for Your Family! This Lovely 4 Bedroom Home has been renovated with much charm still remaining with the originaly hardwood floors. The many great features include but not limited to 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, original hardwood flooring, fireplace (gas), roof changed in 2018+/-, central air/heat 2+/- years on upstairs unit and 11+/- years on downstairs unit, wireless alarm system that can be transferred and remain for $ 54.99 per month, stainless appliances, detached storage shed with 1/2 bath and much more. Perfect Place to Call Home! Motivated Seller!

For open house information, contact Emily Skiles, Simon Real Estate, LLC at 985-395-7878

3817 John Street, Berwick, 70342

3 Beds 2 Baths | $168,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,716 Square Feet | Built in 1957

This Charming Home is looking for its new owner to add their special touch! Located in the Berwick School District, this home features a New Architect Shingle Roof (2021), Spacious Living with a Formal Living and a Family Room/Den, Original Hardwood Flooring, Master Bathroom w/Walk-In Closet and Dual Vanities, Covered Back Patio, Front Porch, Storage Shed w/Electricity and More! Located within walking distance to the Berwick Trail, School & Shopping. Don't wait, call today to schedule your showing!

For open house information, contact Calyn Welch, Simon Real Estate, LLC at 985-395-7878

